College Football National Signings

|OHIO
Andrew Clair, rb, 5-9, 185, St. Louis University HS, St. Louis, Mo.
Calvin Clater, wr, 6-2, 181, South Hills HS, Fort Worth, Texas
Shermond Dabney, cb, 6-0, 180, St. Mary Preparatory School, Orchard Lake, Mich.
Colin DeBord, wr, 6-1, 180, Centerville HS, Centerville, Ohio
Jarret Doege, qb, 6-2, 184, Cooper HS, Lubbock, Texas
Tyree Jackson, de, 6-4, 270, Jones HS, Orlando, Fla.
Travis Koontz, te, 6-5, 235, Boardman HS, Youngstown, Ohio
Caylon May, dt, 6-3, 290, Rich Central Campus HS, Olympia Fields, Ill.
Cedric Mitchell, s, 6-2, 175, Concord Community HS, Elkhart, Ind.
Quintin Morris, wr, 6-3, 200, George Ranch High, Richmond, Texas
Jordan Murphy, de, 6-4, 235, Crestview HS, Columbiana, Ohio
Jamari Rouse, dt, 6-3, 265, Deerfield Beach HS, Deerfield Beach, Fla.
Matt Tanner, og, 6-7, 330, Bishop Snyder HS/Jacksonville,Fla.
Matt Wilcox, rb, 5-10, 185, Wayne HS, Huber Heights, Ohio
Kyle Bolden, lb, 6-1, 218, Colerain HS, Cincinnati, Ohio
Coby Bryant, cb, 6-1, 170, Glenville HS, Cleveland, Ohio
Trent Cloud, wr, 6-1, 191, Bedford HS, Bedford, Ohio
Darrick Forrest, db, 6-1, 185, Walnut Ridge HS, Columbus, Ohio
Torrance Gibson, qb, 6-4, 215, American Heritage School, Plantation, Fla. /Cinncinati St.
Jaelen Greene, rb, 5-11, 190, Sandy Creek HS, Tyrone, Ga.
Noah Hamlin, db, 6-0, 160, Clairton HS, Clairton, Pa.
Javan Hawes, wr, 6-0, 181, Sandy Creek HS, Tyrone, Ga.
Wilson Huber, te, 6-5, 235, Franklin Central HS, Indianapolis, Ind.
Ben Hutch, dt, 6-3, 315, Hillsboro Comp HS, Nashville, Tenn.
Cody Lamb, ol, 6-4, 265, Miamisburg HS, Miamisburg, Ohio
Lorenzo McCaskill, lb, 6-2, 200, Southfield HS, Southfield, Mich.
Vincent McConnell, ot, 6-6, 241, Washington HS, Massillon, Ohio
R.J. Potts, lb, 6-3, 205, Fishers HS, Fishers, Ind.
Desmond Ridder, qb, 6-4, 195, St. Xavier HS, Louisville, Ky.
Jakari Robinson, ol, 6-2, 290, Munford HS, Munford, Ala.
Cole Smith, k, 6-1, 178, Middletown HS, Middletown, Ohio
Rashaad Stewart, cb, 6-0, 180, Central Catholic HS, Clearwater, Fla.
Marquese Taylor, db, 5-11, 177, Lovejoy HS, Lovejoy, Ga.
Jabari Taylor, db, 6-3, 255, Hoban HS, Akron, Ohio
Michael Warren II, rb, 5-10, 200, Central Catholic HS, Toledo, Ohio
Jarell White, db, 5-10, 200, La Salle HS, Cincinnati, Ohio
Blake Yager, ol, 6-5, 300, Carroll HS, Fort Wayne, Ind./Iowa Western
Elvis Hines, cb, 5-10, 160, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
Baron Browning, olb, 6-4, 230, Kennedale HS, Kennedale, Texas
Jerron Cage, dt, 6-1, 275, Winton Woods HS, Cincinnati, Ohio
Wyatt Davis, ol, 6-5, 310, St. John Bosco HS, Bellflower, Calif.
J.K. Dobbins, rb, 5-9, 199, La Grange HS, La Grange, Texas
Haskell Garrett, dt, 6-2, 288, Bishop Gorman HS, Las Vegas, Nev.
Trevon Grimes, wr, 6-3, 202, St. Thomas Aquinas HS, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Jaylen Harris, wr, 6-5, 210, Cleveland Heights HS, University Hts, Ohio
Blake Haubeil, k, 6-3, 200, Canisius HS, Buffalo, N.Y.
Tate Martell, qb, 5-10, 203, Bishop Gorman HS, Las Vegas, Nev.
Josh Myers, ot, 6-6, 306, Miamisburg HS, Miamisburg, Ohio
Jeffrey Okudah, cb, 6-1, 190, So Grand Prairie HS, Grand Prairie, Texas
Isaiah Pryor, s, 6-2, 195, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
Amir Riep, cb, 5-11, 185, Colerain HS, Cincinnati, Ohio
Kendall Sheffield, cb, 6-0, 185, Blinn College, Brenham, Texas
Shaun Wade, cb, 6-1, 177, Trinity Christian Academy, Jacksonville, Fla.
Pete Werner, lb, 6-3, 220, Cathedral HS, Indianapolis, Ind.
Brendon White, ath, 6-2, 200, Olentangy Liberty HS, Powell, Ohio
Marcus Williamson, cb, 5-9, 180, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
Chase Young, dl, 6-5, 251, Dematha Catholic HS, Hyattsville, Md.
|OKLAHOMA
Justin Broiles, cb, 6-0, 175, John Marshall HS, Oklahoma City, Okla.
Grant Calcaterra, te, 6-4, 215, Santa Margarita Catholic HS, Santa Margarita, Calif.
Levi Draper, ilb, 6-3, 222, Collinsville HS, Collinsville, Okla.
