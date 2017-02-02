College Football National Signings

|MASSACHUSETTS
Patrick Brown, te, 6-5, 230, Cathedral Catholic HS, San Diego, Calif.
A.J. Dillon, rb, 6-1, 239, Lawrence Academy, Groton, Mass.
Tate Haynes, qb, 6-1, 185, Cathedral Catholic HS, San Diego, Calif.
Noah Jordan-Williams, wr, 6-2, 195, Christian Brothers Academy, Syracuse, N.Y.
Travis Levy, rb, 6-0, 192, Sherwood HS, Sandy Spring, Md.
C.J. Lewis, qb, 6-3, 201, Cheshire Academy, Cheshire, Conn.
Alec Lindstrom, olb, 6-4, 245, Shepherd Hill Reg HS, Dudley, Mass.
Hunter Long, te, 6-5, 235, Deerfield Academy, Deerfield, Mass.
Isaiah McDuffie, olb, 6-2, 205, Bennett HS, Buffalo, N.Y.
Drew McQuarrie, te, 6-6, 225, Weare, N.H./John Strak HS
Jahmin Muse, ath, 6-1, 193, Elizabeth HS, Elizabeth, N.J.
E.J. Perry, qb, 6-2, 195, Andover HS, Andover, Mass.
Ben Petrula, og, 6-5, 275, St. Peters Preparatory School, Jersey City, N.J.
T.J. Rayam, dt, 6-1, 300, The Peddie School, Hightstown, N.J.
Brandon Sebastian, cb, 6-1, 185, Cheshire Academy, Cheshire, Conn.
Ben Stewart, s, 6-0, 195, Cathedral HS, Indianapolis, Ind.
Caleb Stoneburner, wr, 6-3, 205, Dublin Coffman HS, Dublin, Ohio
Paul Theobald, lb, 6-2, 215, Seton Hall Preparatory, West Orange, N.J.
Marcus Valdez, de, 6-1, 255, Don Bosco Prep School, Ramsey, N.J.
Tenio Ayeni, wr, 6-1, 200, Allen, Texas (Allen H.S.)
John Brekke, ol, 6-3, 275, Chicago, Ill. (Loyola Academy)
Connor Degenhardt, qb, 6-6, 200, Westford, Mass. (Westford Academy)
Noah FitzGerald, ol, 6-2, 265, Raleigh, N.C. (Cardinal Gibbons H.S.)
Josh Fletcher, te, 6-6, 230, Oldsmar, Fla. (East Lake H.S.)
Brian Foley, ol, 6-4, 290, Clarendon Hills, Ill. (Hinsdale Central H.S.)
Josh Hicks, db, 6-0, 190, Mitchellville, Md. (Charles H. Flowers H.S.)
Grant Holloman, db, 5-11, 165, Stone Mountain, Ga. (St. Pius X Catholic H.S.)
Jordan Jackson, dl, 6-3, 239, Oakland, Calif. (Bishop O’Dowd H.S.)
Noah Johnson, dl, 6-5, 240, Savannah, Ga. (Benedictine Military School)
Kendrick Knight, lb, 6-2, 195, Marietta, Ga. (Marietta H.S.)
Joe Lang, db, 5-11, 200, Naples, Fla. (Community School of Naples)
Keiston Lowery, lb, 6-2, 220, McDonough, Ga. (Luella H.S.)
Michael Mambuca, ol, 6-4, 270, Naples, Fla. (Gulf Coast H.S.)
Jackson McLarty, pk, 6-1, 175, Acworth, Ga. (Mount Paran Christian School)
Dean Nagle, qb, 6-3, 198, Tustin, Calif. (Arnold O. Beckman H.S.)
Mike Pizziketti, te, 6-8, 240, Clifton Park, N.Y. (Shenendehowa H.S.)
Will Sirmon, wr, 6-1, 190, Destrehan, La. (Destrehan H.S.)
Matt Vecchiarelli, rn, 5-10, 185, Fair Haven, N.J. (Rumson-Fair Haven H.S.)
Benton Whitley, lb, 6-3, 215, Springfield, Mass. (Minnechaug Regional H.S.)
Brian Abosi, ol, 6-8, 290, St. John’s/Worcester Academy, Worcester, Mass.
Jessie Britt, ath, 5-10, 177, Auburndale HS, Auburndale Fla.
Hunter Brown, dl, 6-0, 275, St. John’s Prep, Lynnfield, Mass.
Jake Byczko, dl, 6-3, 240, Lawrence Academy, Auburn, Mass.
Claudin Cherelus, s, 6-2, 195, Golden Gate HS, Naples, Fla.
