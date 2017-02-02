College Football National Signings

|TEXAS
Eleasah Anderson, og, 6-4, 280, Taylor HS, Houston, Texas
Demarco Artis, de, 6-3, 220, Seminole HS, Sanford, Fla.
Terrel Bernard, olb, 6-1, 200, La Porte HS, La Porte, Texas
Charlie Brewer, qb, 6-1, 192, Lake Travis HS, Austin, Texas
Timarcus Davis, cb, 5-11, 160, College Station HS, College Station, Texas
Trestan Ebner, ath, 6-0, 188, Henderson HS, Henderson, Texas
Harrison Hand, cb, 5-11, 183, Cherry Hill High-West HS, Cherry Hill, N.J.
Justin Harris, de, 6-6, 250, East Ascension HS, Gonzales, La.
Tyler Henderson, te, 6-4, 225, Lehman HS, Kyle, Texas
Gavin Holmes, wr, 5-11, 178, Northwest HS, Justin, Texas
Bryson Jackson, olb, 6-2, 195, Lake Ridge, Mansfield, Texas
Khalil Keith, ot, 6-5, 293, Winterboro HS, Alpine, Ala.
Henry Klinge III, og, 6-5, 295, Carroll HS, Southlake, Texas
Trevon Lewis, s, 6-0, 173, Lamar HS, Houston, Texas
Ashton Logan, s, 6-0, 203, Temple HS, Temple, Texas
Johnathan Lovett, rb, 6-1, 190, Cherokee HS, Marlton, N.J.
James Lynch, dt, 6-4, 273, Round Rock HS, Round Rock, Texas
Cole Maxwell, de, 6-5, 225, Allen HS, Allen, Texas
Ryan Miller, c, 6-2, 270, Carroll HS, Southlake, Texas
Jason Moore, ot, 6-4, 275, Independence HS, Frisco, Texas
Xavier Newman, c, 6-3, 272, De Soto HS, Desoto, Texas
Chidi Ogbonnaya, de, 6-5, 245, Langham Creek HS, Houston, Texas
Jalen Pitre, s, 5-11, 195, Stafford HS, Stafford, Texas
Rob Saulin, dl, 6-5, 250, Pennsville Memorial HS, Pennsville, N.J.
Abram Smith, rb, 6-0, 196, Abilene HS, Abilene, Texas
R.J. Sneed, wr, 6-2, 178, Cypress Ranch HS, Cypress, Texas
B.J. Thompson, de, 6-6, 210, England HS, England, Ark.
Ethan Beek, cb, 6-0, 185, Katy Taylor HS, Katy, Texas
James Brown, rb, 5-10, 180, Staffoed HS, Houston, Texas
LaDarius Dickens, rb, 5-10, 195, Rowlett HS, Rowlett, Texas
Johnavon Graham, de, 6-3, 250, Desoto/Cisco JC, DeSoto, Texas
Cody Hooks, cb, 6-4, 306, Willis/Blinn JC, Willis, Texas
Dennis Houston, wr, 6-1, 177, Warren HS, San Antonio, Texas
Segun Ijiyera, dt, 6-3, 275, Lake Dallas HS, Corinth, Texas
Jaylon Johnson, wr, 6-4, 194, Klein Collins HS, Spring, Texas
Raphael Lewis, cb, 6-0, 182, Cosumnes/Sac City CC, Elk Grove, Calif.
Samir Martula, ol, 6-7, 295, Cypress Ranch HS, Cypress, Texas
Coi Miller, cb, 6-0, 180, Bowie HS, Arlington, Texas
Dreshawn Minneweather, rb, 6-0, 215, North Mesquite HS, Mesquite, Texas
Quentin Peoples, lb, 6-2, 230, Leesburg HS, Leesburg, Texas
Kameron Pryor, wr, 6-0, 185, Davis HS, Houston, Texas
Raymond Randle, lb, 6-1, 225, Katy HS, Katy, Texas
Coleman Robinson, te, 6-3, 220, Centerville HS, Buffalo, Texas
Tyrell Stewart, lb, 6-2, 205, Lakeview Centennial HS, Garland, Texas
Vejon Wallis, de, 6-3, 220, Brother Martin HS, New Orleans, La.
