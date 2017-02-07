2:46 pm, February 7, 2017
Doctor: Chesapeake man accused of shooting family can stand trial

By The Associated Press February 7, 2017 4:55 am 02/07/2017 04:55am
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man has been ruled competent to stand trial on charges he killed his younger brother and police-officer father.

The Virginian-Pilot (http://bit.ly/2kLtG5Q) reports that the ruling follows a doctor’s evaluation of Zachary Toothman. A court hearing is now set for Tuesday in Chesapeake to schedule a preliminary hearing.

Authorities in August charged the 20-year-old with shooting and killing his 17-year-old brother Matthew and his father, Detective Michael Toothman. He also allegedly shot and injured his mother, Susan Toothman.

The violence shocked neighbors in this city of 200,000 where the elder Toothman served on the police force for more than 30 years.

The Virginian-Pilot newspaper reported that before the shooting, Toothman had failed out of Virginia Tech’s Naval ROTC program and was no longer enrolled at the university.