Michael Curtis, qb, 6-2, 202, Prime Prep Academy, Richardson, Texas
Chris DiTommaso, de, 6-4, 275, Ramapo HS, Franklin Lakes, N.J.
Chris DiTommaso, dl, 6-4, 275, Ramapo HS, Ramapo, N.J.
DaVone Hall, dl, 6-3, 315, Sheepshead Bay HS, Brooklyn, N.Y.
Tyler Hayes, s, 6-0, 214, Euless HS, Euless, Texas
Jacoby Herring, wr, 6-5, 180, Citrus Hill HS, Moreno Valley, Calif.
Melvin Hill, wr, 6-3, 195, Baker HS, Mobile, Ala.
Chris Hunt, cb, 6-0, 170, Bishop Sullivan Catholic HS, Virginia Beach, Va.
Jaylen Larry, ol, 6-4, 290, Milford Academy, New Berlin, N.Y.
Cole McCubrey, lb, 6-0, 222, Tahanto Reg HS, Boylston, Mass.
Brian Roberts, cb, 5-11, 185, Trinity Christian Academy, Jacksonville, Fla.
Mike Ruane, lb, 6-1, 220, Rumson-Fair Haven Reg. HS, Rumson, N.J.
Jy’von ‘Silky’ Brown, ath, 6-4, 190, Newark Tech/Irvington HS, Irvington, N.J.
|MARYLAND
Fofie Bazzie, cb, 6-0, 187, Quince Orchard HS, Gaithersburg, Md.
Markquese Bell, s, 6-2, 201, Bridgeton Senior HS, Bridgeton, N.J.
Kenny Bennett, cb, 6-2, 195, Academy at Palumbo, Philadelphia, Pa.
Bryce Brand, de, 6-1, 235, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
Jalen Browder, wr, 6-3, 185, East Paulding HS, Dallas, Ga.
Tahj Capehart, wr, 5-11, 185, Bishop Sullivan Catholic HS, Virginia Beach, Va.
Carlos Carriere, wr, 6-5, 170, Alpharetta HS, Alpharetta, Ga.
Jayden Comma, wr, 6-2, 207, Roswell HS, Roswell, Ga.
Ayinde Eley, olb, 6-4, 218, Our Lady Good Counsel HS, Olney, Md.
Tayon Fleet-Davis, rb, 6-0, 211, Potomac HS, Oxon Hill, Md.
Breyon Gaddy, dt, 6-4, 305, Bishop Sullivan Catholic HS, Virginia Beach, Va.
Brandon Gaddy, dt, 6-5, 289, Bishop Sullivan Catholic HS, Virginia Beach, Va.
Kasim Hill, qb, 6-1, 215, St. Johns College HS, Washington, D.C.
Tyran Hunt, ot, 6-6, 275, Southampton HS, Courtland, Va.
M.J. Jarrell, wr, 6-2, 183, Timber Creek HS, Orlando, Fla.
Deon Jones, cb, 6-2, 182, Potomac HS, Oxon Hill, Md.
Johnny Jordan, c, 6-2, 296, Gonzaga College HS, Washington, D.C.
Javon Leake, rb, 6-1, 205, Page HS, Greensboro, N.C.
Anthony McFarland, rb, 5-8, 203, Dematha Catholic HS, Hyattsville, Md.
Jordan McNair, ot, 6-5, 325, Mc Donogh School, Owings Mills, Md.
B’Ahmad Miller, dt, 6-2, 258, St. Frances Academy, Baltimore, Md.
Marcus Minor, og, 6-4, 285, Dematha Catholic HS, Hyattsville, Md.
Sean Nelson, wr, 6-2, 180, Langston Hughes HS, Fairburn, Ga.
Andrew Park, te, 6-5, 235, Lake Braddock Secondary, Burke, Va.
Lawtez Rogers, de, 6-5, 253, Eleanor Roosevelt HS, Greenbelt, Md.
Cam Spence, dt, 6-3, 295, St. Johns College HS, Washington, D.C.
Nick Underwood, lb, 6-0, 215, Riverside CC, Lake Oswego, Ore
Alex Woods, db, 6-2, 200, Lackawana CC
Daylen Baldwin, wr, 6-3, 200, Waterford Mott HS, Waterford, Mich.
Ahmari Benjamine, cb, 6-2, 175, Dr. Henry A. Wise HS, District Heights, Md.
Cameron Chesley, lb, 6-4, 225, Freindly HS, Fort Washington, Md.
Demerius Goodwin, rb, 5-7, 170, Ginn Academy-Cleveland Glenville, Cleveland, Ohio
Julian Jacobs, de, 6-4, 230, Bowie HS, Bowie, Md.