Patrick Wolfe, s, 6-0, 170, St. Amant HS, St. Amant, La.
Bailey Zappe, qb, 6-2, 180, Victoria East HS, Victoria, Texas
David Anenih, olb, 6-2, 220, Mansfield Timberview HS, Arlington, Texas
Dennis Bardwell, og, 6-5, 276, Hargrave HS, Huffman, Texas
Tre’Von Bradley, ath, 5-11, 180, Cleburne HS, Cleburne, Texas
Devodric Bynum, wr, 5-11, 171, Lincoln HS, Dallas, Texas
Alexander Duke, de, 6-3, 230, Bellaire HS, Bellaire, Texas
Parker Eichenberger, te, 6-4, 230, Katy HS, Katy, Texas
Davion Ford, rb, 5-11, 170, New Orleans, La./Brother Martin
Elijah Gooden, rb, 6-0, 190, Boling HS, Boling, Texas
Elijah Gooden, lb, 6-1, 215, Boling, Texas/Boling HS
Bryan Jones, de, 6-5, 260, Madison Preparatory Academy, Baton Rouge, La.
Noah Jones, de, 6-3, 260, Lancaster HS, Lancaster, Texas
Derek Parish, ilb, 6-1, 235, Pearland HS, Pearland, Texas
Bryson Powers, s, 6-1, 175, Klein Collins HS, Klein, Texas
Dane Roy, pk, 6-7, 230, Bunyip, Australia/St. Paul’s ASG
Jeremy Singleton, wr, 5-11, 162, Brother Martin HS, New Orleans, La.
D.J. Small, db, 5-9, 160, Dickinson, Texas/Dickinson
Grant Stuard, olb, 6-0, 195, Oak Ridge HS, Conroe, Texas
Payton Turner, dl, 6-5, 217, Houston, Texas/Westside HS
Amaud Willis-Dalton, olb, 6-0, 195, Cypress Ranch HS, Cypress, Texas
Dalton Witherspoon, k/p, 5-9, 160, Moore, Okla./Northeastern Oklahoma A&M
Brandon Arnold, de, 6-2, 250, Smithson Valley HS, Spring Branch, Texas
Kirkland Banks, wr, 5-10, 170, Barbe HS, Lake Charles, La.
Detrick Bell, lb, 6-0, 215, Aldine Davis HS, Houston, Texas
Reggie Boseman, de, 6-2, 250, Beamont Central HS, Beamont, Texas
Abel Daily, db, 6-0, 195, A&M Consolidated HS, College Station, Texas
Jack Dallas, qb, 5-11, 180, West-Orange Stark HS, Orange, Texas
Tanner Douglas, wr, 5-10, 175, Pine-Richland HS, Gibsonia, Pa.
Dorian Gaston, wr, 6-2, 195, Itawamba CC, Fulton Miss.
Isaiah Howard, wr, 6-4, 210, Itawamba CC, Fulton Miss.
Josh Jinning, lb, 6-2, 200, The Colony HS, The Colony, Texas
Humberto Lopez, ol, 6-6, 295, John H. Reagon HS, Austin, Texas
Elvin Martinez, k/p, 5-9, 168, Huntsville HS, Huntsville, Texas
Micah McComb, ol, 6-5, 290, El Campo HS, El Campo, Texas
Colton Peterson, ol, 6-4, 300, Tomball Memorial HS, Tomball, Texas
J.T. Vongor, ol, 6-2, 315, South Grand Prairie HS, Grand Prairie, Texas
Myles Wanza, rb, 5-9, 180, Summer Creek HS, Houston, Texas
James White, rb, 6-0, 220, Texas A&M, Pearland, Texas
Willie Williams, ol, 6-3, 285, Texas State, Pearland, Texas
Tyris Williams, lb, 6-2, 225, Liberty HS, Liberty, Texas
Jarod Wood, te, 6-3, 225, Kilgore JS, Kilgore, Texas
Jacob Brammer, ol, 6-4, 278, Foster HS, Richmond, Texas
Jaelon Darden, ath, 5-9, 160, Eisenhower HS, Houston, Texas
Tyreke Davis, s, 5-10, 194, Ryan HS, Denton, Texas
Kody Fulp, lb, 6-2, 225, China Spring HS, China Spring, Texas
Cameron Johnson, cb, 5-11, 176, Reagan Heights HS, Houston, Texas
Evan Johnson, rb, 5-6, 175, Loranger HS, Loranger, La.
