College Football National Signings

OHIO

Bowling Green

Andrew Clair, rb, 5-9, 185, St. Louis University HS, St. Louis, Mo.

Calvin Clater, wr, 6-2, 181, South Hills HS, Fort Worth, Texas

Shermond Dabney, cb, 6-0, 180, St. Mary Preparatory School, Orchard Lake, Mich.

Colin DeBord, wr, 6-1, 180, Centerville HS, Centerville, Ohio

Jarret Doege, qb, 6-2, 184, Cooper HS, Lubbock, Texas

Tyree Jackson, de, 6-4, 270, Jones HS, Orlando, Fla.

Travis Koontz, te, 6-5, 235, Boardman HS, Youngstown, Ohio

Caylon May, dt, 6-3, 290, Rich Central Campus HS, Olympia Fields, Ill.

Cedric Mitchell, s, 6-2, 175, Concord Community HS, Elkhart, Ind.

Quintin Morris, wr, 6-3, 200, George Ranch High, Richmond, Texas

Jordan Murphy, de, 6-4, 235, Crestview HS, Columbiana, Ohio

Jamari Rouse, dt, 6-3, 265, Deerfield Beach HS, Deerfield Beach, Fla.

Matt Tanner, og, 6-7, 330, Bishop Snyder HS/Jacksonville,Fla.

Matt Wilcox, rb, 5-10, 185, Wayne HS, Huber Heights, Ohio

Cincinnati

Kyle Bolden, lb, 6-1, 218, Colerain HS, Cincinnati, Ohio

Coby Bryant, cb, 6-1, 170, Glenville HS, Cleveland, Ohio

Trent Cloud, wr, 6-1, 191, Bedford HS, Bedford, Ohio

Darrick Forrest, db, 6-1, 185, Walnut Ridge HS, Columbus, Ohio

Torrance Gibson, qb, 6-4, 215, American Heritage School, Plantation, Fla. /Cinncinati St.

Jaelen Greene, rb, 5-11, 190, Sandy Creek HS, Tyrone, Ga.

Noah Hamlin, db, 6-0, 160, Clairton HS, Clairton, Pa.

Javan Hawes, wr, 6-0, 181, Sandy Creek HS, Tyrone, Ga.

Wilson Huber, te, 6-5, 235, Franklin Central HS, Indianapolis, Ind.

Ben Hutch, dt, 6-3, 315, Hillsboro Comp HS, Nashville, Tenn.

Cody Lamb, ol, 6-4, 265, Miamisburg HS, Miamisburg, Ohio

Lorenzo McCaskill, lb, 6-2, 200, Southfield HS, Southfield, Mich.

Vincent McConnell, ot, 6-6, 241, Washington HS, Massillon, Ohio

R.J. Potts, lb, 6-3, 205, Fishers HS, Fishers, Ind.

Desmond Ridder, qb, 6-4, 195, St. Xavier HS, Louisville, Ky.

Jakari Robinson, ol, 6-2, 290, Munford HS, Munford, Ala.

Cole Smith, k, 6-1, 178, Middletown HS, Middletown, Ohio

Rashaad Stewart, cb, 6-0, 180, Central Catholic HS, Clearwater, Fla.

Marquese Taylor, db, 5-11, 177, Lovejoy HS, Lovejoy, Ga.

Jabari Taylor, db, 6-3, 255, Hoban HS, Akron, Ohio

Michael Warren II, rb, 5-10, 200, Central Catholic HS, Toledo, Ohio

Jarell White, db, 5-10, 200, La Salle HS, Cincinnati, Ohio

Blake Yager, ol, 6-5, 300, Carroll HS, Fort Wayne, Ind./Iowa Western

Kent State

Elvis Hines, cb, 5-10, 160, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

Ohio State

Baron Browning, olb, 6-4, 230, Kennedale HS, Kennedale, Texas

Jerron Cage, dt, 6-1, 275, Winton Woods HS, Cincinnati, Ohio

Wyatt Davis, ol, 6-5, 310, St. John Bosco HS, Bellflower, Calif.

J.K. Dobbins, rb, 5-9, 199, La Grange HS, La Grange, Texas

Haskell Garrett, dt, 6-2, 288, Bishop Gorman HS, Las Vegas, Nev.

Trevon Grimes, wr, 6-3, 202, St. Thomas Aquinas HS, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Jaylen Harris, wr, 6-5, 210, Cleveland Heights HS, University Hts, Ohio

Blake Haubeil, k, 6-3, 200, Canisius HS, Buffalo, N.Y.

Tate Martell, qb, 5-10, 203, Bishop Gorman HS, Las Vegas, Nev.

Josh Myers, ot, 6-6, 306, Miamisburg HS, Miamisburg, Ohio

Jeffrey Okudah, cb, 6-1, 190, So Grand Prairie HS, Grand Prairie, Texas

Isaiah Pryor, s, 6-2, 195, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

Amir Riep, cb, 5-11, 185, Colerain HS, Cincinnati, Ohio

Kendall Sheffield, cb, 6-0, 185, Blinn College, Brenham, Texas

Shaun Wade, cb, 6-1, 177, Trinity Christian Academy, Jacksonville, Fla.

Pete Werner, lb, 6-3, 220, Cathedral HS, Indianapolis, Ind.

Brendon White, ath, 6-2, 200, Olentangy Liberty HS, Powell, Ohio

Marcus Williamson, cb, 5-9, 180, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

Chase Young, dl, 6-5, 251, Dematha Catholic HS, Hyattsville, Md.

OKLAHOMA

Oklahoma

Justin Broiles, cb, 6-0, 175, John Marshall HS, Oklahoma City, Okla.

Grant Calcaterra, te, 6-4, 215, Santa Margarita Catholic HS, Santa Margarita, Calif.

Levi Draper, ilb, 6-3, 222, Collinsville HS, Collinsville, Okla.

