Ginsburg visits Virginia school she helped open to women

By The Associated Press February 1, 2017 2:18 pm 02/01/2017 02:18pm
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has told cadets at the Virginia Military Institute that she knew a 1996 opinion she wrote opening the school to women “would make VMI a better place.”

Ginsburg’s visit Wednesday was her first to the state-supported school since the decision more than 20 years ago. Since the decision, 394 women have graduated from VMI. About 11 percent of VMI’s 1,700 students are women.

Asked Wednesday about a prediction that the decision would destroy the venerated Lexington, Virginia, school Ginsburg said to applause that she knew it wouldn’t and that she knew the decision “would make VMI a better place.”