Malachi Jenkins, db, 6-1, 185, Lithonia HS, Lithonia Ga.
Chris Jenkins, lb, 6-2, 225, Creekside HS, Atlanta, Ga.
Willie Mabry, de, 6-3, 240, Dr. Henry A. Wise HS, Monroe,La.
Signings not released until summer.
|MICHIGAN
Norman Anderson, cb, 6-0, 175, Duncan U. Fletcher HS, Neptune Beach, Fla.
Johnathan Berghorst, dt, 6-3, 275, Zeeland East HS, Zeeland, Mich.
Johnathan Berghorst, dt, 6-2, 267, Zeeland East HS, Mich
Darius Bracy, s, 5-11, 186, Shiloh HS, Snellville, Ga.
Troy Brown, wr, 6-1, 200, Carman-Ainsworth HS, Flint, Mich.
Brandon Brown, cb, 5-10, 175, Canada Prep Football Academy, St Catharines, Canada
Brady Buell, p, 6, 180, St. Francis HS, Mich.
Keegan Cossou, te, 6-5, 220, Greenville Senior HS, Greenville, Mich.
Erik Ditzhazy, ot, 6-5, 260, Forest Hills Northern HS, Grand Rapids, Mich.
George Douglas, olb, 6-1, 210, Belleville HS, Belleville, Mich.
Nick Follmer, ot, 6-4, 280, Liberty, Lake Saint Louis, Mo.
Tyquan Henderson, wr, 5-10, 185, Mobile, Ala./Baker HS
Julian Hicks, wr, 6-2, 170, Mayfield HS, Mayfield, Ohio
Elijah James, de, 6-4, 250, Oswego East, Oswego, Ill.
Chuck Jones, lb, 5-11, 216, Skyline HS, MIch
Jamezz Kimbrough, og, 6-3, 235, Homewood-Flossmoor HS, Flossmoor, Ill.
Drayton Law, wr, 6-4, 198, Baker HS, Mobile, Ala.
Evan Plate, olb, 6-3, 220, Greenville Senior HS, Greenville, Mich.
Bernhard Rainmann, te, 6-7, 230, Delton-Kellogg HS, Mich.
Devonni Reed, s, 6-0, 181, Belleville HS, Belleville, Mich.
Willie Reid, s, 6-1, 192, Detroit Cass Tech HS, Mich.
Amir Siddiq, lb, 6-3, 210, Dearborn, Mich./Fordson HS
Steve Spenner, lb, 6-1, 217, Berrien Springs HS, Mich
Robi Stuart, dl, 6-2, 287, Savinaw Nouvel Catholic Central HS, Mich.
Jacorey Sullivan, wr, 6-2, 202, Muskegon HS, Muskegon, Mich.
Blake Bogan, wr, 6-2, 190, Grand Blanc Community HS, Grand Blanc, Mich.
Desean Boyd, olb, 6-2, 214, Cass Technical HS, Detroit, Mich.
Samuel Dervil, ot, 6-5, 295, Coffeyville, Kan./Coffeyville CC
Carthell Flowers, db, 6-2, 195, Nottingham HS, Syracuse, N.Y.
Jairus Grissom, ath, 6-2, 200, Robichaud Sr/Jr HS, Dearborn Heights, Mich.
C.J. Hunt, dt, 6-1, 275, Avon HS, Avon, Ind.
Preston Hutchinson, qb, 6-2, 195, Mason HS, Mason, Ohio
Gregory Jean, wr, 6-1, 175, Boyd H. Anderson HS, Lauderdale Lakes, Fla.
Shaq Jones, db, 6-1, 198, Imhotep Charter, Philadelphia, Penn.
Desmond Kelly, dl, 6-1, 295, Overlea HS, Baltimore, Md.
Jesse Kelly, k, 6-0, 195, St. Bonaventure, Ventura, Calif.
Tyler LaBarbera, dt, 6-2, 310, Glen Ellyn, Ill./College of DuPage
Karmi Mackey, rb, 6-0, 210, Seffner Christian Academy, Seffner, Fla.
Terry Myrick, lb, 6-0, 210, Woodward Academy, Austell, Ga.
Gunnar Oakes, te, 6-5, 210, Swanton HS, Swanton, Ohio
Antoine Porter, wr, 5-8, 185, Mission HS, San Francisco, Calif.
Dan Samuelson, ol, 6-5, 297, Plymouth HS, Plymouth, Ind.
Sidy Sow, ol, 6-5, 315, J-H LeClerc, Bromont, Quebec, Canada
Russ Vaden, db, 6-3, 195, Moore HS, Louisville, Ky.