Tony Krasniqi, dl, 6-1, 249, Sachse HS, Sachse, Texas
Manase Mose, ol, 6-1, 306, Trinity HS, Euless, Texas
Dakoda Newman, ol, 6-3, 329, Mansfield Timberview HS, Benbrook, Texas
Dion Novil, dl, 6-4, 240, Wylie HS, Abilene, Texas
Jevin Pahinui, ol, 6-2, 260, College of the Siskiyous, Mountlake Terrace, Wash.
Brian Parish, ol, 6-4, 262, Seguin HS, Arlington, Texas
Cade Pearson, qb, 6-2, 193, Texas HS, Texarkana, Texas
Makyle Sanders, s, 6-0, 188, Lee HS, Tyler, Texas
Tre Siggers, rb, 5-8, 180, Duncanville HS, Duncanville, Texas
Chris Thornton, lb, 6-1, 210, Palo Duro HS, Amarillo, Texas
Greg White, wr, 6-3, 175, Riverdale HS, Riverdale, Ga.
Zach Elder, p/k, 5-10, 180, San Antonio, Texas / Johnson HS
Danny Garza, ol, 6-3, 270, San Antonio, Texas / Harlandale HS
Marquez Griffin, ol, 6-3, 290, Carthage, Miss./East Miss. CC
Jaylen Harris, cb, 5-8, 170, Cedar Park, Texas / UTEP
Jiare Hicks, de, 6-4, 225, Newark, Del./Lackawanna CC
DeJohn Jones, ol, 6-4, 295, Garland, Texas / Lakeview Centennial HS
Andre Lewis, wr, 5-10, 175, Fresno, Texas / Hightower HS
Lavell McCullers, qb, 6-3, 205, Aberdeen, Maryland/City College San Francisco
Jose Medrano, wr, 6-2, 195, Alvin, Texas / Alvin HS
Willie Miles, s, 5-11, 180, Arlington, Texas / Timberview HS
Kaleb O’Bryant, wr, 5-11, 165, Cypress, Texas / Cypress Creek HS
Shay Rodgers, te, 6-4, 245, Tatum, Texas / Tatum HS
Seth Scott, ol, 6-4, 280, Mesquite, Texas / Skyline HS
Anthony Stubbs, lb, 6-0, 215, Millville, N.J./Monroe College
Garrett Thibodaux, ol, 6-7, 290, Rockwall, Texas/Tyler JC
Robert Wilkes, s, 6-1, 190, Vallejo, Calif. /Laney College
Jatece Wright, cb, 5-8, 180, Linden, N.J./Monroe College
Shea Baker, ol, 6-2, 275, Cedar Ridge HS, Round Rock, Texas
Chris Boudreaux, wr, 6-0, 160, Central Senior HS, Beaumont, Texas
Jaeger Bull, te, 6-4, 210, Flour Bluff HS, Beaumont, Texas
Garrett Grammer, lb, 6-1, 215, Richmond Foster HS, Rosenberg, Texas
William Harrison, k, 5-11, 175, Westfield HS, Westfield, Ind.
