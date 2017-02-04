4:47 pm, February 5, 2017
Cline, Fore lead Richmond over George Washington

By The Associated Press February 4, 2017 5:07 pm 02/04/2017 05:07pm
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — T.J. Cline scored 26 points and grabbed 13 rebounds and Richmond defeated George Washington 84-75 on Saturday.

Cline, who recorded the program’s first triple-double on Jan. 28 against Duquesne, settled for his 10th double-double this season after shooting 8 of 12 from the floor, 3 of 5 from 3-point range and making 7 of 8 free throws.

Khwan Fore added a career-high 24 points and Shawndre’ Jones 17 for the Spiders (14-9, 8-3 Atlantic 10), who shot 56 percent and have won three of their last four games.

Tyler Cavanaugh had 23 points and 10 rebounds for the Colonials (12-11, 4-6), his seventh double-double.

Cline scored 16 points and Fore 15 in the first half when Richmond took a 46-34 lead.

Richmond led by 16 with 15 minutes remaining when Arnaldo Toro scored the first seven points in a 10-point run. GWU was again within six with three minutes left but Jones and Fore combined for nine points down the stretch to counter a pair of Colonial 3-pointers.