Addison Gumbs, olb, 6-4, 215, Stellar Preparatory HS, Hayward, Calif.
Jeremiah Hall, te, 6-3, 225, Zebulon B Vance HS, Charlotte, N.C.
Creed Humphrey, c, 6-4, 301, Shawnee HS, Shawnee, Okla.
Kenneth Murray, olb, 6-2, 215, Ft. Bend Elkins HS, Missouri City, Texas
Chris Robison, qb, 6-2, 192, Horn HS, Mesquite, Texas
Trey Sermon, rb, 6-1, 216, Sprayberry HS, Marietta, Ga.
Brendon Evers, dt, 6-2, 290, Bixby HS, Bixby, Okla.
Sione Finefeuiaka, cw, 6-0, 245, Wilcox/College of San Mateo, Calif.
Arlington Hambright, ol, 6-5, 305, Garden City CC, Kan.
Chuba Hubbard, rb, 6-1, 190, Bev Facey Community HS, Sherwood Park, Canada
Braydon Johnson, wr, 6-1, 185, Bowie HS, Arlington, Texas
J.D. King, rb, 5-11, 205, Fitzgerald HS, Fitzgerald, Ga.
Fua Leilua, dt, 6-3, 300, Spanich Fork/Snow College/Weber State, Ut
Patrick Macon, lb, 6-3, 240, Arizon Western, Az
Brock Martin, de, 6-4, 235, Oologah-Talala HS, Oologah, Okla.
Jake McClure, k, 6-3, 195, East Hamilton HS, Ooltewah, Tenn.
Kris McCune, s, 6-2, 200, Dallas Christian School, Mesquite, Texas
LaMarcus Morton, cb, 6-1, 185, Gilmer HS, Gilmer, Texas
Thabo Mwaniki, s, 5-11, 185, Guyer HS, Denton, Texas
Baron Odom, cw, 6-5, 225, Wynnewood, Ok
Malcolm Rodriguez, s, 6-0, 205, Wagoner HS, Wagoner, Okla.
Enoch Smith Jr., de, 6-2, 295, Kennedy-King College, Chicago, IL/Michigan State
Tre Sterling, s, 6-1, 195, Sunnyvale HS, Sunnyvale, Texas
Brendan Vaughn, lb, 6-1, 213, Forney HS, Forney, Texas
Tylan Wallace, wr, 6-0, 185, South Hills HS, Fort Worth, Texas
Tracin Wallace, qb, 6-0, 175, South Hills HS, Fort Worth, Texas
Jelani Woods, qb, 6-7, 230, Cedar Grove HS, Ellenwood, Ga.
Shamond Greenwood, wr, 5-11, 205, Lakeview Centennial HS, Garland, Texas
|OREGON
Isaiah Hodgins, wr, 6-3, 190, Berean Christian HS, Walnut Creek, Calif.
Kolby Taylor, wr, 5-11, 185, Chandler HS, Chandler, Ariz.
|PENNSYLVANIA
Damion Barber, de, 6-3, 244, Harrisburg HS, Harrisburg, Pa.
Corey Bolds, dt, 6-3, 286, Paramus Catholic HS, Paramus, N.J.
Ellis Brooks, lb, 6-1, 225, Benedictine HS, Richmond, Va.
D.J. Brown, cb, 5-11, 172, Creekside HS, Fairburn, Ga.
Journey Brown, rb, 5-11, 195, Meadville MS, Meadville, Pa.
Tariq Castro-Fields, cb, 6-1, 177, Riverdale Baptist School, Upper Marlboro, Md.
Sean Clifford, qb, 6-3, 200, St. Xavier HS, Cincinnati, Ohio
Brelin Faison-Walden, lb, 6-1, 195, Grimsley HS, Greensboro, N.C.
Brailyn Franklin, lb, 6-3, 215, Battlefield HS, Haymarket, Va.
K.J. Hamler, wr, 5-9, 155, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
Fred Hansard, dt, 6-3, 306, The Hun School, Princeton, N.J.
Mac Hippenhammer, wr, 6-0, 165, R Nelson Snider HS, Fort Wayne, Ind.
Desmond Holmes, ot, 6-6, 310, Cardinal O’Hara HS, Springfield, Pa.
Donovan Johnson, cb, 5-11, 178, Cass Technical HS, Detroit, Mich.
Rob Martin, ol, 6-5, 265, St. Joseph Regional HS, Montvale, N.J.
Mike Miranda, ol, 6-4, 300, Stow-Munroe Falls HS, Stow, Ohio
Cameron Sullivan-Brown, wr, 6-1, 176, St. Vincent Pallotti HS, Laurel, Md.
Jonathan Sutherland, db, 6-0, 196, Episcopal HS, Alexandria, Va.
C.J. Thorpe, ol, 6-4, 304, Central Catholic HS, Pittsburgh, Pa.
Lamont Wade, cb, 5-10, 180, Clairton HS, Clairton, Pa.
Cal Adonmitis, ls, 6-1, 210, Pittsburgh, PA / Pittsburgh Central Catholic
Deslin Alexandre, de, 6-5, 225, Deerfield Beach HS, Deerfield Beach, Fla.
Cameron Bright, ath, 6-0, 205, Park Crossing, Montgomery, Ala.
Max Browne, qb, 6-5, 210, Sammamish, Wash./Skyline H.S./Southern Cal
Dontavius Butler, wr, 6-2, 200, American Heritage School, Plantation, Fla.
Grant Carrigan, te, 6-7, 250, Pine-Richland MS, Gibsonia, Pa.
Kamonte Carter, dl, 6-4, 300, Germantown, MD./ Gaithersburg HS/ East Mississippi Comm.