Gregor MacKellar, ol, 6-5, 350, St. Andrew’s College, Aurora, Canada
Cameron Montgomery, wr, 5-7, 155, Stafford HS, Stafford, Texas
George Nyakwol, db, 6-2, 180, Eisenhower HS, Houston, Texas
Kenneth Orji, de, 6-2, 215, Ft. Bend Elkins HS, Missouri City, Texas
Brandt Peterson, ol, 6-7, 250, Hyde Park Baptist HS, Austin, Texas
Isaiah Richardson, db, 6-1, 195, Foster HS, Richmond, Texas
Randall Royall, lb, 6-2, 220, Stratford HS, Houston, Texas
Trey Schuman, dl, 6-3, 280, Burleson HS, Burleson, Texas
Miklo Smalls, qb, 6-2, 195, Plano East Sr HS, Plano, Texas
Corbin Smith, ol, 6-4, 320, Nederland HS, Port Neches, Texas
TyRae Thornton, db, 6-0, 175, Cypress Ridge HS, Houston, Texas
Austin Trammell, wr, 5-11, 170, Klein HS, Spring, Texas
Quan Ardoin, wr, 5-10, 160, Sterling HS, Baytown, Texas
Ty Barrett, ol, 5-9, 316, Skyline HS/TCU, Dallas, Texas
Ty Brock, qb, 6-4, 190, College Station HS, College Station, Texas
Liam Bunnell, k/p, 6-1, 190, Second Baptist HS, Houston, Texas
Sekou Clark, dl, 6-3, 260, Ryan HS/Trinity Valley CC
Deoundrei Davis, lb, 6-3, 215, Cy Woods HS/ Texas, Cypress, Texas
Kyran Jackson, rb, 5-8, 177, South Hills HS, Fort Worth, Texas
Moses Johnson, dl, 6-5, 260, Fort Bend Austin HS, Sugar Land, Texas
Caleb Jolivette, wr, 5-9, 170, Manvel HS, Manvel, Texas
Drew Mahlen, lb, 6-0, 205, Huntsville HS, Huntsville, Texas
Tristen McCollum, db, 6-2, 175, Ball HS, Galveston, Texas
Zyon McCollum, db, 6-2, 177, Ball HS, Galveston, Texas
Luke Melton, ol, 6-3, 315, Celina HS, Celina, Texas
Tyon Merchant, db, 6-1, 180, A&M Consolidated HS, College Station, Texas
Azuka Mgbemena, dl, 6-2, 250, Westfield HS, Spring Texas
Osi Odume, dl, 6-2, 238, Taylor HS, Alief, Texas
Markel Perry, lb, 6-1, 200, Ozen HS, Beaumont, Texas
Eric Schmid, qb, 6-1, 175, The Woodlands HS, The Woodlands, Texas
Tevyn Stevenson, wr, 5-11, 193, Allen HS, Allen, Texas
Colby Thomas, ol, 6-2, 270, Manvel HS, Manvel, Texas
Jaylen Thomas, db, 5-9, 165, North Shore HS, Galena Park, Texas
Craig Williams, db, 5-10, 180, St. Augustine HS/ Fresno City College, New Orleans, La.
Alan Ali, ol, 6-5, 275, Timber Creek HS, Fort Worth, Texas
Judah Bell, wr, 6-3, 189, Bishop Gorman HS, Tyler, Texas
Turner Coxe, de, 6-2, 250, Highland Park HS, Dallas, Texas
Jordan Gipson, dl, 6-1, 247, Bay City, Texas/Bay City
Justin Guy-Robinson, cb, 5-10, 170, Pearland HS, Pearland, Texas
Shaine Hailey, olb, 6-0, 205, Bishop Dunne HS, Dallas, Texas
Hayden Howerton, ol, 6-4, 260, Katy HS, Katy, Texas
Matthew Huhn, ot, 6-7, 280, Jay HS, San Antonio, Texas
Ar’mani Johnson, cb, 5-11, 165, Missouri City, Texas/Ridge Point
Harrison Loveless, de, 6-3, 255, Cypress Ranch HS, Cypress, Texas
Kayce Medlock, rb, 5-10, 186, Arp HS, Arp, Texas
Toby Ndukwe, de, 6-3, 220, George Ranch High, Richmond, Texas
Tyeson Neals, dl, 6-3, 235, Moore, Okla./NE Okla. A&M/Moore
Tyler Page, wr, 6-0, 175, Friendswood HS, Friendswood, Texas
Delano Robinson, s, 5-11, 185, Denton, Texas/Billy Ryan
Austin Upshaw, qb, 6-1, 188, La Porte, Texas/La Porte
Allen Arclies, te, 6-4, 235, Abbeville HS, Abbeville, La.
Romello Bentley, wr, 5-9, 180, Bartram Trail HS/Sierra College, Jacksonville, Fla.