Ville Valasti, dl, 6-5, 260, Itakeskuksen Iukio, Helsinki, Finland
Sal Velasquez, lb, 6-1, 225, Bishop Amat HS, La Puente, Calif.
Quian Williams, wr, 5-11, 170, Southmoore HS, Moore, Okla.
Weston Bridges, rb, 6-0, 200, Copley HS, Copley, Ohio
Blake Bueter, ot, 6-4, 275, Detroit Catholic Central HS, Novi, Mich.
Jack Camper, te, 6-5, 240, IMG Academy, Virginia Beach, Va.
Matt Carrick, og, 6-4, 285, Perry HS, Massillon, Ohio
Matt Dotson, te, 6-5, 230, Moeller HS, Cincinnati, Ohio
C.J. Hayes, wr, 6-3, 200, South Warren HS, Bowling Green, Ky.
Connor Heyward, ath, 6-2, 215, Peachtree Ridge HS, Suwanee, Ga.
Kevin Jarvis, og, 6-5, 335, Maine South HS, Park Ridge, Ill.
Mustafa Khaleefah, ot, 6-5, 280, Dearborn HS, Dearborn, Mich.
Rocky Lombardi, qb, 6-4, 220, Valley HS, West Des Moines, Iowa
Dominique Long, s, 6-2, 190, Westerville-South HS, Westerville, Ohio
Jack Mandryk, s, 6-1, 175, Hudsonville HS, Hudsonville, Mich.
Brent Mossburg, lb, 6-3, 200, Airport Senior HS, Carleton, Mich.
Laress Nelson, wr, 5-10, 175, American Heritage School, Plantation, Fla.
Jacub Panasiuk, de, 6-4, 265, Lake Park HS, Roselle, Ill.
Lashawn Paulino-Bell, de, 6-3, 240, St. Thomas Aquinas HS, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Jordan Reid, ot, 6-4, 280, Cass Technical HS, Detroit, Mich.
Hunter Rison, wr, 6-0, 195, Skyline HS, Ann Arbor, Mich.
Josiah Scott, cb, 5-10, 175, Fairfield HS, Fairfield, Ohio
Antjuan Simmons, lb, 6-1, 210, Pioneer HS, Ann Arbor, Mich.
Darien Tipps-Clemons, lb, 6-0, 220, Piqua HS, Piqua, Ohio
DeAri Todd, de, 6-3, 245, Clearview HS, Lorain, Ohio
Cody White, wr, 6-3, 200, Walled Lake Western HS, Walled Lake, Mich.
Jordan Anthony, olb, 6-1, 226, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
Tarik Black, wr, 6-3, 206, Cheshire Academy, Cheshire, Conn.
Chuck Filiaga, ot, 6-6, 335, Aledo HS, Aledo, Texas
Ja’Raymond Hall, ot, 6-5, 282, Oak Park HS, Oak Park, Mich.
Brad Hawkins, wr, 6-2, 210, Camden HS, Camden, N.J.
Joel Honigford, ot, 6-6, 272, Garaway HS, Sugarcreek, Ohio
James Hudson, dt, 6-5, 280, Central Catholic HS, Toledo, Ohio
Deron Irving-Bey, de, 6-5, 272, Flint Southwestern Academy, Flint, Mich.
Donovan Jeter, de, 6-6, 261, Beaver Falls Area SHS, Beaver Falls, Pa.
Jaylen Kelly-Powell, s, 6-0, 180, Cass Technical HS, Detroit, Mich.
Corey Malone-Hatcher, de, 6-3, 248, St. Joseph HS, St Joseph, Mich.
Oliver Martin, wr, 6-1, 185, West Senior HS, Iowa City, Iowa
Ben Mason, de, 6-3, 240, Newtown HS, Sandy Hook, Conn.
Dylan McCaffrey, qb, 6-4, 195, Valor Christian HS, Highlands Ranch, Colo.
Phil Paea, dt, 6-4, 270, Berrien Springs HS, Berrien Springs, Mich.
Kwity Paye, de, 6-3, 220, Bishop Hendricken HS, Warwick, R.I.
Donovan Peoples-Jones, wr, 6-2, 190, Cass Technical HS, Detroit, Mich.
Josh Ross, ilb, 6-2, 225, St. Mary Preparatory School, Orchard Lake, Mich.
Cesar Ruiz, c, 6-3, 321, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
O’Maury Samuels, rb, 5-10, 188, Los Lunas HS, Los Lunas, N.M.
Drew Singleton, olb, 6-2, 214, Paramus Catholic HS, Paramus, N.J.
