Fire destroys Virginia Tech research building

By The Associated Press February 13, 2017 10:13 am 02/13/2017 10:13am
BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Officials say a fire destroyed a research building at Virginia Tech. No one was injured.

Media outlets report the building that burned down Sunday night housed research and projects associated with the College of Architecture and Urban Studies in Blacksburg, Virginia.

College associate dean Robert Schubert says the building was the location for FutureHAUS, a so-called home of the future that contained smart technology features. He described the loss as “devastating.”

Blacksburg Fire Department Chief Bobby Carner says firefighters faced high winds as they tried to contain the fire. He says no one was inside the building at the time of the fire.

Carner says the cause is under investigation but so far appears to be accidental. He didn’t have a damage estimate.