Addison Gumbs, olb, 6-4, 215, Stellar Preparatory HS, Hayward, Calif.

Jeremiah Hall, te, 6-3, 225, Zebulon B Vance HS, Charlotte, N.C.

Creed Humphrey, c, 6-4, 301, Shawnee HS, Shawnee, Okla.

Kenneth Murray, olb, 6-2, 215, Ft. Bend Elkins HS, Missouri City, Texas

Chris Robison, qb, 6-2, 192, Horn HS, Mesquite, Texas

Trey Sermon, rb, 6-1, 216, Sprayberry HS, Marietta, Ga.

Oklahoma State

Brendon Evers, dt, 6-2, 290, Bixby HS, Bixby, Okla.

Sione Finefeuiaka, cw, 6-0, 245, Wilcox/College of San Mateo, Calif.

Arlington Hambright, ol, 6-5, 305, Garden City CC, Kan.

Chuba Hubbard, rb, 6-1, 190, Bev Facey Community HS, Sherwood Park, Canada

Braydon Johnson, wr, 6-1, 185, Bowie HS, Arlington, Texas

J.D. King, rb, 5-11, 205, Fitzgerald HS, Fitzgerald, Ga.

Fua Leilua, dt, 6-3, 300, Spanich Fork/Snow College/Weber State, Ut

Patrick Macon, lb, 6-3, 240, Arizon Western, Az

Brock Martin, de, 6-4, 235, Oologah-Talala HS, Oologah, Okla.

Jake McClure, k, 6-3, 195, East Hamilton HS, Ooltewah, Tenn.

Kris McCune, s, 6-2, 200, Dallas Christian School, Mesquite, Texas

LaMarcus Morton, cb, 6-1, 185, Gilmer HS, Gilmer, Texas

Thabo Mwaniki, s, 5-11, 185, Guyer HS, Denton, Texas

Baron Odom, cw, 6-5, 225, Wynnewood, Ok

Malcolm Rodriguez, s, 6-0, 205, Wagoner HS, Wagoner, Okla.

Enoch Smith Jr., de, 6-2, 295, Kennedy-King College, Chicago, IL/Michigan State

Tre Sterling, s, 6-1, 195, Sunnyvale HS, Sunnyvale, Texas

Brendan Vaughn, lb, 6-1, 213, Forney HS, Forney, Texas

Tylan Wallace, wr, 6-0, 185, South Hills HS, Fort Worth, Texas

Tracin Wallace, qb, 6-0, 175, South Hills HS, Fort Worth, Texas

Jelani Woods, qb, 6-7, 230, Cedar Grove HS, Ellenwood, Ga.

Shamond Greenwood, wr, 5-11, 205, Lakeview Centennial HS, Garland, Texas

OREGON

Oregon State

Isaiah Hodgins, wr, 6-3, 190, Berean Christian HS, Walnut Creek, Calif.

Kolby Taylor, wr, 5-11, 185, Chandler HS, Chandler, Ariz.

PENNSYLVANIA

Penn State

Damion Barber, de, 6-3, 244, Harrisburg HS, Harrisburg, Pa.

Corey Bolds, dt, 6-3, 286, Paramus Catholic HS, Paramus, N.J.

Ellis Brooks, lb, 6-1, 225, Benedictine HS, Richmond, Va.

D.J. Brown, cb, 5-11, 172, Creekside HS, Fairburn, Ga.

Journey Brown, rb, 5-11, 195, Meadville MS, Meadville, Pa.

Tariq Castro-Fields, cb, 6-1, 177, Riverdale Baptist School, Upper Marlboro, Md.

Sean Clifford, qb, 6-3, 200, St. Xavier HS, Cincinnati, Ohio

Brelin Faison-Walden, lb, 6-1, 195, Grimsley HS, Greensboro, N.C.

Brailyn Franklin, lb, 6-3, 215, Battlefield HS, Haymarket, Va.

K.J. Hamler, wr, 5-9, 155, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

Fred Hansard, dt, 6-3, 306, The Hun School, Princeton, N.J.

Mac Hippenhammer, wr, 6-0, 165, R Nelson Snider HS, Fort Wayne, Ind.

Desmond Holmes, ot, 6-6, 310, Cardinal O’Hara HS, Springfield, Pa.

Donovan Johnson, cb, 5-11, 178, Cass Technical HS, Detroit, Mich.

Rob Martin, ol, 6-5, 265, St. Joseph Regional HS, Montvale, N.J.

Mike Miranda, ol, 6-4, 300, Stow-Munroe Falls HS, Stow, Ohio

Cameron Sullivan-Brown, wr, 6-1, 176, St. Vincent Pallotti HS, Laurel, Md.

Jonathan Sutherland, db, 6-0, 196, Episcopal HS, Alexandria, Va.

C.J. Thorpe, ol, 6-4, 304, Central Catholic HS, Pittsburgh, Pa.

Lamont Wade, cb, 5-10, 180, Clairton HS, Clairton, Pa.

Pittsburgh

Cal Adonmitis, ls, 6-1, 210, Pittsburgh, PA / Pittsburgh Central Catholic

Deslin Alexandre, de, 6-5, 225, Deerfield Beach HS, Deerfield Beach, Fla.

Cameron Bright, ath, 6-0, 205, Park Crossing, Montgomery, Ala.

Max Browne, qb, 6-5, 210, Sammamish, Wash./Skyline H.S./Southern Cal

Dontavius Butler, wr, 6-2, 200, American Heritage School, Plantation, Fla.

Grant Carrigan, te, 6-7, 250, Pine-Richland MS, Gibsonia, Pa.

Kamonte Carter, dl, 6-4, 300, Germantown, MD./ Gaithersburg HS/ East Mississippi Comm.