Aubrey Solomon, dt, 6-3, 304, Lee County HS, Leesburg, Ga.
Benjamin St. Juste, cb, 6-3, 188, Rosemere, Quebec
Andrew Stueber, ot, 6-6, 290, Darien HS, Darien, Conn.
Kurt Taylor, rb, 5-8, 197, Grayson HS, Loganville, Ga.
Ambry Thomas, cb, 5-11, 170, King HS, Detroit, Mich.
Luiji Vilain, de, 6-4, 238, Episcopal HS, Alexandria, Va.
J’Marick Woods, s, 6-4, 196, Florence HS, Florence, Ala.
K.J. Anderson, cb, 6-0, 170, Buford HS, Buford, Ga.
Trevor Campbell, og, 6-5, 280, Naperville Central HS, Naperville, Ill.
Dwayne Chapman II, ilb, 6-1, 210, St. Mary Preparatory School, Orchard Lake, Mich.
Na’Jee Clayton, lb, 6-1, 230, Rutgers
Jack Darby, lb, 5-10, 240, Batavia HS, Batavia, Ill.
Dylan Deatherage, ot, 6-6, 255, Bishop Mcnamara HS, Kankakee, Ill.
Zenden Dellinger, ot, 6-6, 260, R Nelson Snider HS, Fort Wayne, Ind.
Mohammed Elazazy, ot, 6-5, 310, Menasha HS, Menasha, Wis.
Ali Fayad, de, 6-2, 230, Dearborn HS, Dearborn, Mich.
Izaak Gerkis, p, 5-8, 176, Seaholm HS, Birmingham, Mich.
Reece Goddard, qb, 6-2, 210, Kirkwood Sr. HS, Kirkwood, Mo.
Josh Grant, k, 6-0, 185, Flower Mound HS, Flower Mound, Texas
Treshaun Hayward, olb, 6-1, 205, Skyline HS, Ann Arbor, Mich.
Ralph Holley, dt, 6-3, 285, St. Mary Preparatory School, Orchard Lake, Mich.
Derrick Hubbard, olb, 6-2, 202, Pioneer HS, Ann Arbor, Mich.
Dezmond Lance, dt, 6-2, 265, Adlai Stevenson HS, Sterling Heights, Mich.
Ryan Lezzer, wr, 5-11, 190, Clearfield HS, Clearfield, Penn.
Tanner Mathias, de, 6-4, 240, Menominee HS, Menonminee, Mich.
Corvin Moment, olb, 6-1, 220, Vero Beach HS, Vero Beach, Fla.
Tanner Motz, ilb, 6-2, 205, St. Johns HS, Saint Johns, Mich.
Tom O’Mara, og, 6-3, 265, Marist HS, Chicago, Ill.
Luke Sanders, wr, 6-4, 180, Cathedral HS, Indianapolis, Ind.
A.J. Thomas, cb, 6-3, 185, University Of Detroit Jesuit, Detroit, Mich.
Prince Walker, rb, 5-10, 180, Montini Catholic HS, Naperville, Ill.
|MINNESOTA
Blaise Andries, ol, 6-6, 305, Marshall Sr., Marshall, Minn.
Adam Beck, db, 6-2, 180, George Ranch High, Richmond, Texas
Nathan Bursch, te, 6-5, 235, Woodbury Sr., Woodbury, Minn.
Demetrius Douglas, db, 5-11, 175, Jesuit HS, Portland, Ore.
Reyondous Estes, ath, 6-0, 170, East St Louis Senior HS, East Saint Louis, Ill.
Trenton Guthrie, olb, 6-2, 212, Northville HS, Northville, Mich.
Kendarian Handy-Holly, db, 6-2, 201, Jackson HS, Jackson, Ala.
Justus Harris, cb, 5-10, 170, Roswell HS, Roswell, Ga.
Noah Hickcox, dl, 6-4, 270, Boylan Central Catholic HS, Rockford, Ill.
Dominik London, rb, 5-8, 192, East Ridge HS, Woodbury, Minn.
Boye Mafe, dl, 6-4, 220, Hopkins Sr., Minnetonka, Minn.
Tanner Morgan, qb, 6-2, 205, Ryle HS, Union, Ky.
Esezi Otomewo, de, 6-6, 233, Ben Davis HS, Indianapolis, Ind.
Jacob Paulson, te, 6-4, 230, Christian Acad Of Louisville H, Louisville, Ky.
Malcolm Robinson, dt, 6-3, 265, Washington HS, Massillon, Ohio
Grant Ryerse, k, 6-4, 215, East Ridge HS, Woodbury, Minn.