Kirk Christodoulou, pk, 6-1, 210, Melbourne, Australia/ Balwyn
A.J. Davis, rb, 6-0, 205, Lakeland, Fla./ Lakeland
Jerry Drake Jr., og, 6-7, 311, Palm Beach Gardens HS, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
Owen Drexel, c, 6-2, 270, Montclair HS, Montclair, N.J.
Paris Ford, s, 6-2, 185, Steel Valley SHS, Munhall, Pa.
Gabe Houy, og, 6-6, 270, Upper Saint Clair HS, Pittsburgh, Pa.
Damarri Mathis, cb, 5-11, 180, Lakeland Senior HS, Lakeland, Fla.
Kyle Nunn, olb, 6-3, 190, Findlay HS, Findlay, Ohio
Kenny Pickett, qb, 6-1, 185, Ocean Township HS, Oakhurst, N.J.
Jason Pinnock, cb, 6-1, 190, Windsor HS, Windsor, Conn.
Charles Reeves, te, 6-6, 240, Steubenville HS, Steubenville, Ohio
Tyler Sear, te, 6-5, 255, Neshannock JSHS, New Castle, Pa.
Todd Sibley, rb, 5-10, 202, Archbishop Hoban HS, Akron, Ohio
Michael Smith, wr, 6-2, 200, Vero Beach HS, Vero Beach, Fla.
Darian Street, wr, 6-2, 180, Liberty HS, Bethlehem, Pa.
Albert Tucker, olb, 6-2, 200, St. Thomas Aquinas HS, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Jaylen Twyman, dt, 6-2, 310, Woodson HS, Washington, District of Columbia
Carson Van Lynn, ot, 6-7, 255, Worthington Kilbourne HS, Columbus, Ohio
Carter Warren, ot, 6-6, 320, Passaic County Tech. Institute, Wayne, N.J.
Jadan Blue, wr, 5-11, 175, The Peddie School, Hightstown, N.J.
Christian Braswell, db, 5-10-, 161, Friendship Collegiate Academy, Washington, D.C.
Malik Burns, de, 6-3, 230, Lackey HS, Indian Head, Md.
Todd Centeio, qb, 6-1, 205, William T. Dwyer HS, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
Arnold Ebiketie, dl, 6-4, 200, Albert Einstein, Silver Spring, Md.
L’Jeron Holder, wr, 6-3, 202, Manalapan, Manalapan, N.J.
Audley Isaacs, lb, 6-1, 214, Valley Forge Military Academy, Wayne, Pa.
Jeremy Jennings, wr, 5-11, 170, Downingtown East HS, Exton, Pa.
Mike Jones, db, 5-11, 187, Milford Mill / North Carolina State, Baltimore, Md.
Ifeanyi Maijeh, de, 6-2, 261, Poly Prep CDS, Brooklyn, N.Y.
James Makszin, og, 6-4, 285, Norwalk HS, Norwalk, Conn.
Dearage Mason (TY), cb, 5-10, 172, James Hubert Blake, Silver Spring, Md.
Emil Moody, te, 6-5, 210, St. John Neumann HS, Philadelphia, Pa.
George Reid, wr, 6-2, 180, Abington SHS, Abington, Pa.
Griffin Sestili, te, 6-3, 260, North Allegheny SHS, Wexford, Pa.
Collin Washington, wr, 6-1, 185, Central HS, Philadelphia, Pa.
Casey Williams, lb, 6-3, 220, South Philadelphia,Philadelphia, Pa.
Jaquan Amos, db, 6-0, 180, Philadelphia, Pa. Northeast HS
Trajan Anderson, ilb, 6-2, 220, Massaponax HS, Fredericksburg, Va.
Amin Black, ilb, 5-11, 230, Imhotep Institute Chs, Philadelphia, Pa.
Damone Drew, rb, 5-10, 195, Brooke Point HS, Stafford, Va.
Malik Fisher, dl, 6-3, 220, Xavier HS, New York N.Y.
Lorenzo Hernandez, dl, 6-0, 250, Cherry Hill High-West HS, Cherry Hill, N.J.
Jevon Jones, db, 6-3, 195, Nottingham HS, Syracuse, N.Y.
Julian Liaci, wr, 5-10, 170, Nazareth Area HS, Nazareth, Pa.
Kyle McCloskey, qb, 6-4, 220, Germantown Academy, Fort Washington, Pa.
Darryl McDaniel, db, 6-0, 185, St. Johns College HS, Washington, District of Columbia
|SOUTH CAROLINA
Matt Bockhorst, og, 6-4, 290, St. Xavier HS, Cincinnati, Ohio
Chase Brice, qb, 6-2, 207, Grayson HS, Loganville, Ga.
Noah DeHond, ot, 6-7, 320, The Peddie School, Hightstown, N.J.
Travis Etienne Jr., rb, 5-11, 199, Jennings HS, Jennings, La.
Justin Foster, lb, 6-3, 254, Crest Senior HS, Shelby, N.C.
Tee Higgins, wr, 6-4, 188, Oak Ridge HS, Oak Ridge, Tenn.
Hunter Johnson, qb, 6-3, 201, Brownsburg HS, Brownsburg, Ind.
Amari Rodgers, wr, 5-10, 185, Knoxville Catholic HS, Knoxville, Tenn.
Logan Rudolph, lb/de, 6-3, 230, Northwestern HS, Rock Hill, S.C.
Baylon Spector, olb, 6-2, 195, Calhoun HS, Calhoun, Ga.
A.J. Terrell, cb, 6-2, 171, Westlake HS, Atlanta, Ga.
Blake Vinson, ot, 6-5, 296, North Marion HS, Citra, Fla.
LeAnthony Williams, cb, 6-0, 175, Roswell HS, Roswell, Ga.
Jordan Williams, de, 6-4, 260, Frank W. Cox HS, Virginia Beach, Va.
