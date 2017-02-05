4:25 pm, February 6, 2017
Greenwell scores 21 in No. 15 Duke women’s victory

By The Associated Press February 5, 2017 3:15 pm 02/05/2017 03:15pm
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Rebecca Greenwell hit four 3-pointers and scored 21 points to lead No. 15 Duke to a 70-51 victory over Virginia on Sunday for the Blue Devils’ 20th victory.

Greenwell was 7-of-10 shooting and had a team-high six rebounds for the Blue Devils (20-4, 8-3 ACC). Lexie Brown added 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting.

The game matched the ACC’s top two scoring defenses in Virginia (53.9) and Duke (54.3), but only the Blue Devils lived up to the billing, shooting 55 percent while holding Virginia to 36 percent.

Dominique Toussaint made three 3-pointers and scored 10 points for the Cavaliers (15-8, 4-6).

Duke, which led by eight at halftime, broke the game open in the third quarter, outscoring Virginia 23-6 with Greenwell starting it off with a pair of 3-pointers and a layup. The lead reached a high of 27 points early in the fourth quarter.