Kyle Sassack, ol, 6-7, 285, Notre Dame Preparatory, Pontiac, Mich.
Nate Umlor, de, 6-5, 255, Allendale Public HS, Allendale, Mich.
Harry Van Dyne, wr, 6-5, 185, Blue Valley HS, Stilwell, Kan.
|MISSOURI
Caleb Albertson, ol, 6-6, 280, Helias Catholic HS, Jefferson City, Mo.
Isaiah Allred, wr, 6-3, 200, Van HS, Van, Texas
Armand Baker, te, 6-4, 220, Liberty North HS, Liberty, Mo.
Edd Becton, dt, 6-4, 275, Hazelwood Central HS, Florissant, Mo.
Torre Boland, lb, 6-1, 205, Trinity Catholic HS, St. Louis, Mo.
Tyle Currie, wr, 6-3, 210, Butler CC, Cordova, Tenn.
Kevin Ellis, lb, 6-4, 220, North Crowley HS, Fort Worth, Texas
Jordan Frazier, te, 6-5, 260, Oklahoma State University, Springfield, Ms.
Connor Haff, ol, 6-4, 285, Owasso HS, Owasso, Okla.
Dalton HIll, qb, 6-2, 180, Lee’s Summit HS, Lee’s Summit, Mo.
Peyton Huslig, qb, 6-3, 200, Garden City CC, Andover, Kan.
Derek Kohler, ol, 6-3, 265, Platte County HS, Platte City, Mo.
Quinton Lee, de, 6-4, 245, Lee’s Summit HS, Lee’s Summit, Mo.
Myron Mason, Jr., tb, 5-8, 180, Guyer HSS, Denton, Texas
Anthony Monken, qb, 6-5, 210, Fresno City College, Libertyville, Ill.
Kenny Nelson, wr, 6-3, 215, Trinity Christian Academy, Carrollton, Texas
Zack Sander, cb, 6-0, 180, Lawrence Free State HS, Lawrence, Kan.
Lorenzo Thomas, wr, 6-5, 190, Jasper HS, Jasper, Texas
Joshuah Bledsoe, s, 6-0, 190, Andy Dekaney HS, Houston, Texas
Larry Borom, og, 6-5, 330, Brother Rice HS, Bloomfield, Mich.
Jamal Brooks, ilb, 6-1, 230, Bessemer City High School, Bessemer, Ala.
Logan Christopherson, te, 6-6, 225, Lemont Twp HS, Lemont, Ill.
Pompey Coleman, ot, 6-5, 285, Ben Davis HS, Indianapolis, Ind.
Case Cook, c, 6-4, 285, Carrollton HS, Carrollton, Ga.
DaRon Davis, ath, 6-2, 190, Lee’s Summit North HS, Lee’s Summit, Mo.
Tyree Gillespie, s, 6-0, 202, Vanguard HS, Ocala, Fla.
Aubrey Miller, olb, 6-2, 215, Whitehaven HS, Memphis, Tenn.
Isaiah Miller, rb, 5-11, 191, Baldwin Middle-Senior HS, Baldwin, Fla.
Terry Petry, cb, 5-11, 165, Ridge Point High School, Missouri City, Texas
Taylor Powell, qb, 6-1, 202, Fayetteville HS, Fayetteville, Ark.
Larry Rountree, rb, 5-11, 210, Millbrook HS, Raleigh, N.C.
Caleb Sampson, dt, 6-3, 282, Northlake Christian School, Covington, La.
Adam Sparks, cb, 5-11, 173, Dutchtown HS, Geismar, La.
Chris Turner, de, 6-4, 225, Hammond HS, Hammond, La.
Jordan Ulmer, s, 6-2, 190, Belleville HS, Belleville, Mich.
Hyrin White, ot, 6-7, 292, De Soto HS, Desoto, Texas
Kobie Whiteside, dt, 6-1, 304, Taylor HS, Houston, Texas
Josh Avery, dl, 6-5, 325, Indepencence CC, Nashville, Tenn.
Terrance Bryant, db, 6-0, 180, Coral Gables HS, Coral Gables, Fla.
Derrick Calhoun, olb, 6-1, 210, Hazelwood East HS, St. Louis, Mo.
DeMarco Davis, dl, 6-4, 305, Independence HS, Independence, Miss.
Shabari Davis, db, 6-0, 175, Garden City CC, Garden City, Ga.
Bryson Donnell, dl, 6-1, 300, Lighthoues Christian HS, Antioch, Tenn.
Martin Edison, ol, 6-3, 285, Willard HS, Willard, Mo.