Kirk Christodoulou, pk, 6-1, 210, Melbourne, Australia/ Balwyn

A.J. Davis, rb, 6-0, 205, Lakeland, Fla./ Lakeland

Jerry Drake Jr., og, 6-7, 311, Palm Beach Gardens HS, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

Owen Drexel, c, 6-2, 270, Montclair HS, Montclair, N.J.

Paris Ford, s, 6-2, 185, Steel Valley SHS, Munhall, Pa.

Gabe Houy, og, 6-6, 270, Upper Saint Clair HS, Pittsburgh, Pa.

Damarri Mathis, cb, 5-11, 180, Lakeland Senior HS, Lakeland, Fla.

Kyle Nunn, olb, 6-3, 190, Findlay HS, Findlay, Ohio

Kenny Pickett, qb, 6-1, 185, Ocean Township HS, Oakhurst, N.J.

Jason Pinnock, cb, 6-1, 190, Windsor HS, Windsor, Conn.

Charles Reeves, te, 6-6, 240, Steubenville HS, Steubenville, Ohio

Tyler Sear, te, 6-5, 255, Neshannock JSHS, New Castle, Pa.

Todd Sibley, rb, 5-10, 202, Archbishop Hoban HS, Akron, Ohio

Michael Smith, wr, 6-2, 200, Vero Beach HS, Vero Beach, Fla.

Darian Street, wr, 6-2, 180, Liberty HS, Bethlehem, Pa.

Albert Tucker, olb, 6-2, 200, St. Thomas Aquinas HS, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Jaylen Twyman, dt, 6-2, 310, Woodson HS, Washington, District of Columbia

Carson Van Lynn, ot, 6-7, 255, Worthington Kilbourne HS, Columbus, Ohio

Carter Warren, ot, 6-6, 320, Passaic County Tech. Institute, Wayne, N.J.

Temple

Jadan Blue, wr, 5-11, 175, The Peddie School, Hightstown, N.J.

Christian Braswell, db, 5-10-, 161, Friendship Collegiate Academy, Washington, D.C.

Malik Burns, de, 6-3, 230, Lackey HS, Indian Head, Md.

Todd Centeio, qb, 6-1, 205, William T. Dwyer HS, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

Arnold Ebiketie, dl, 6-4, 200, Albert Einstein, Silver Spring, Md.

L’Jeron Holder, wr, 6-3, 202, Manalapan, Manalapan, N.J.

Audley Isaacs, lb, 6-1, 214, Valley Forge Military Academy, Wayne, Pa.

Jeremy Jennings, wr, 5-11, 170, Downingtown East HS, Exton, Pa.

Mike Jones, db, 5-11, 187, Milford Mill / North Carolina State, Baltimore, Md.

Ifeanyi Maijeh, de, 6-2, 261, Poly Prep CDS, Brooklyn, N.Y.

James Makszin, og, 6-4, 285, Norwalk HS, Norwalk, Conn.

Dearage Mason (TY), cb, 5-10, 172, James Hubert Blake, Silver Spring, Md.

Emil Moody, te, 6-5, 210, St. John Neumann HS, Philadelphia, Pa.

George Reid, wr, 6-2, 180, Abington SHS, Abington, Pa.

Griffin Sestili, te, 6-3, 260, North Allegheny SHS, Wexford, Pa.

Collin Washington, wr, 6-1, 185, Central HS, Philadelphia, Pa.

Casey Williams, lb, 6-3, 220, South Philadelphia,Philadelphia, Pa.

Villanova

Jaquan Amos, db, 6-0, 180, Philadelphia, Pa. Northeast HS

Trajan Anderson, ilb, 6-2, 220, Massaponax HS, Fredericksburg, Va.

Amin Black, ilb, 5-11, 230, Imhotep Institute Chs, Philadelphia, Pa.

Damone Drew, rb, 5-10, 195, Brooke Point HS, Stafford, Va.

Malik Fisher, dl, 6-3, 220, Xavier HS, New York N.Y.

Lorenzo Hernandez, dl, 6-0, 250, Cherry Hill High-West HS, Cherry Hill, N.J.

Jevon Jones, db, 6-3, 195, Nottingham HS, Syracuse, N.Y.

Julian Liaci, wr, 5-10, 170, Nazareth Area HS, Nazareth, Pa.

Kyle McCloskey, qb, 6-4, 220, Germantown Academy, Fort Washington, Pa.

Darryl McDaniel, db, 6-0, 185, St. Johns College HS, Washington, District of Columbia

SOUTH CAROLINA

Clemson

Matt Bockhorst, og, 6-4, 290, St. Xavier HS, Cincinnati, Ohio

Chase Brice, qb, 6-2, 207, Grayson HS, Loganville, Ga.

Noah DeHond, ot, 6-7, 320, The Peddie School, Hightstown, N.J.

Travis Etienne Jr., rb, 5-11, 199, Jennings HS, Jennings, La.

Justin Foster, lb, 6-3, 254, Crest Senior HS, Shelby, N.C.

Tee Higgins, wr, 6-4, 188, Oak Ridge HS, Oak Ridge, Tenn.

Hunter Johnson, qb, 6-3, 201, Brownsburg HS, Brownsburg, Ind.

Amari Rodgers, wr, 5-10, 185, Knoxville Catholic HS, Knoxville, Tenn.

Logan Rudolph, lb/de, 6-3, 230, Northwestern HS, Rock Hill, S.C.

Baylon Spector, olb, 6-2, 195, Calhoun HS, Calhoun, Ga.

A.J. Terrell, cb, 6-2, 171, Westlake HS, Atlanta, Ga.

Blake Vinson, ot, 6-5, 296, North Marion HS, Citra, Fla.

LeAnthony Williams, cb, 6-0, 175, Roswell HS, Roswell, Ga.

Jordan Williams, de, 6-4, 260, Frank W. Cox HS, Virginia Beach, Va.