Davonne Bowen, de, 6-2, 220, Woodmont HS, Piedmont, S.C.
Zay Brown, s, 5-11, 177, Clarke Central HS, Athens, Ga.
Summie Carlay, ot, 6-5, 280, Laurens District 55 HS, Laurens, S.C.
Jordon Carty, ot, 6-7, 265, South Broward HS, Hollywood, Fla.
Kaleb Chalmers, db, 5-10, 181, Greenwood HS, Greenwood, S.C.
Dennis Daley, ol, 6-6, 309, Ridge View HS, Columbia, S.C.
Jaylin Dickerson, s, 6-2, 175, Pinecrest HS, Southern Pines, N.C.
Eric Douglas, ot, 6-5, 280, Mallard Creek HS, Charlotte, N.C.
Sherrod Greene, ilb, 6-1, 215, Rocky Mount HS, Rocky Mount, N.C.
Tavyn Jackson, cb, 5-11, 175, James Rickards HS, Tallahassee, Fla.
Brad Johnson, ilb, 6-3, 210, Pendleton HS, Pendleton, S.C.
Javon Kinlaw, dl, 6-6, 340, Goose Creek/Jones County JC, Charleston, S.C.
Keisean Nixon, db, 5-10, 192, Salesian HS, Compton, Calif.
Will Register, te, 6-4, 240, Chapin HS, Chapin, S.C.
Jordan Rhodes, ot, 6-6, 300, Creekside HS, Fairburn, Ga.
OrTre Smith, wr, 6-4, 215, Wando HS, Mt Pleasant, S.C.
Shi Smith, wr, 5-11, 175, Union County HS, Union, S.C.
Damani Staley, olb, 6-2, 215, Ridge View HS, Columbia, S.C.
Aaron Sterling, de, 6-2, 260, Tucker HS, Tucker, Ga.
Chad Terrell, wr, 6-3, 208, North Paulding HS, Dallas, Ga.
Eldridge Thompson, lb, 6-1, 191, White Station/Coffeyville CC, Houston
Jay Urich, qb, 6-4, 185, Wren HS, Piedmont, S.C.
M.J. Webb, dt, 6-4, 258, Morgan County HS, Madison, Ga.
Jamyest Williams, ath, 5-9, 173, Grayson HS, Loganville, Ga.
|TENNESSEE
Connor Adair, qb, 6-4, 200, Hewitt-Trussville HS, Trussville, Ala
Preston Brady, ls, 6-1, 205, Evangelical Christian School, cordova, TN
Zay Cullens, star, 6-1, 205, North Pontotoc HS, Ecru, Miss.
Tyce Daniel, te, 6-4, 238, McCracken County HS, Paducah, Ky.
Obinna Eze, olb, 6-8, 283, Davidson Academy, Nashville, Tenn.
Coye Fairman, olb, 6-8, 283, Atascocita HS, Humble, TX
Marcus Green, db, 6-2, 190, Cedar Hill H.S. , Cedar Hill, TX
Mikhail Hill, olb, 6-4, 315, West Jefferson HS, Harvey, La.
Tanis Joseph, olb, 6-4, 290, Boyd H. Anderson HS, Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.
Quindon Lewis, db, 6-2, 170, Southmoore HS, Moore, Okla.
Cade Mashburn, olb, 6-2, 210, Norman HS North, Norman, Okla.
Riley Patterson, pk, 5-11, 180, Edwardsville High School, Glen Carbon, Ill
Nick Robinson, wr, 6-4, 200, Putnam City West HS, Oklahoma City, Okla.
J.J. Russell, olb, 6-1, 180, Grenada HS, Grenada, Miss.
Blake Sanchez, Jr., db, 6-0, 190, Olive Branch H.S. , Olive Branch, MS
Timothy Taylor, rb, 5-10, 190, East HS, Memphis, Tenn.
La’Andre Thomas, qb, 6-1, 180, Wingfield HS, Jackson, Miss.
Tito Windham, db, 5-9, 180, Harrison Central HS, Gulfport, Miss
Terrell Bailey, cb, 5-11, 180, Ehret, John, HS, Marrero, La.
Marquez Bembry, de, 6-2, 215, Mount Vernon Presbyterian, Atlanta, Ga.
Kivon Bennett, dt, 6-2, 285, St. Thomas Aquinas HS, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
James Brown, te, 6-4, 220, Jones HS, Orlando, Fla.
Latrell Bumphus, te, 6-4, 245, Hardin County HS, Savannah, Tenn.
Matthew Butler, dt, 6-4, 285, Garner HS, Garner, N.C.
K’Rojhn Calbert, ot, 6-5, 300, Warren County, Mc Minnville, Tenn.
Ty Chandler, rb, 5-11, 190, Montgomery Bell Academy, Nashville, Tenn.
Brent Cimaglia, k, 6-0, 215, Fred J Page HS, Franklin, Tenn.
Trey Coleman, rb, 5-11, 215, West Monroe HS, West Monroe, La.
Eric Crosby, dt, 6-1, 325, Ocean Lakes HS, Virginia Beach, Va.
Maleik Gray, s, 6-2, 195, La Vergne HS, La Vergne, Tenn.
Will Ignont , lb, 6-2, 230, Buckhorn HS, New Market, Ala.
Theo Jackson, s, 6-2, 175, Overton Comp HS, Nashville, Tenn.
Deandre Johnson, de, 6-4, 235, Miami Southridge HS, Miami, Fla.
Jacquez Jones, wr, 5-10, 165, Clearwater HS, Clearwater, Fla.
Tim Jordan, rb, 6-0, 190, Bartow Senior HS, Bartow, Fla.
Cheyenne Labruzza, cb, 5-11, 190, Albany HS, Albany, La.
Riley Locklear, og, 6-4, 282, Spring Valley HS, Huntington, W.Va.
