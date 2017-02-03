12:45 am, February 5, 2017
Convict who researched Islamic extremism sent back to jail

By The Associated Press February 3, 2017 4:43 pm 02/03/2017 04:43pm
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A Muslim convert convicted of threatening the creators of the “South Park” cartoon series for episodes he deemed blasphemous has been sentenced to 90 days in jail for violating terms of his release by going on a cocaine binge.

In 2012, Jesse Morton of Springfield was sentenced to nearly 12 years in prison but had his sentence cut short for cooperating with the government. Last year, he began a job with George Washington University’s Program on Extremism, researching the sorts of cases that landed him in prison in the first place.

Morton, originally from Brooklyn, helped run the now-defunct Revolution Muslim website, using it to threaten the “South Park” creators for perceived insults to the prophet Muhammad.

In court Friday, Morton admitted lapsing into drug use while on supervised release.