South Carolina

Davonne Bowen, de, 6-2, 220, Woodmont HS, Piedmont, S.C.

Zay Brown, s, 5-11, 177, Clarke Central HS, Athens, Ga.

Summie Carlay, ot, 6-5, 280, Laurens District 55 HS, Laurens, S.C.

Jordon Carty, ot, 6-7, 265, South Broward HS, Hollywood, Fla.

Kaleb Chalmers, db, 5-10, 181, Greenwood HS, Greenwood, S.C.

Dennis Daley, ol, 6-6, 309, Ridge View HS, Columbia, S.C.

Jaylin Dickerson, s, 6-2, 175, Pinecrest HS, Southern Pines, N.C.

Eric Douglas, ot, 6-5, 280, Mallard Creek HS, Charlotte, N.C.

Sherrod Greene, ilb, 6-1, 215, Rocky Mount HS, Rocky Mount, N.C.

Tavyn Jackson, cb, 5-11, 175, James Rickards HS, Tallahassee, Fla.

Brad Johnson, ilb, 6-3, 210, Pendleton HS, Pendleton, S.C.

Javon Kinlaw, dl, 6-6, 340, Goose Creek/Jones County JC, Charleston, S.C.

Keisean Nixon, db, 5-10, 192, Salesian HS, Compton, Calif.

Will Register, te, 6-4, 240, Chapin HS, Chapin, S.C.

Jordan Rhodes, ot, 6-6, 300, Creekside HS, Fairburn, Ga.

OrTre Smith, wr, 6-4, 215, Wando HS, Mt Pleasant, S.C.

Shi Smith, wr, 5-11, 175, Union County HS, Union, S.C.

Damani Staley, olb, 6-2, 215, Ridge View HS, Columbia, S.C.

Aaron Sterling, de, 6-2, 260, Tucker HS, Tucker, Ga.

Chad Terrell, wr, 6-3, 208, North Paulding HS, Dallas, Ga.

Eldridge Thompson, lb, 6-1, 191, White Station/Coffeyville CC, Houston

Jay Urich, qb, 6-4, 185, Wren HS, Piedmont, S.C.

M.J. Webb, dt, 6-4, 258, Morgan County HS, Madison, Ga.

Jamyest Williams, ath, 5-9, 173, Grayson HS, Loganville, Ga.

TENNESSEE

Memphis

Connor Adair, qb, 6-4, 200, Hewitt-Trussville HS, Trussville, Ala

Preston Brady, ls, 6-1, 205, Evangelical Christian School, cordova, TN

Zay Cullens, star, 6-1, 205, North Pontotoc HS, Ecru, Miss.

Tyce Daniel, te, 6-4, 238, McCracken County HS, Paducah, Ky.

Obinna Eze, olb, 6-8, 283, Davidson Academy, Nashville, Tenn.

Coye Fairman, olb, 6-8, 283, Atascocita HS, Humble, TX

Marcus Green, db, 6-2, 190, Cedar Hill H.S. , Cedar Hill, TX

Mikhail Hill, olb, 6-4, 315, West Jefferson HS, Harvey, La.

Tanis Joseph, olb, 6-4, 290, Boyd H. Anderson HS, Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.

Quindon Lewis, db, 6-2, 170, Southmoore HS, Moore, Okla.

Cade Mashburn, olb, 6-2, 210, Norman HS North, Norman, Okla.

Riley Patterson, pk, 5-11, 180, Edwardsville High School, Glen Carbon, Ill

Nick Robinson, wr, 6-4, 200, Putnam City West HS, Oklahoma City, Okla.

J.J. Russell, olb, 6-1, 180, Grenada HS, Grenada, Miss.

Blake Sanchez, Jr., db, 6-0, 190, Olive Branch H.S. , Olive Branch, MS

Timothy Taylor, rb, 5-10, 190, East HS, Memphis, Tenn.

La’Andre Thomas, qb, 6-1, 180, Wingfield HS, Jackson, Miss.

Tito Windham, db, 5-9, 180, Harrison Central HS, Gulfport, Miss

Tennessee Volunteers

Terrell Bailey, cb, 5-11, 180, Ehret, John, HS, Marrero, La.

Marquez Bembry, de, 6-2, 215, Mount Vernon Presbyterian, Atlanta, Ga.

Kivon Bennett, dt, 6-2, 285, St. Thomas Aquinas HS, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

James Brown, te, 6-4, 220, Jones HS, Orlando, Fla.

Latrell Bumphus, te, 6-4, 245, Hardin County HS, Savannah, Tenn.

Matthew Butler, dt, 6-4, 285, Garner HS, Garner, N.C.

K’Rojhn Calbert, ot, 6-5, 300, Warren County, Mc Minnville, Tenn.

Ty Chandler, rb, 5-11, 190, Montgomery Bell Academy, Nashville, Tenn.

Brent Cimaglia, k, 6-0, 215, Fred J Page HS, Franklin, Tenn.

Trey Coleman, rb, 5-11, 215, West Monroe HS, West Monroe, La.

Eric Crosby, dt, 6-1, 325, Ocean Lakes HS, Virginia Beach, Va.

Maleik Gray, s, 6-2, 195, La Vergne HS, La Vergne, Tenn.

Will Ignont , lb, 6-2, 230, Buckhorn HS, New Market, Ala.

Theo Jackson, s, 6-2, 175, Overton Comp HS, Nashville, Tenn.

Deandre Johnson, de, 6-4, 235, Miami Southridge HS, Miami, Fla.

Jacquez Jones, wr, 5-10, 165, Clearwater HS, Clearwater, Fla.

Tim Jordan, rb, 6-0, 190, Bartow Senior HS, Bartow, Fla.

Cheyenne Labruzza, cb, 5-11, 190, Albany HS, Albany, La.

Riley Locklear, og, 6-4, 282, Spring Valley HS, Huntington, W.Va.