Will McBride, qb, 6-0, 200, Clear Springs HS, League City, Texas
Jordan Murphy, wr, 5-11, 170, Hattiesburg HS, Hattiesburg, Miss.
Solon Page III, lb, 6-2, 205, Kell HS, Marietta, Ga.
Joshua Palmer, wr, 6-2, 200, St. Thomas Aquinas HS, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Shanon Reid, ilb, 6-1, 200, Dunbar HS, Fort Myers, Fla.
Shawn Shamburger, cb, 5-11, 190, Colquitt County HS, Moultrie, Ga.
Trey Smith, ot, 6-6, 300, University School Of Jackson, Jackson, Tenn.
Ryan Thaxton, de, 6-4, 220, St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes School, Alexandria, Va.
Feleti Afemui, ilb, 6-3, 222, Maui HS, Kahului, Hawaii
Colin Anderson, olb, 6-2, 212, Brooks HS, Killen, Ala.
Bryce Bailey, ot, 6-5, 305, Castle HS, Newburgh, Ind.
James Bostic, wr, 6-3, 205, Cardinal Gibbons HS, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Jonah Buchanan, DL, 6-4, 270, Honolulu, HI (Iolani H.S.)
Cole Clemens, ot, 6-6, 305, Bingham HS, South Jordan, Utah
Tae Daley, s, 6-0, 185, Northside HS, Warner Robins, Ga.
Brayden DeVault-Smith, lb, 6-3, 208, Nashville, TN (Pearl-Cohn H.S.)
Stone Edwards, DL, 6-5, 245, Orange Senior HS, Hillsborough, N.C.
Jacob Free, qb, 6-4, 212, Brantley HS, Brantley, Ala.
Allan George, qb, 6-1, 182, Andalusia, AL (Andalusia H.S.)
Randall Haynie, cb, 6-0, 175, Cardinal Gibbons HS, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Grant Miller, olb, 6-4, 260, St. Thomas Aquinas HS, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Dimitri Moore, olb, 6-3, 208, Cedar Hill HS, Cedar Hill, Texas
Dayo Odeyingbo, dl, 6-6, 255, Ranchview HS, Irving, Texas
Michael Owusu, olb, 6-5, 210, Oaks Christian HS, Oxnard, Calif.
Chris Pierce, wr, 6-4, 210, Smithfield HS, Smithfield, Va.
Jalen Pinkney, dl, 6-4, 230, Norcross HS, Norcross, Ga.
Jonathan Stewart, olb, 6-8, 305, Mountain View HS, Lawrenceville, Ga.
Ke’Shawn Vaughn, rb, 5-10, 210, Nashville, TN (Illinois/Pearl-Cohn H.S.)
|TEXAS
Jalen Pitre, s, 5-11, 195, Stafford HS, Stafford, Texas
David Anenih, olb, 6-2, 220, Mansfield Timberview HS, Arlington, Texas
Dennis Bardwell, og, 6-5, 276, Hargrave HS, Huffman, Texas
Tre’Von Bradley, ath, 5-11, 180, Cleburne HS, Cleburne, Texas
Devodric Bynum, wr, 5-11, 171, Lincoln HS, Dallas, Texas
Alexander Duke, de, 6-3, 230, Bellaire HS, Bellaire, Texas
Parker Eichenberger, te, 6-4, 230, Katy HS, Katy, Texas
Davion Ford, rb, 5-11, 170, New Orleans, La./Brother Martin
Elijah Gooden, rb, 6-0, 190, Boling HS, Boling, Texas
Elijah Gooden, lb, 6-1, 215, Boling, Texas/Boling HS
Bryan Jones, de, 6-5, 260, Madison Preparatory Academy, Baton Rouge, La.
Noah Jones, de, 6-3, 260, Lancaster HS, Lancaster, Texas
Derek Parish, ilb, 6-1, 235, Pearland HS, Pearland, Texas
Bryson Powers, s, 6-1, 175, Klein Collins HS, Klein, Texas
Dane Roy, pk, 6-7, 230, Bunyip, Australia/St. Paul’s ASG
Jeremy Singleton, wr, 5-11, 162, Brother Martin HS, New Orleans, La.
D.J. Small, db, 5-9, 160, Dickinson, Texas/Dickinson
Grant Stuard, olb, 6-0, 195, Oak Ridge HS, Conroe, Texas
Payton Turner, dl, 6-5, 217, Houston, Texas/Westside HS
Amaud Willis-Dalton, olb, 6-0, 195, Cypress Ranch HS, Cypress, Texas
Dalton Witherspoon, k/p, 5-9, 160, Moore, Okla./Northeastern Oklahoma A&M
Cade Pearson, qb, 6-3, 194, Texas HS, Texarkana, Texas
Alan Ali, ol, 6-5, 275, Timber Creek HS, Fort Worth, Texas
Judah Bell, wr, 6-3, 189, Bishop Gorman HS, Tyler, Texas
Turner Coxe, de, 6-2, 250, Highland Park HS, Dallas, Texas
Jordan Gipson, dl, 6-1, 247, Bay City, Texas/Bay City
Justin Guy-Robinson, cb, 5-10, 170, Pearland HS, Pearland, Texas
Shaine Hailey, olb, 6-0, 205, Bishop Dunne HS, Dallas, Texas
Hayden Howerton, ol, 6-4, 260, Katy HS, Katy, Texas
Matthew Huhn, ot, 6-7, 280, Jay HS, San Antonio, Texas
Ar’mani Johnson, cb, 5-11, 165, Missouri City, Texas/Ridge Point
Harrison Loveless, de, 6-3, 255, Cypress Ranch HS, Cypress, Texas
Kayce Medlock, rb, 5-10, 186, Arp HS, Arp, Texas
Toby Ndukwe, de, 6-3, 220, George Ranch High, Richmond, Texas
Tyeson Neals, dl, 6-3, 235, Moore, Okla./NE Okla. A&M/Moore
Tyler Page, wr, 6-0, 175, Friendswood HS, Friendswood, Texas
Delano Robinson, s, 5-11, 185, Denton, Texas/Billy Ryan
Austin Upshaw, qb, 6-1, 188, La Porte, Texas/La Porte
Jhamon Ausbon, wr, 6-2, 220, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
Connor Blumrick, qb, 6-5, 200, Pearland HS, Pearland, Texas
Camron Buckley, wr, 6-2, 185, Cedar Hill HS, Cedar Hill, Texas
Keldrick Carper, ath, 6-2, 175, Plain Dealing HS, Plain Dealing, La.