Nathan Giles, s, 6-0, 180, Royse City HS, Royse City, Texas
Trenton Gordon, s, 5-11, 185, Rowlett HS, Rowlett, Texas
Marcos Herrerra, ol, 6-2, 290, Magnolia HS, Magnolia, Texas
Eli jones, cb, 5-10, 170, Duncanville HS, Duncanville, Texas
Caleb Lawton, cb, 5-11, 180, Cedar Hill HS, Cedar Hill, Texas
Holland Malone, dl, 6-5, 220, Klein Oak HS, Spring, Texas
Michael McCain, s, 6-1, 200, Silsbee HS, Silsbee, Texas
Javon McInnis, s, 5-10, 200, Ranchview HS, Irving, Texas
Bert Morris, lb, 6-1, 195, Tascosa HS, Amarillo, Texas
Dylan Parker, wr, 6-4, 185, Elysian Fields HS, Elysian Fields, Texas
Terrance Potts, lb, 6-2, 215, Trinity HS/Trinity Valley CC, Trinity, Texas
Jimmy Price, ol, 6-5, 270, Stratford HS, Houston, Texas
Desmond Robinson, lb, 6-3, 210, Atlanta HS, Atlanta, Texas
Sloan Rodberg, lb, 6-2, 220, Willis Point HS, Willis Point, Texas
Gavin Roland, s, 5-11, 185, Clear Springs HS, League City, Texas
Zach Smith, qb, 6-2, 185, Dawson HS, Pearland, Texas
Josh Thompson, wr, 5-11, 175, Garland HS, Garland, Texas
Dominic Williams, rb, 5-11, 200, Stony Point HS, Round Rock, Texas
Hayden Young, ol, 6-4, 280, Klein Oak HS, Spring, Texas
William Youngberg, ol, 6-4, 300, Payson HS/Glendale CC, Payson, Ariz.
Corey Bethley, dt, 6-1, 260, Katy HS, Katy, Texas
Alex Bush, lb, 6-2, 230, Cerritos College
Dennis Collins, de, 6-2, 250, West Monroe HS, West Monroe, La.
Terrell Cooper, de, 6-2, 240, Lindale HS, Lindale, Texas
Noah Daniels, cb, 6-0, 180, Clear Creek HS, League City, Texas
Al’Dontre Davis, wr, 6-0, 200, Lutcher HS, Lutcher, La.
George Ellis III, dt, 6-2, 290, American Heritage School, Plantation, Fla.
Wes Harris, og, 6-4, 295, Aledo HS, Aledo, Texas
Kerry Johnson, db, 6-1, 180, Houston, Texas/Westfield HS
Omar Manning, wr, 6-3, 203, Lancaster HS, Lancaster, Texas
Coy McMillon, ath, 6-4, 260, Abilene HS, Abilene, Texas
Ni’Jeel Meeking, lb, 6-3, 205, Farmerville, La./Union Parish HS
Michael Onyemaobi, ath, 6-1, 185, Chaparral HS, Temecula, Calif.
Jalen Reagor, wr, 6-0, 182, Waxahachie HS, Waxahachie, Texas
Shawn Robinson, qb, 6-2, 205, De Soto HS, Desoto, Texas
Kenedy Snell, rb, 5-8, 167, Waxahachie HS, Waxahachie, Texas
Ezra Tu’ua, dl, 6-2, 315, Anchorage, Alaska/Harbor College
La’Kendrick Van Zandt, db, 6-1, 200, Henderson, Texas/Henderson HS
Garret Wallow, s, 6-2, 200, John Curtis Christian, River Ridge, La.
Quazzel White, og, 6-4, 300, Lincoln HS, Tacoma, Wash.
Christian Williams, te, 6-4, 230, Orange, Calif./Fullerton College
Jhamon Ausbon, wr, 6-2, 220, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
Connor Blumrick, qb, 6-5, 200, Pearland HS, Pearland, Texas
Camron Buckley, wr, 6-2, 185, Cedar Hill HS, Cedar Hill, Texas
Keldrick Carper, ath, 6-2, 175, Plain Dealing HS, Plain Dealing, La.
Carson Green, ol, 6-6, 272, Carroll HS, Southlake, Texas
Anthony Hines, lb, 6-3, 220, Plano East Sr HS, Plano, Texas
Jared Hocker, ol, 6-6, 301, Birdville HS, North Richland Hills, Texas
Camron Horry, te, 6-5, 261, James Taylor HS, Katy, Texas
Devodrick Johnson, lb, 6-2, 211, Justin F Kimball HS, Dallas, Texas
Hezekiah Jones, wr, 5-11, 168, Stafford HS, Stafford, Texas
Myles Jones, cb, 6-4, 175, Magnolia West HS, Magnolia, Texas
Jacob Kibodi, rb, 6-2, 198, Christian Life Academy, Baton Rouge, La.