Will McBride, qb, 6-0, 200, Clear Springs HS, League City, Texas

Jordan Murphy, wr, 5-11, 170, Hattiesburg HS, Hattiesburg, Miss.

Solon Page III, lb, 6-2, 205, Kell HS, Marietta, Ga.

Joshua Palmer, wr, 6-2, 200, St. Thomas Aquinas HS, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Shanon Reid, ilb, 6-1, 200, Dunbar HS, Fort Myers, Fla.

Shawn Shamburger, cb, 5-11, 190, Colquitt County HS, Moultrie, Ga.

Trey Smith, ot, 6-6, 300, University School Of Jackson, Jackson, Tenn.

Ryan Thaxton, de, 6-4, 220, St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes School, Alexandria, Va.

Vanderbilt

Feleti Afemui, ilb, 6-3, 222, Maui HS, Kahului, Hawaii

Colin Anderson, olb, 6-2, 212, Brooks HS, Killen, Ala.

Bryce Bailey, ot, 6-5, 305, Castle HS, Newburgh, Ind.

James Bostic, wr, 6-3, 205, Cardinal Gibbons HS, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Jonah Buchanan, DL, 6-4, 270, Honolulu, HI (Iolani H.S.)

Cole Clemens, ot, 6-6, 305, Bingham HS, South Jordan, Utah

Tae Daley, s, 6-0, 185, Northside HS, Warner Robins, Ga.

Brayden DeVault-Smith, lb, 6-3, 208, Nashville, TN (Pearl-Cohn H.S.)

Stone Edwards, DL, 6-5, 245, Orange Senior HS, Hillsborough, N.C.

Jacob Free, qb, 6-4, 212, Brantley HS, Brantley, Ala.

Allan George, qb, 6-1, 182, Andalusia, AL (Andalusia H.S.)

Randall Haynie, cb, 6-0, 175, Cardinal Gibbons HS, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Grant Miller, olb, 6-4, 260, St. Thomas Aquinas HS, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Dimitri Moore, olb, 6-3, 208, Cedar Hill HS, Cedar Hill, Texas

Dayo Odeyingbo, dl, 6-6, 255, Ranchview HS, Irving, Texas

Michael Owusu, olb, 6-5, 210, Oaks Christian HS, Oxnard, Calif.

Chris Pierce, wr, 6-4, 210, Smithfield HS, Smithfield, Va.

Jalen Pinkney, dl, 6-4, 230, Norcross HS, Norcross, Ga.

Jonathan Stewart, olb, 6-8, 305, Mountain View HS, Lawrenceville, Ga.

Ke’Shawn Vaughn, rb, 5-10, 210, Nashville, TN (Illinois/Pearl-Cohn H.S.)

TEXAS

Baylor

Jalen Pitre, s, 5-11, 195, Stafford HS, Stafford, Texas

Houston

David Anenih, olb, 6-2, 220, Mansfield Timberview HS, Arlington, Texas

Dennis Bardwell, og, 6-5, 276, Hargrave HS, Huffman, Texas

Tre’Von Bradley, ath, 5-11, 180, Cleburne HS, Cleburne, Texas

Devodric Bynum, wr, 5-11, 171, Lincoln HS, Dallas, Texas

Alexander Duke, de, 6-3, 230, Bellaire HS, Bellaire, Texas

Parker Eichenberger, te, 6-4, 230, Katy HS, Katy, Texas

Davion Ford, rb, 5-11, 170, New Orleans, La./Brother Martin

Elijah Gooden, rb, 6-0, 190, Boling HS, Boling, Texas

Elijah Gooden, lb, 6-1, 215, Boling, Texas/Boling HS

Bryan Jones, de, 6-5, 260, Madison Preparatory Academy, Baton Rouge, La.

Noah Jones, de, 6-3, 260, Lancaster HS, Lancaster, Texas

Derek Parish, ilb, 6-1, 235, Pearland HS, Pearland, Texas

Bryson Powers, s, 6-1, 175, Klein Collins HS, Klein, Texas

Dane Roy, pk, 6-7, 230, Bunyip, Australia/St. Paul’s ASG

Jeremy Singleton, wr, 5-11, 162, Brother Martin HS, New Orleans, La.

D.J. Small, db, 5-9, 160, Dickinson, Texas/Dickinson

Grant Stuard, olb, 6-0, 195, Oak Ridge HS, Conroe, Texas

Payton Turner, dl, 6-5, 217, Houston, Texas/Westside HS

Amaud Willis-Dalton, olb, 6-0, 195, Cypress Ranch HS, Cypress, Texas

Dalton Witherspoon, k/p, 5-9, 160, Moore, Okla./Northeastern Oklahoma A&M

North Texas

Cade Pearson, qb, 6-3, 194, Texas HS, Texarkana, Texas

SMU

Alan Ali, ol, 6-5, 275, Timber Creek HS, Fort Worth, Texas

Judah Bell, wr, 6-3, 189, Bishop Gorman HS, Tyler, Texas

Turner Coxe, de, 6-2, 250, Highland Park HS, Dallas, Texas

Jordan Gipson, dl, 6-1, 247, Bay City, Texas/Bay City

Justin Guy-Robinson, cb, 5-10, 170, Pearland HS, Pearland, Texas

Shaine Hailey, olb, 6-0, 205, Bishop Dunne HS, Dallas, Texas

Hayden Howerton, ol, 6-4, 260, Katy HS, Katy, Texas

Matthew Huhn, ot, 6-7, 280, Jay HS, San Antonio, Texas

Ar’mani Johnson, cb, 5-11, 165, Missouri City, Texas/Ridge Point

Harrison Loveless, de, 6-3, 255, Cypress Ranch HS, Cypress, Texas

Kayce Medlock, rb, 5-10, 186, Arp HS, Arp, Texas

Toby Ndukwe, de, 6-3, 220, George Ranch High, Richmond, Texas

Tyeson Neals, dl, 6-3, 235, Moore, Okla./NE Okla. A&M/Moore

Tyler Page, wr, 6-0, 175, Friendswood HS, Friendswood, Texas

Delano Robinson, s, 5-11, 185, Denton, Texas/Billy Ryan

Austin Upshaw, qb, 6-1, 188, La Porte, Texas/La Porte

Texas A&M

Jhamon Ausbon, wr, 6-2, 220, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

Connor Blumrick, qb, 6-5, 200, Pearland HS, Pearland, Texas

Camron Buckley, wr, 6-2, 185, Cedar Hill HS, Cedar Hill, Texas

Keldrick Carper, ath, 6-2, 175, Plain Dealing HS, Plain Dealing, La.