Carson Green, ol, 6-6, 272, Carroll HS, Southlake, Texas
Anthony Hines, lb, 6-3, 220, Plano East Sr HS, Plano, Texas
Jared Hocker, ol, 6-6, 301, Birdville HS, North Richland Hills, Texas
Camron Horry, te, 6-5, 261, James Taylor HS, Katy, Texas
Devodrick Johnson, lb, 6-2, 211, Justin F Kimball HS, Dallas, Texas
Hezekiah Jones, wr, 5-11, 168, Stafford HS, Stafford, Texas
Myles Jones, cb, 6-4, 175, Magnolia West HS, Magnolia, Texas
Jacob Kibodi, rb, 6-2, 198, Christian Life Academy, Baton Rouge, La.
Santino Marchiol, lb, 6-3, 191, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
Keynel McZeal, te, 6-2, 220, Port Neches-Groves HS, Port Neches, Texas
Kellen Mond, qb, 6-2, 170, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
Dan Moore Jr., ol, 6-5, 315, West Brook Sr HS, Beaumont, Texas
Devin Morris, cb, 6-1, 180, Caldwell HS, Caldwell, Texas
Roshauud Paul, wr, 6-0, 170, Bremond HS, Bremond, Texas
Jayden Peevy, dt, 6-6, 279, Bellaire HS, Bellaire, Texas
Grayson Reed, ol, 6-5, 305, Cypress Creek HS, Cypress, Texas
Debione Renfro, cb, 6-2, 183, Pearland HS, Pearland, Texas
Ondario Robinson, de, 6-3, 236, Hutto HS, Hutto, Texas
Derrick Tucker, s, 6-1, 189, Manvel HS, Manvel, Texas
Adrian Wolford, olb, 6-4, 323, Meeker HS, Meeker, Okla.
Marqez Bimage, lb, 6-2, 230, Brenham HS, Brenham, Texas
Kobe Boyce, cb, 6-0, 163, Lake Dallas HS, Lake Dallas, Texas
Cade Brewer, te, 6-3, 210, Lake Travis HS, Austin, Texas
Toneil Carter Jr., rb, 5-11, 197, Langham Creek HS, Houston, Texas
Jamari Chisholm, dl, 6-4, 299, Northeastern Oklahoma A&M/Valdosta, Ok
Samuel Cosmi, ol, 6-6, 279, Langham Creek, TX
Max Cummins, de, 6-6, 245, All Saints’ Episcopal School, Fort Worth, Texas
Sam Ehlinger, qb, 6-1, 215, Westlake HS, Austin, Texas
Montrell Estell, db, 6-2, 180, Hooks HS, Hooks, Texas
Taquon Graham, de, 6-3, 266, Temple HS, Temple, Texas
Gary Johnson, lb, 6-0, 211, Dodge City CC/Douglas, Ala.
Derek Kerstetter, ol, 6-5, 299, Reagan HS, San Antonio, Texas
Reese Leitao, te, 6-4, 234, Jenks HS, Jenks, Okla.
Damion Miller, wr, 6-0, 189, John Tyler HS, Tyler, Texas
Jordan Pouncey, wr, 6-1, 187, Winter Park HS, Winter Park, Fla.
Joshua Rowland, k/p, 5-11, 202, Mississippi Gulf Coast CC/Madison Central, Miss.
Josh Thompson, db, 5-11, 178, Nacogdoches HS, Nacogdoches, Texas
Daniel Young, rb, 6-0, 210, Westfield HS, Houston, Texas
Quincy Addison, db, 6-1, 185, Angleton HS, Angleton, Texas
Jack Anderson, c, 6-5, 300, Frisco HS, Frisco, Texas
John Davis, db, 6-1, 180, Trinity HS, Euless, Texas
Dawson Deaton, c, 6-5, 297, Frisco HS, Frisco, Texas
Will Farrar, ot, 6-5, 290, Travis HS, Richmond, Texas
Adrian Frye, db, 6-1, 175, Eisenhower HS, Richmond, Texas
Jacob Hines, ol, 6-5, 325, Cabrillo HS, Long Beach, Calif.
Riko Jeffers, lb, 6-2, 235, Sachse HS, Sachse, Texas
Tony Jones, lb, 6-2, 220, Lyman HS, Casselberry, Fla.
Javon Lane, db, 6-2, 180, Nacogdoches HS, Nacogdoches, Texas
Xavier Martin, qb, 6-0, 180, Steele HS, Cibolo, Texas
Nelson Mbanasor, de, 6-3, 270, Hendrickson HS, Pflugerville, Texas
Octavious Morgan, db, 6-0, 200, Greenwood, HS, Greenwood, S.C.
Desmond Nisby, rb, 6-1, 235, Anderson Valley HS, San Francisco, Calif.
Dominic Panazzolo, p, 6-5, 205, Plane East HS, Plano, Texas
Casey Verhulst, ol, 6-6, 315, Plano East Sr HS, Plano, Texas
Bryce Rivers, qb, 6-3, 202, John Paul Stevens HS, San Antonio, Texas
|UTAH
Chaz Ah You, db, 6-2, 190, Timpview HS, Provo, Utah
Tanner Baker, dl, 6-5, 230, Allatoona HS, Acworth, Ga.