Marcus Goree, lb, 6-3, 255, Fort Scott CC, Fort Scott Kan.
L.J. Hawkins, wr, 6-0, 185, Northeast Mississippi CC, Booneville Miss.
Rodney Hawkins, db, 6-1, 205, Brandon HS, Brandon, Miss.
Rashad Hughes, olb, 6-2, 195, Ritenour Sr. HS, St. Louis, Mo.
Brayden Hull, rb, 5-11, 200, Timberlands HS, Wentzville, Mo.
Cash Jones, qb, 6-2, 200, McCracken County HS, Paducah, Ky.
Deverence Jones, wr, 5-10, 170, East Prairie HS, East Prairie, Mo.
Jimmy Keutzer, ol, 6-4, 300, Fort Scott CC, Lamar, Mo.
Octavius McClatchey, db, 6-2, 182, Independence HS, Independence, Miss.
K.T. McCollin, db, 6-0, 185, Northwest Mississippi CC, Oxford, Miss.
Reggie Miles, dl, 6-4, 315, Ellsworth CC, Chicago, Ill.
Hunter Moreno, te, 6-3, 220, Columbus HS, Miami, Fla.
Eli Morris, lb, 6-1, 210, Robinson HS, Tampa, Fla.
Lucas Orchard, ol, 5-11, 290, Vancleave, Miss.,East Central CC
Bryant Perry, ath, 6-1, 190, DeSmit HS, St. Louis, Mo.
Junior Pierre, ol, 6-4, 330, Royal Palm Beach HS, Royal Palm Beach, Fla.
Dontavius Powell, db, 6-0, 185, Charleston, Miss., East Mississippi CC
Daterraion Richardson, dt, 6-1, 255, Liberty North HS, Liberty, Mo.
Demarcus Rogers, lb, 6-1, 240, Northeast Mississippi CC, Tupelo, Miss.
Evan Scales, wr, 6-2, 205, Wildwood, Mo., College of Dupage
Devon Scott, te, 6-3, 220, North County HS, Bonne Terre, Mo.
Marquis Terry, rb, 5-9, 180, Highland CC, Atlanta, Ga.
Kyle Thies, ol, 6-3, 305, Royal Palm Beach HS, Royal Palm Beach, Fla.
Taylen Waller, wr, 6-3, 180, Plantation, Fla., South Plantation HS
Gavin Webb, wr, 5-10, 180, Springfield Southeast HS, Springfield, Ill.
Darian Woods, wr, 5-9, 180, Paducah, Ky.,McCracken County HS
Jamal Wooten, te, 5-11, 270, Highland CC, Kansas City, Kan.
|MISSISSIPPI
Ryder Anderson, de, 6-7, 230, Katy HS, Katy, Texas
Zikerrion Baker, olb, 6-1, 210, Minden HS, Mooringsport, La.
D.D. Bowie, wr, 6-1, 170, Morton HS, Morton, Miss.
Ben Brown, ot, 6-6, 308, St. Aloysius HS, Vicksburg, Miss.
Josh Clarke, olb, 6-3, 220, Riverdale HS, Jefferson, La.
Sincere David, dt, 6-3, 315, Sandalwood HS, Jacksonville, Fla.
Breon Dixon, olb, 6-0, 218, Grayson HS, Loganville, Ga.
Alex Faniel, qb, 6-5, 221, Glen Allen HS, Glen Allen, Va.
Chester Graves, de, 6-4, 220, Park Hill HS, Kansas City, Mo.
Tony Gray, ot, 6-5, 290, Grayson HS, Loganville, Ga.
Javen Hamilton, cb, 5-10, 170, Northeast Mississippi CC, Ellisville, Miss.
A.J. Harris, s, 6-0, 174, Bob Jones HS, Madison, Ala.
C.J. Miller, s, 6-1, 188, McEachern HS, Powder Springs, Ga.
Javonta Payton, wr, 6-1, 185, Hillsboro Comp HS, Nashville, Tenn.
Tae-kion Reed, dt, 6-5, 295, New Hope HS, Columbus, Miss.
Braylon Sanders, wr, 6-0, 178, Callaway HS, Hogansville, Ga.
Mohamed Sanogo, ilb, 6-2, 237, Plano West Senior HS, Plano, Texas
Jordan Ta’amu, qb, 6-3, 200, Pearl City HS, Pearl City, Hawaii
Kam White, s, 6-2, 202, Clinton HS, Clinton, Miss.
Markel Winters, de, 6-5, 260, Jones County JC Tallahassee, Fla.
Isaiah Woullard, rb, 5-9, 194, Presbyterian Christian School, Hattiesburg, Miss.