Carson Green, ol, 6-6, 272, Carroll HS, Southlake, Texas

Anthony Hines, lb, 6-3, 220, Plano East Sr HS, Plano, Texas

Jared Hocker, ol, 6-6, 301, Birdville HS, North Richland Hills, Texas

Camron Horry, te, 6-5, 261, James Taylor HS, Katy, Texas

Devodrick Johnson, lb, 6-2, 211, Justin F Kimball HS, Dallas, Texas

Hezekiah Jones, wr, 5-11, 168, Stafford HS, Stafford, Texas

Myles Jones, cb, 6-4, 175, Magnolia West HS, Magnolia, Texas

Jacob Kibodi, rb, 6-2, 198, Christian Life Academy, Baton Rouge, La.

Santino Marchiol, lb, 6-3, 191, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

Keynel McZeal, te, 6-2, 220, Port Neches-Groves HS, Port Neches, Texas

Kellen Mond, qb, 6-2, 170, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

Dan Moore Jr., ol, 6-5, 315, West Brook Sr HS, Beaumont, Texas

Devin Morris, cb, 6-1, 180, Caldwell HS, Caldwell, Texas

Roshauud Paul, wr, 6-0, 170, Bremond HS, Bremond, Texas

Jayden Peevy, dt, 6-6, 279, Bellaire HS, Bellaire, Texas

Grayson Reed, ol, 6-5, 305, Cypress Creek HS, Cypress, Texas

Debione Renfro, cb, 6-2, 183, Pearland HS, Pearland, Texas

Ondario Robinson, de, 6-3, 236, Hutto HS, Hutto, Texas

Derrick Tucker, s, 6-1, 189, Manvel HS, Manvel, Texas

Adrian Wolford, olb, 6-4, 323, Meeker HS, Meeker, Okla.

Texas

Marqez Bimage, lb, 6-2, 230, Brenham HS, Brenham, Texas

Kobe Boyce, cb, 6-0, 163, Lake Dallas HS, Lake Dallas, Texas

Cade Brewer, te, 6-3, 210, Lake Travis HS, Austin, Texas

Toneil Carter Jr., rb, 5-11, 197, Langham Creek HS, Houston, Texas

Jamari Chisholm, dl, 6-4, 299, Northeastern Oklahoma A&M/Valdosta, Ok

Samuel Cosmi, ol, 6-6, 279, Langham Creek, TX

Max Cummins, de, 6-6, 245, All Saints’ Episcopal School, Fort Worth, Texas

Sam Ehlinger, qb, 6-1, 215, Westlake HS, Austin, Texas

Montrell Estell, db, 6-2, 180, Hooks HS, Hooks, Texas

Taquon Graham, de, 6-3, 266, Temple HS, Temple, Texas

Gary Johnson, lb, 6-0, 211, Dodge City CC/Douglas, Ala.

Derek Kerstetter, ol, 6-5, 299, Reagan HS, San Antonio, Texas

Reese Leitao, te, 6-4, 234, Jenks HS, Jenks, Okla.

Damion Miller, wr, 6-0, 189, John Tyler HS, Tyler, Texas

Jordan Pouncey, wr, 6-1, 187, Winter Park HS, Winter Park, Fla.

Joshua Rowland, k/p, 5-11, 202, Mississippi Gulf Coast CC/Madison Central, Miss.

Josh Thompson, db, 5-11, 178, Nacogdoches HS, Nacogdoches, Texas

Daniel Young, rb, 6-0, 210, Westfield HS, Houston, Texas

Texas Tech

Quincy Addison, db, 6-1, 185, Angleton HS, Angleton, Texas

Jack Anderson, c, 6-5, 300, Frisco HS, Frisco, Texas

John Davis, db, 6-1, 180, Trinity HS, Euless, Texas

Dawson Deaton, c, 6-5, 297, Frisco HS, Frisco, Texas

Will Farrar, ot, 6-5, 290, Travis HS, Richmond, Texas

Adrian Frye, db, 6-1, 175, Eisenhower HS, Richmond, Texas

Jacob Hines, ol, 6-5, 325, Cabrillo HS, Long Beach, Calif.

Riko Jeffers, lb, 6-2, 235, Sachse HS, Sachse, Texas

Tony Jones, lb, 6-2, 220, Lyman HS, Casselberry, Fla.

Javon Lane, db, 6-2, 180, Nacogdoches HS, Nacogdoches, Texas

Xavier Martin, qb, 6-0, 180, Steele HS, Cibolo, Texas

Nelson Mbanasor, de, 6-3, 270, Hendrickson HS, Pflugerville, Texas

Octavious Morgan, db, 6-0, 200, Greenwood, HS, Greenwood, S.C.

Desmond Nisby, rb, 6-1, 235, Anderson Valley HS, San Francisco, Calif.