Tyler Batty, dl, 6-5, 235, Payson HS, Payson, Utah
Tariq Buchanan, wr/db, 6-1, 175, Elgin HS, Elgin, Texas
Ben Bywater, lb, 6-3, 210, Olympus HS, Salt Lake City, Utah
Joe Critchlow, qb, 6-4, 210, Franklin HS, Franklin, Tenn.
Keenan Ellis, db/wr, 6-1, 170, Bonita Vista Senior HS, Chula Vista, Calif.
Mason Fakahua, qb, 6-3, 210, Cedar City HS, Cedar City, Utah
Lorenzo Fauatea, dl, 6-4, 260, Hunter HS, West Valley City, Utah
Seleti Fevaleaki, dl, 6-3, 250, Centennial HS, Corona, Calif.
D’Angelo Gunter, db, 6-1, 180, Del Norte HS, San Diego, Calif.
Donovan Hanna, te, 6-5, 230, American Leadership, Queen Creek, Ariz.
Ammon Hannemann, db, 6-2, 190, Lone Peak HS, Highland, Utah
Bentley Hanshaw, te, 6-5, 220, Moorpark HS, Moorpark, Calif.
Tongi Langi, db, 6-1, 180, Bingham HS, South Jordan, Utah
Austin Lee, db, 6-0, 202, Utah/SLCC
Preston Lewis, lb, 6-2, 225, Lone Peak HS, Highland, Utah
Jackson McChesney, rb, 6-0, 187, Lone Peak HS, Highland, Utah
Ryan Rehkow, p/k, 6-5, 205, Central Valley HS, Veradale, Wash.
Isaac Rex, te, 6-5, 235, San Clemente HS, San Clemente, Calif.
Wayne Tei-Kirby, dl, 6-3, 305, University of Oregon
Alden Tofa, dl, 6-4, 260, West Jordan HS, West Jordan, Utah
Ula Tolutau, rb, 6-1, 240, East HS, Salt Lake City, Utah
Khyiris Tonga, dl, 6-4, 300, Granger HS, West Valley, Utah
Langi Tuifua, dl, 6-3, 225, Bingham HS, South Jordan, Utah
Joe Tukuafu, te, 6-4, 275, East HS, Salt Lake City, Utah
Taipe Vaka, ol, 6-5, 275, Diablo Valley College
Seth Willis, ol, 6-6, 325, Newton HS, Sandy Hook, Conn.
Mango Finau, ol, 6-5, 350, Baldwin HS, Wailuku, Hawaii
AJ Lolohea, dl, 6-3, 230, West HS, Salt Lake City, Utah
Preston Curtis, wr, 5-11, 180, East HS, Salt Lake City, Utah
Tyquez Hampton, wr, 6-2, 200, El Dorado HS, El Paso, Texas
|VIRGINA
Mandy Alonso, dt, 6-2, 275, Gulliver Preparatory School, Miami, Fla.
Lamont Atkins, rb, 5-11, 200, Lake Braddock Secondary, Burke, Va.
Joey Blount, ath, 6-2, 175, Landmark Christian School, Fairburn, Ga.
Darrius Bratton, cb, 6-0, 163, Fork Union Military Academy, Fork Union, Va.
Elliott Brown, lb, 6-6, 220, Odenton, MD./ Flowers/Taft HS
Isaac Buell, de, 6-4, 265, Central HS, Knoxville, Tenn.
Zachariah Burton, s, 6-0, 192, William Penn HS, New Castle, Del.
Germane Crowell, s, 6-3, 180, Carver HS, Winston Salem, N.C.
Brian Delaney, k, 5-10, 200, Westfield HS, Chantilly, Va.
Tyler Fannin, c, 6-3, 290, Mill Creek HS, Hoschton, Ga.
Matt Gahm, olb, 6-3, 220, Highland Park HS, Dallas, Texas
Chris Glaser, og, 6-4, 270, Solon HS, Solon, Ohio
Terrell Jana, wr, 6-1, 190, Woodberry Forest School, Woodberry Forest, Va.
PK Kier, rb, 5-11, 200, Winchester, VA/ Millburn HS
John Kirven, te, 6-6, 240, Woodberry Forest School, Woodberry Forest, Va.
Colin McGovern, ol, 6-4, 310, New Lenox, ILL. / Lincoln Way/Notre Dame
Ryan Nelson, ot, 6-5, 260, Buena Park HS, Buena Park, Calif.
Jamari Peacock, rb, 5-10, 237, Yulee HS, Yulee, Fla.
Darnell Pratt, wr, 6-4, 180, Dematha Catholic HS, Hyattsville, Md.
Shawn Smith, wr, 5-11, 173, Brunswick HS, Brunswick, Ga.
Charles Snowden, de, 6-7, 190, St. Albans School, Washington, District of Columbia
Lindell Stone, qb, 6-2, 210, Woodberry Forest School, Woodberry Forest, Va.
Ryan Swoboda, ot, 6-9, 265, Windermere Prep School, Windermere, Fla.
Gerrik Vollmer, ot, 6-5, 280, The Taft School, Watertown, Conn.
Zane Zandier, olb, 6-3, 205, Thomas Jefferson HS, Clairton, Pa.
Rayshard Ashby, ilb, 6-0, 215, Lloyd C. Bird HS, Chesterfield, Va.
Aiden Brown, og, 6-3, 270, The Bullis School, Potomac, Md.
