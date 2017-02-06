2:57 pm, February 7, 2017
65° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Virginia

Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » Louisville suspends Adel, Mathiang…

Louisville suspends Adel, Mathiang for game at Virginia

By The Associated Press February 6, 2017 5:25 pm 02/06/2017 05:25pm
Share
Boston College guard Jerome Robinson (1) can not get his hand on the ball as Louisville forward Deng Adel (22) drives past toward the hoop during the first half of their NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, in Boston. Louisville defeated Boston College 90-67. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville has suspended senior center Mangok Mathiang and sophomore forward Deng Adel for Monday night’s game at No. 12 Virginia, leaving the fourth-ranked Cardinals without two main players for the Atlantic Coast Conference matchup.

The school says the two were suspended for violating team curfew on Saturday night. Coach Rick Pitino says in a statement that Adel and Mathiang were out late after the Cardinals returned from Saturday’s win at Boston College and added, “The players were fully aware that we have zero tolerance in this area.”

Pitino also said sophomore guard Donovan Mitchell has taken over Mathiang’s role as a team captain.

Adel is Louisville’s No. 3 scorer (11.1 points per game). Mathiang has averaged 12.8 points and 7.8 rebounds over the past five contests.

___

More AP college basketball: www.collegebasketball.ap.org

Topics:
Education News Latest News Local News NCAA Basketball Virginia
Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » Louisville suspends Adel, Mathiang…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Super Bowl

See photos from one of the wildest Super Bowls in history.

Recommended
Latest

Virginia