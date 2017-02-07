Gov. McAuliffe vows to veto GOP sanctuary cities bills

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe is vowing to veto Republican-sponsored legislation designed to crack down on sanctuary cities that don’t cooperate with federal immigration authorities.

McAuliffe’s spokesman, Brian Coy, told The Associated Press on Tuesday the Democratic governor would veto any bill that makes Virginia localities enforce federal immigration laws.

Coy says the governor views the bills as “attempts to divide and demonize people.”

The Senate passed a bill Monday allowing sanctuary cities to be sued over crimes committed by people in the country illegally. A House proposal would ban localities from adopting sanctuary-like policies.

Since President Donald Trump signed an executive order last month to strip funding from sanctuary cities, states across the country have taken action, with some moving to limit such communities and others adding protections for immigrants.