A.J. Bush, ob, 6-4, 220, Alpharetta, Georgia/Norcross/Nebraska/Iowa Western CC
Christian Darrisaw, ol, 6-4, 299, Upper Marlboro/Riverdale Baptist
Drake Deluliis, te, 6-6, 220, Providence HS, Charlotte, N.C.
Silas Dzansi, ot, 6-5, 257, Fork Union Military Academy, Fork Union, Va.
Caleb Farley, qb, 6-3, 180, Maiden HS, Maiden, N.C.
TyJuan Garbutt, de, 6-3, 220, Riverbend HS, Fredericksburg, Va.
J’Bril Glaze, de, 6-3, 240, Thomas Jefferson HS, Tampa, Fla.
Jaylen Griffin, ilb, 6-2, 213, Rome HS, Rome, Ga.
Hezekiah Grimsley, wr, 6-0, 165, Lafayette HS, Williamsburg, Va.
Jalen Holston, rb, 5-11, 202, Stockbridge HS, Stockbridge, Ga.
Hendon Hooker, qb, 6-4, 198, Dudley HS, Greensboro, N.C.
Devon Hunter, s, 6-1, 206, Indian River HS, Chesapeake, Va.
Aundre Kearney, rb, 6-0, 215, Mandarin HS, Jacksonville, Fla.
Dalton Keene, de, 6-4, 220, Chatfield HS, Littleton, Colo.
Kalil Pimpleton, ath, 5-6, 155, Muskegon HS, Muskegon, Mich.
Robert Porcher IV, de, 6-3, 240, Dr. Phillips HS, Orlando, Fla.
Dylan Rivers, olb, 6-2, 226, Sherando HS, Stephens City, Va.
Sean Savoy, wr, 5-9, 175, Wilson HS, Washington, District of Columbia
Lecitus Smith, ot, 6-4, 255, Fitzgerald HS, Fitzgerald, Ga.
Devante Smith, s, 6-2, 195, Stonewall Jackson HS, Manassas, Va.
Bryce Watts, cb, 6-0, 165, Toms River High – North HS, Toms River, N.J.
Terius Wheatley, ath, 5-11, 175, Fork Union Military Academy, Fork Union, Va.
|WASHINGTON
Anthony White Jr., ath, 6-0, 165, Miami Central HS, Miami, Fla.
|WISCONSIN
Michael Balistreri, de, 6-4, 280, University School of Milwaukee, Grafton, Wis.
Adam Bay, ls, 6-1, 205, Desert Ridge HS, Mesa, Ariz.
Tyler Beach, ot, 6-6, 270, Port Washington HS, Port Washington, Wis.
Logan Bruss, og, 6-4, 255, Kimberly HS, Kimberly, Wis.
Jack Coan, qb, 6-3, 190, Sayville HS, West Sayville, N.Y.
Madison Cone, cb, 5-8, 178, East Forsyth HS, Kernersville, N.C.
Alex Fenton, og, 6-5, 280, Menomonie HS, Menomonie, Wis.
Jake Ferguson, te, 6-5, 189, Memorial HS, Madison, Wis.
Cade Green, wr, 6-0, 185, Lake Travis HS, Austin, Texas
Izayah Green-May, de, 6-5, 205, Bolingbrook HS, Bolingbrook, Ill.
Deron Harrell, wr, 6-3, 178, East HS, Denver, Colo.
Faion Hicks, cb, 5-10, 185, Charles W. Flanagan HS, Pembroke Pines, Fla.
Kayden Lyles, og, 6-3, 300, Middleton HS, Middleton, Wis.
Scott Nelson, s, 6-2, 190, University Of Detroit Jesuit, Detroit, Mich.
Emmet Perry, wr, 6-3, 180, De Soto HS, Desoto, Texas
Jonathan Taylor, rb, 5-11, 212, Salem HS, Salem, N.J.
Andrew Van Ginkel, lb, 6-4, 230, Iowa Western Community College, Rock Valley, Iowa
Danny Vanden Boom, qb, 6-4, 195, Kimberly HS, Kimberly, Wis.
Aaron Vopal, de, 6-8, 240, De Pere HS, De Pere, Wis.
|WEST VIRGINIA
Hakeem Bailey, cb, 6-1, 190, Atlanta, Ga./Iowa Western CC
E.J. Brown, s, 5-11, 188, Stone Mountain, Ga.
Tevin Bush, wr, 5-6, 154, Landry-Walker HS, New Orleans, La.
Isaiah Hardy, ol, 6-7 , 340, Laurel Springs, N.J./Lackawanna CC
Jalen Harvey, dl, 6-2, 325, Birmingham, Ala./Northwest Miss. CC
Ricky Johns, s, 6-3, 182, North Penn SHS, Lansdale, Pa.
Exree Loe, cb, 6-0, 182, Greater Johnstown SHS, Johnstown, Pa.
Dominique Maiden, wr, 6-5, 210, Temecula, Calif./Riverside CC
Lamonte McDougle, dt, 6-1, 295, Deerfield Beach HS, Deerfield Beach, Fla.
Derrek Pitts, s, 6-1, 173, South Charleston HS, South Charleston, W.Va.
Quondarius Qualls, lb, 6-2, 225, Farmerville, La./Northwest Miss. CC
Reggie Roberson, wr, 6-0, 175, Horn HS, Mesquite, Texas
Kenny Robinson, s, 6-3, 204, Imani Christian Academy, Pittsburgh, Pa.
Alec Sinkfield, wr, 5-10, 180, American Heritage School, Delray Beach, Fla.
Collin Smith, s, 6-0, 196, Ligonier Valley HS, Ligonier, Pa.
Darius Stills, de, 6-2, 268, Fairmont HS, Fairmont, W.Va.
Tyler Thurmond, ot, 6-6, 275, Buford HS, Buford, Ga.
Maverick Wolfley, ilb, 6-3, 230, Morgantown HS, Morgantown, W.Va.
