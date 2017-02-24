Cab driver who tried to help Islamic State gets 11 years

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A taxi driver caught helping a friend try to join the Islamic State group during an FBI sting has been sentenced to 11 years in prison.

Twenty-six-year-old Mahmoud Elhassan of Woodbridge, Virginia, was arrested last year after he drove Joseph Farrokh to the Richmond airport, where he planned to begin a trip to join the Islamic State in Syria.

Prosecutors say Elhassan, who started a prayer table outside the Verizon Center in Washington seeking to proselytize others to Islam, offered himself online as a “sleeper cell” to overseas radicals.

The government sought a term closer to the 28-year maximum at a hearing Friday in Alexandria, Virginia.

Elhassan’s lawyers asked for a term of four to six years.

Farrokh was previously sentenced to 8½ years in prison.