Santino Marchiol, lb, 6-3, 191, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
Keynel McZeal, te, 6-2, 220, Port Neches-Groves HS, Port Neches, Texas
Kellen Mond, qb, 6-2, 170, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
Dan Moore Jr., ol, 6-5, 315, West Brook Sr HS, Beaumont, Texas
Devin Morris, cb, 6-1, 180, Caldwell HS, Caldwell, Texas
Roshauud Paul, wr, 6-0, 170, Bremond HS, Bremond, Texas
Jayden Peevy, dt, 6-6, 279, Bellaire HS, Bellaire, Texas
Grayson Reed, ol, 6-5, 305, Cypress Creek HS, Cypress, Texas
Debione Renfro, cb, 6-2, 183, Pearland HS, Pearland, Texas
Ondario Robinson, de, 6-3, 236, Hutto HS, Hutto, Texas
Derrick Tucker, s, 6-1, 189, Manvel HS, Manvel, Texas
Adrian Wolford, olb, 6-4, 323, Meeker HS, Meeker, Okla.
Marqez Bimage, lb, 6-2, 230, Brenham HS, Brenham, Texas
Kobe Boyce, cb, 6-0, 163, Lake Dallas HS, Lake Dallas, Texas
Cade Brewer, te, 6-3, 210, Lake Travis HS, Austin, Texas
Toneil Carter Jr., rb, 5-11, 197, Langham Creek HS, Houston, Texas
Jamari Chisholm, dl, 6-4, 299, Northeastern Oklahoma A&M/Valdosta, Ok
Samuel Cosmi, ol, 6-6, 279, Langham Creek, Texas
Max Cummins, de, 6-6, 245, All Saints’ Episcopal School, Fort Worth, Texas
Sam Ehlinger, qb, 6-1, 215, Westlake HS, Austin, Texas
Montrell Estell, db, 6-2, 180, Hooks HS, Hooks, Texas
Taquon Graham, de, 6-3, 266, Temple HS, Temple, Texas
Gary Johnson, lb, 6-0, 211, Dodge City CC/Douglas, Ala.
Derek Kerstetter, ol, 6-5, 299, Reagan HS, San Antonio, Texas
Reese Leitao, te, 6-4, 234, Jenks HS, Jenks, Okla.
Damion Miller, wr, 6-0, 189, John Tyler HS, Tyler, Texas
Jordan Pouncey, wr, 6-1, 187, Winter Park HS, Winter Park, Fla.
Joshua Rowland, k/p, 5-11, 202, Mississippi Gulf Coast CC/Madison Central, Miss.
Josh Thompson, db, 5-11, 178, Nacogdoches HS, Nacogdoches, Texas
Daniel Young, rb, 6-0, 210, Westfield HS, Houston, Texas
Demontario Anderson, lb, 6-3, 210, Beeville, Texas/A.C. Jones HS
De’Andre Angelle, wr, 5-10, 180, Port Arthur, Texas/ Memorial HS
LaDarryl Blair, wr, 5-11, 182, Dallas, Texas/South Oak Cliff HS
Jason Briggs, de, 6-5, 230, Baton Rouge, La./ Christian LIfe Academy
Terio Brown, fb, 5-9, 170, Houston, Texax/Humble HS
Tyriq Burnett, lb, 6-1, 220, Willis Point, Texas/ Willis Point HS
Chris Castle, lb, 6-2, 220, Woodville, Texas/Woodville HS
Raymond Clayborn, ol, 6-2, 290, Houston, Texax/St. Pious X HS
Davante Emebo, de, 6-3, 270, Houston, Texas/Elkins HS
Paul Favorite, lb, 6-1, 211, Dallas, Texas/Bishop Dunne HS
Patrick Howell, lb, 6-1, 225, Houston, Texas/Dawson HS
Jayden Jackson, db, 6-0, 180, San Antonio, Texas/Steele HS
Jadon McConnell, te, 6-4, 260, La Porte, Texas/La Porte HS
Adrian Munoz, lb, 6-2, 240, Carrollton, Texas/Creekview HS
Joshua Murray, db, 6-0, 170, Houston, Texas/St. Pius X HS
Elijah Odom, qb, 6-2, 210, Richmond, Va./Hermitage HS
Ryder Rae, ol, 6-3, 280, La Porte, Texas/La Porte HS
Luis Reyes, k, 6-0, 175, Cypress, Texas/Cy Woods HS
Austin Sessums, qb, 6-0, 185, Tampa, Fla./Tampa Catholic HS
Matthew Stephenson, db, 5-10, 170, Houston, Texas/North Shore HS
Kenterious Walker, db, 6-0, 180, Houston, Texas/Davis HS
Bradlee Warrick, fb, 6-2, 265, Pittsburgh, Texas/Pittsburgh HS
Jimmy White, dl, 6-3, 280, Willis, Texas/ Willis HS
Quincey Williams, dl, 6-3, 295, San Antonio, Texas/Steele HS
Sami Awad, dl, 6-1, 300, Duncanville HS, Mckinney, Texas
T.J. Bedford, wr, 6-4, 195, St. Paul’s HS, Covington, La.
