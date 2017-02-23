9:38 pm, February 23, 2017
Durr, Hines-Allen lift No. 14 Louisville women over Virginia

By The Associated Press February 23, 2017 9:24 pm 02/23/2017 09:24pm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Asia Durr scored 24 points, Myisha Hines-Allen added 21 and No. 14 Louisville defeated Virginia 66-55 on Thursday night for its fourth-straight victory.

The Cardinals (24-6, 11-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) never trailed after Jazmine Jones and Durr closed the first quarter with baskets and they turned that into a 13-2 run with Jones scoring six and Durr adding a 3-pointer.

The lead was mostly in single figures until the fourth quarter, reaching 14 with 2:08 to play. The Cavaliers (18-10, 7-8) cut it to nine on a 3-pointer by Aliyah Huland El with 1:11 to go but Louisville made 8 of 10 free throws in the last 1:02.

Breyana Mason scored 19 points for Virginia, which had won three straight.

Durr and Hines-Allen combined for 16 rebounds as the Cardinals owned the boards, 43-24, and scored 24 second-chance points off of 17 offensive rebounds.

During halftime, a Louisville student won $38,000 through the Progressive Student Shot Challenge, making a layup, free throw, 3-pointer and half-court shot.

