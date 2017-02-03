Ex-Norway PM questioned about Iran trip on arrival in US

CHANTILLY, Va. (AP) — A former prime minister of Norway says he was prevented from leaving Dulles International Airport for about an hour and questioned about a trip to Iran.

Kjell Magne Bondevik, who has served as prime minister of Norway twice, tells WJLA-TV (http://bit.ly/2l2XHuR) it happened Tuesday.

Bondevik, who heads the human rights organization The Oslo Center, spoke at a conference in Iran in 2014. He says he was questioned about the trip after a 40-minute wait.

Bondevik says he’s told the scrutiny wasn’t related to President Donald Trump’s executive order, but a 2015 law that places extra restrictions on citizens of 38 countries if they have traveled to Iran, Iraq, Sudan, Syria, Libya, Somalia or Yemen since 2011.

Customs and Border Protection says it can’t discuss “specifics of any individual’s admissibility review.”