John Brannon, ilb, 6-0, 220, Prosper HS, Prosper, Texas
Caleb Carlile, ot, 6-5, 300, Waxahachie HS, Waxahachie, Texas
Gjemar Daniels, dt, 6-0, 317, Kennedale HS, Kennedale, Texas
Preston Dimery, s, 6-1, 175, Tivy HS, Kerrville, Texas
Nic Foster, ol, 6-4, 275, Arlington HS, Arlington Texas
Jaylen Gipson, qb, 6-2, 190, Mexia HS, Mexia, Texas
London Harris, olb, 6-1, 190, Manvel HS, Manvel, Texas
Jeremiah Haydel, wr, 6-0, 170, Alief Taylor HS, Houston Texas
Reece Jordan, c, 6-3, 255, Boyd HS, Boyd, Texas
Kishawn Kelley, ath, 6-2, 202, Corsicana HS, Corsicana, Texas
Tanner King, ol, 6-5, 270, Deer Park HS, Houston Texas
Willie Lee Jones, Ill., qb, 6-3, 190, Silsbee HS, Beaumont, Texas
Anthony Mayes, Jr., ol, 6-4, 315, H.D. Woodson HS, DC
Jaylin Nelson, qb, 5-9, 200, Duncanville HS, Duncanville, Texas
Josh Newman, s, 6-1, 194, Cedar Hill HS, Cedar Hill, Texas
Caeveon Patton, dt, 6-3, 265, Cuero HS, Cuero, Texas
Kieston Roach, db, 6-0, 185, North Shore HH, Houston Texas
Kordell Rodgers, db, 5-10, 165, Lufkin HS, Lufkin, Texas
Jakharious Smith, de, 6-2, 215, So Grand Prairie HS, Grand Prairie, Texas
Anthony Smith, rb, 5-10, 200, Fossil RIdge HS, Fort Wort, Texas
Caleb Twyford, cb, 6-0, 180, Farmersville HS, Farmersville, Texas
Nick Wilkins, dl, 6-2, 250, Manvel HS, Rosharon, Texas
Damian Williams, qb, 6-1, 229, Archbishop Rummel HS, Metairie, La.
Quincy Addison, db, 6-1, 185, Angleton HS, Angleton, Texas
Dakota Allen, lb, 6-1, 235, East Miss. CC
Jack Anderson, c, 6-5, 300, Frisco HS, Frisco, Texas
McLane Carter, qb, 6-3, 220, Tyler JC, Texas
John Davis, db, 6-1, 180, Trinity HS, Euless, Texas
Dawson Deaton, c, 6-5, 297, Frisco HS, Frisco, Texas
Vaughnte Dorsey, db, 5-11, 200, Gulf Coast CC
Will Farrar, ot, 6-5, 290, Travis HS, Richmond, Texas
Adrian Frye, db, 6-1, 175, Eisenhower HS, Richmond, Texas
Jacob Hines, ol, 6-5, 325, Cabrillo HS, Long Beach, Calif.