Dominic Panazzolo, p, 6-5, 205, Plane East HS, Plano, Texas

Casey Verhulst, ol, 6-6, 315, Plano East Sr HS, Plano, Texas

Texas-San Antonio

Bryce Rivers, qb, 6-3, 202, John Paul Stevens HS, San Antonio, Texas

UTAH

BYU

Chaz Ah You, db, 6-2, 190, Timpview HS, Provo, Utah

Tanner Baker, dl, 6-5, 230, Allatoona HS, Acworth, Ga.

Tyler Batty, dl, 6-5, 235, Payson HS, Payson, Utah

Tariq Buchanan, wr/db, 6-1, 175, Elgin HS, Elgin, Texas

Ben Bywater, lb, 6-3, 210, Olympus HS, Salt Lake City, Utah

Joe Critchlow, qb, 6-4, 210, Franklin HS, Franklin, Tenn.

Keenan Ellis, db/wr, 6-1, 170, Bonita Vista Senior HS, Chula Vista, Calif.

Mason Fakahua, qb, 6-3, 210, Cedar City HS, Cedar City, Utah

Lorenzo Fauatea, dl, 6-4, 260, Hunter HS, West Valley City, Utah

Seleti Fevaleaki, dl, 6-3, 250, Centennial HS, Corona, Calif.

D’Angelo Gunter, db, 6-1, 180, Del Norte HS, San Diego, Calif.

Donovan Hanna, te, 6-5, 230, American Leadership, Queen Creek, Ariz.

Ammon Hannemann, db, 6-2, 190, Lone Peak HS, Highland, Utah

Bentley Hanshaw, te, 6-5, 220, Moorpark HS, Moorpark, Calif.

Tongi Langi, db, 6-1, 180, Bingham HS, South Jordan, Utah

Austin Lee, db, 6-0, 202, Utah/SLCC

Preston Lewis, lb, 6-2, 225, Lone Peak HS, Highland, Utah

Jackson McChesney, rb, 6-0, 187, Lone Peak HS, Highland, Utah

Ryan Rehkow, p/k, 6-5, 205, Central Valley HS, Veradale, Wash.

Isaac Rex, te, 6-5, 235, San Clemente HS, San Clemente, Calif.

Wayne Tei-Kirby, dl, 6-3, 305, University of Oregon

Alden Tofa, dl, 6-4, 260, West Jordan HS, West Jordan, Utah

Ula Tolutau, rb, 6-1, 240, East HS, Salt Lake City, Utah

Khyiris Tonga, dl, 6-4, 300, Granger HS, West Valley, Utah

Langi Tuifua, dl, 6-3, 225, Bingham HS, South Jordan, Utah

Joe Tukuafu, te, 6-4, 275, East HS, Salt Lake City, Utah

Taipe Vaka, ol, 6-5, 275, Diablo Valley College

Seth Willis, ol, 6-6, 325, Newton HS, Sandy Hook, Conn.

Mango Finau, ol, 6-5, 350, Baldwin HS, Wailuku, Hawaii

AJ Lolohea, dl, 6-3, 230, West HS, Salt Lake City, Utah

Utah State

Preston Curtis, wr, 5-11, 180, East HS, Salt Lake City, Utah

Utah

Tyquez Hampton, wr, 6-2, 200, El Dorado HS, El Paso, Texas

VIRGINA

Virginia

Mandy Alonso, dt, 6-2, 275, Gulliver Preparatory School, Miami, Fla.

Lamont Atkins, rb, 5-11, 200, Lake Braddock Secondary, Burke, Va.

Joey Blount, ath, 6-2, 175, Landmark Christian School, Fairburn, Ga.

Darrius Bratton, cb, 6-0, 163, Fork Union Military Academy, Fork Union, Va.

Elliott Brown, lb, 6-6, 220, Odenton, MD./ Flowers/Taft HS

Isaac Buell, de, 6-4, 265, Central HS, Knoxville, Tenn.

Zachariah Burton, s, 6-0, 192, William Penn HS, New Castle, Del.

Germane Crowell, s, 6-3, 180, Carver HS, Winston Salem, N.C.

Brian Delaney, k, 5-10, 200, Westfield HS, Chantilly, Va.

Tyler Fannin, c, 6-3, 290, Mill Creek HS, Hoschton, Ga.

Matt Gahm, olb, 6-3, 220, Highland Park HS, Dallas, Texas

Chris Glaser, og, 6-4, 270, Solon HS, Solon, Ohio

Terrell Jana, wr, 6-1, 190, Woodberry Forest School, Woodberry Forest, Va.

PK Kier, rb, 5-11, 200, Winchester, VA/ Millburn HS

John Kirven, te, 6-6, 240, Woodberry Forest School, Woodberry Forest, Va.

Colin McGovern, ol, 6-4, 310, New Lenox, ILL. / Lincoln Way/Notre Dame

Ryan Nelson, ot, 6-5, 260, Buena Park HS, Buena Park, Calif.

Jamari Peacock, rb, 5-10, 237, Yulee HS, Yulee, Fla.

Darnell Pratt, wr, 6-4, 180, Dematha Catholic HS, Hyattsville, Md.

Shawn Smith, wr, 5-11, 173, Brunswick HS, Brunswick, Ga.

Charles Snowden, de, 6-7, 190, St. Albans School, Washington, District of Columbia

Lindell Stone, qb, 6-2, 210, Woodberry Forest School, Woodberry Forest, Va.

Ryan Swoboda, ot, 6-9, 265, Windermere Prep School, Windermere, Fla.

Gerrik Vollmer, ot, 6-5, 280, The Taft School, Watertown, Conn.

Zane Zandier, olb, 6-3, 205, Thomas Jefferson HS, Clairton, Pa.

Virginia Tech

Rayshard Ashby, ilb, 6-0, 215, Lloyd C. Bird HS, Chesterfield, Va.

Aiden Brown, og, 6-3, 270, The Bullis School, Potomac, Md.