Johnathan Abram, db, 6-0, 200, Jones County JC, Columbia, Miss.
Lee Autry, dl, 6-2, 315, Itawamba CC, Albemarle, N.C.
Tommy Champion, ol, 6-5, 330, Copiah-Lincoln CC, Jackson, Miss.
Brian Cole, db, 6-2, 200, East Mississippi CC, Saginaw, Mich
Duke Collins, dl, 6-4, 288, Jackson HS, Jackson, Ga.
Josh Cooper, ot, 6-7, 355, Haughton HS, Haughton, La.
Tucker Day, k, 6-2, 195, Brentwood HS, Brentwood Tenn.
Tyler Dunning, ilb, 6-0, 217, St. Thomas Aquinas HS, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Noah Elliss, dt, 6-5, 325, Valor Christian HS, Highlands Ranch, Colo.
Willie Gay, olb, 6-1, 215, Starkville HS, Starkville, Miss.
Landon Guidry, s, 6-0, 170, Independence HS, Thompson’s Station, Tenn.
Kylin Hill, rb, 5-10, 205, Columbus HS, Columbus, Miss.
James Jackson, dt, 6-3, 335, Pascagoula HS, Pascagoula, Miss.
Jaquarias Landrews, db, 5-11, 190, Copiah-Lincoln CC, Summit, Miss.
Aaron Odom, de, 6-3, 260, Callaway Sr HS, Jackson, Miss.
Tyre Phillips, ol, 6-5, 355, East Mississippi CC, Grenada, Miss.
Deion Pope, dl, 6-3, 300, Copiah-Lincoln CC, Collins, Miss.
Montravious Richardson, ot, 6-6, 310, Westover HS, Albany, Ga.
Chauncey Rivers, dl, 6-3, 275, East Mississippi CC, Stone Mountain, Ga.
Cordavien Suggs, ot, 6-7, 286, Duncan U. Fletcher HS, Neptune Beach, Fla.
Montez Sweat, dl, 6-6, 240, Copiah-Lincoln CC, Stone Mountain, Ga.
Keytaon Thompson, qb, 6-4, 206, Landry-Walker HS, New Orleans, La.
Tyler Williams, s, 6-3, 185, Lafayette HS, Oxford, Miss.
Austin Williams, wr, 6-3, 206, Ocean Springs HS, Ocean Springs, Miss.
Woodlyson Alcius, ot, 6-4, 300, North Miami Beach HS, North Miami Beach, Fla.
Steven Anderson, qb, 6-3, 236, Suwannee HS, Live Oak, Fla.
Tyler Barnes, db, 5-10, 185, D’Iberville, Miss./D’Iberville HS
Briggs Bourgeois, k, 6-0, 182, St. Amant, La./St. Amant HS
Travion Clayton, og, 6-3, 310, Baker County Senior HS, Glen Saint Mary, Fla.
Andrew Cole, dt, 6-5, 285, Fayette Ware HS, Somerville, Tenn.
Emanuel Dabney, cb, 6-1, 168, Callaway Sr HS, Jackson, Miss.
WyDale Flott, cb, 6-0, 165, Saraland High School, Saraland, Ala.
Bubba Fludd, wr, 5-9, 170, Okeechobee HS, Okeechobee, Fla.
Bryce Foxworth, ol, 6-3, 312, Boca Ciega HS, Gulfport, Fla.
Paul Gainer, og, 6-5, 290, Gautier HS, Pascagoula, Miss.
Freddie Hartz, ilb, 6-1, 237, Morton HS, Morton, Miss.
Tyler Jack, db, 5-9, 172, Pearl River CC
Tim Jones, wr, 6-2, 175, Biloxi HS, Biloxi, Miss.
Delmond Landry, dl, 6-3, 308, Southwest Miss. CC
Santrell Latham, olb, 6-3, 200, Meridian HS, Meridian, Miss.
Darius Maberry, cb, 5-10, 180, Clinton HS, Clinton, Miss.
Kris Reed, wr, 5-10, 168, Lawton Chiles HS, Tallahassee, Fla.
Marcelo Rodriguez, qb, 6-2, 196, Christopher Columbus HS, Miami, Fla.
Shannon Showers, db, 5-11, 160, Forth White, Fla./Fort White HS
Tahj Sykes, de, 6-2, 269, Columbus HS, Columbus, Miss.
Trevor Terry, wr, 6-0, 186, Jones JC
Jimmie Terry, ol, 6-3, 330, Tyler JC
MORE
Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!
Before Lady Gaga takes the stage Sunday for Super Bowl's halftime show, take a look at some performances from past artists.