Riko Jeffers, lb, 6-2, 235, Sachse HS, Sachse, Texas
Tony Jones, lb, 6-2, 220, Lyman HS, Casselberry, Fla.
Javon Lane, db, 6-2, 180, Nacogdoches HS, Nacogdoches, Texas
Jaylon Lane, db, 6-3, 190, Independence CC
Xavier Martin, qb, 6-0, 180, Steele HS, Cibolo, Texas
Nelson Mbanasor, de, 6-3, 270, Hendrickson HS, Pflugerville, Texas
Octavious Morgan, db, 6-0, 200, Greenwood, HS, Greenwood, S.C.
Desmond Nisby, rb, 6-1, 235, Anderson Valley HS, San Francisco, Calif.
Dominic Panazzolo, p, 6-5, 205, Plane East HS, Plano, Texas
Casey Verhulst, ol, 6-6, 315, Plano East Sr HS, Plano, Texas
Samuel Barnes, cb, 6-1, 190, Richmond, Texas/George Ranch HS
B.J. Daniels, rb, 6-2, 208, Palm Bay Senior HS, Melbourne, Fla.
Kevin Davis, ot, 6-3, 284, Angleton HS, Angleton, Texas
Josh Dunlop, ol, 6-7, 300, Dodge City CC
Robert Fuentes, de, 6-4, 200, Southwest HS, San Antonio, Texas
Michael Goff, te, 6-2, 230, San Antonio, Texas/Johnson HS
De’Marco Guidry, lb, 6-1, 210, La Marque, Texas/La Marque HS
Frank Harris, ath, 6-1, 176, Samuel Clemens HS, Schertz, Texas
Jaylon Haynes, dt, 6-1, 290, Wharton HS, Wharton, Texas
Morris Joseph Jr., dt, 6-1, 270, West Orange-Stark HS, Orange, Texas
Chance McLeod, te, 6-4, 230, Victoria East HS, Victoria, Texas
Javontavius Mosley, cb, 6-0, 164, John Tyler HS, Tyler, Texas
Dominic Pastucci, ot, 6-5, 275, Hendrickson HS, Pflugerville, Texas
Donovan Perkins, lb, 6-0, 220, Zachary, La./Zachary HS
Tay’lor Perry, s, 5-10, 180, Crosby, Texas/ Crosby HS
Bryce Rivers, qb, 6-3, 202, John Paul Stevens HS, San Antonio, Texas
Keeyon Smart, ol, 6-5, 300, Kilgore JC
Dadrian Taylor, rb, 6-1, 163, Shiner HS, Shiner, Texas
Robert Ursua, te, 6-3, 230, Palomar JC
Vance Vallair, s, 6-2, 178, Central Senior HS, Beaumont, Texas
Tariq Woolen, wr, 6-5, 205, Fort Worth, Texas/Arlington Heights
Calvin Brownholtz, qb, 6-2, 185, Jesuit HS, Carmichael, Calif.
Alex Fernandes, qb, 6-3, 200, Austin, Texas/Vandergrift HS
Kalaii Griffin, lb, 6-1, 220, Ventura CC
Kobie Herring, lb, 6-0, 220, Refugio, Texas/Refugio HS
Cutter Leftwich, ol, 6-1, 285, El Paso, Texas/Franklin HS
David Lucero, te, 6-5, 230, Arizona Western College
Trace Mascorro, dl, 6-1, 275, Refugio, Texas/Refugio HS
Forest McKee, ilb, 6-1, 228, Onate HS, Las Cruces, N.M.
Jamar Smith, lb, 5-11, 230, Holmes CC
Kahani Smith, db, 6-1, 185, Riverside CC
Jalen Spady, ol, 6-3, 340, Huntsville, Ala./Huntsville HS
Javaughn Thomas, de, 6-2, 230, El Paso, Texas/El Paso HS
James Tupou, ilb, 5-10, 220, Allen HS, Allen, Texas
Brent Ugochukwu, lb, 6-0, 210, Richmond, Texas/George Ranch HS
Joshua Wells, lb, 6-1, 215, El Paso, Texas/Parkland HS
Tyson Wilson, db, 5-10, 165, McKinney, Texas/McKinney HS