A.J. Bush, ob, 6-4, 220, Alpharetta, Georgia/Norcross/Nebraska/Iowa Western CC

Christian Darrisaw, ol, 6-4, 299, Upper Marlboro/Riverdale Baptist

Drake Deluliis, te, 6-6, 220, Providence HS, Charlotte, N.C.

Silas Dzansi, ot, 6-5, 257, Fork Union Military Academy, Fork Union, Va.

Caleb Farley, qb, 6-3, 180, Maiden HS, Maiden, N.C.

TyJuan Garbutt, de, 6-3, 220, Riverbend HS, Fredericksburg, Va.

J’Bril Glaze, de, 6-3, 240, Thomas Jefferson HS, Tampa, Fla.

Jaylen Griffin, ilb, 6-2, 213, Rome HS, Rome, Ga.

Hezekiah Grimsley, wr, 6-0, 165, Lafayette HS, Williamsburg, Va.

Jalen Holston, rb, 5-11, 202, Stockbridge HS, Stockbridge, Ga.

Hendon Hooker, qb, 6-4, 198, Dudley HS, Greensboro, N.C.

Devon Hunter, s, 6-1, 206, Indian River HS, Chesapeake, Va.

Aundre Kearney, rb, 6-0, 215, Mandarin HS, Jacksonville, Fla.

Dalton Keene, de, 6-4, 220, Chatfield HS, Littleton, Colo.

Kalil Pimpleton, ath, 5-6, 155, Muskegon HS, Muskegon, Mich.

Robert Porcher IV, de, 6-3, 240, Dr. Phillips HS, Orlando, Fla.

Dylan Rivers, olb, 6-2, 226, Sherando HS, Stephens City, Va.

Sean Savoy, wr, 5-9, 175, Wilson HS, Washington, District of Columbia

Lecitus Smith, ot, 6-4, 255, Fitzgerald HS, Fitzgerald, Ga.

Devante Smith, s, 6-2, 195, Stonewall Jackson HS, Manassas, Va.

Bryce Watts, cb, 6-0, 165, Toms River High – North HS, Toms River, N.J.

Terius Wheatley, ath, 5-11, 175, Fork Union Military Academy, Fork Union, Va.

WASHINGTON

Washington State

Anthony White Jr., ath, 6-0, 165, Miami Central HS, Miami, Fla.

WISCONSIN

Wisconsin

Michael Balistreri, de, 6-4, 280, University School of Milwaukee, Grafton, Wis.

Adam Bay, ls, 6-1, 205, Desert Ridge HS, Mesa, Ariz.

Tyler Beach, ot, 6-6, 270, Port Washington HS, Port Washington, Wis.

Logan Bruss, og, 6-4, 255, Kimberly HS, Kimberly, Wis.

Jack Coan, qb, 6-3, 190, Sayville HS, West Sayville, N.Y.

Madison Cone, cb, 5-8, 178, East Forsyth HS, Kernersville, N.C.

Alex Fenton, og, 6-5, 280, Menomonie HS, Menomonie, Wis.

Jake Ferguson, te, 6-5, 189, Memorial HS, Madison, Wis.

Cade Green, wr, 6-0, 185, Lake Travis HS, Austin, Texas

Izayah Green-May, de, 6-5, 205, Bolingbrook HS, Bolingbrook, Ill.

Deron Harrell, wr, 6-3, 178, East HS, Denver, Colo.

Faion Hicks, cb, 5-10, 185, Charles W. Flanagan HS, Pembroke Pines, Fla.

Kayden Lyles, og, 6-3, 300, Middleton HS, Middleton, Wis.

Scott Nelson, s, 6-2, 190, University Of Detroit Jesuit, Detroit, Mich.

Emmet Perry, wr, 6-3, 180, De Soto HS, Desoto, Texas

Jonathan Taylor, rb, 5-11, 212, Salem HS, Salem, N.J.

Andrew Van Ginkel, lb, 6-4, 230, Iowa Western Community College, Rock Valley, Iowa

Danny Vanden Boom, qb, 6-4, 195, Kimberly HS, Kimberly, Wis.

Aaron Vopal, de, 6-8, 240, De Pere HS, De Pere, Wis.

WEST VIRGINIA

West Virginia

Hakeem Bailey, cb, 6-1, 190, Atlanta, Ga./Iowa Western CC

E.J. Brown, s, 5-11, 188, Stone Mountain, Ga.

Tevin Bush, wr, 5-6, 154, Landry-Walker HS, New Orleans, La.

Isaiah Hardy, ol, 6-7 , 340, Laurel Springs, N.J./Lackawanna CC

Jalen Harvey, dl, 6-2, 325, Birmingham, Ala./Northwest Miss. CC

Ricky Johns, s, 6-3, 182, North Penn SHS, Lansdale, Pa.

Exree Loe, cb, 6-0, 182, Greater Johnstown SHS, Johnstown, Pa.

Dominique Maiden, wr, 6-5, 210, Temecula, Calif./Riverside CC

Lamonte McDougle, dt, 6-1, 295, Deerfield Beach HS, Deerfield Beach, Fla.

Derrek Pitts, s, 6-1, 173, South Charleston HS, South Charleston, W.Va.

Quondarius Qualls, lb, 6-2, 225, Farmerville, La./Northwest Miss. CC

Reggie Roberson, wr, 6-0, 175, Horn HS, Mesquite, Texas

Kenny Robinson, s, 6-3, 204, Imani Christian Academy, Pittsburgh, Pa.

Alec Sinkfield, wr, 5-10, 180, American Heritage School, Delray Beach, Fla.

Collin Smith, s, 6-0, 196, Ligonier Valley HS, Ligonier, Pa.

Darius Stills, de, 6-2, 268, Fairmont HS, Fairmont, W.Va.

Tyler Thurmond, ot, 6-6, 275, Buford HS, Buford, Ga.

Maverick Wolfley, ilb, 6-3, 230, Morgantown HS, Morgantown, W.Va.

