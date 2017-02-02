5:13 am, February 3, 2017
Bill would bar officials from IDing officers who fire guns

By The Associated Press February 2, 2017 5:51 am 02/02/2017 05:51am
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia lawmaker wants to forbid a police chief or any public official from naming an officer who discharges a gun, or is under investigation for using force, until an investigation is complete.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2kWq3YN ) reports that Del. Jackson H. Miller, of Manassas, is sponsoring House Bill 2043, which would make it a misdemeanor offense to release the officer’s name until the investigation is over or it has lasted longer than six months. The offense would be punishable by up to 12 months in jail and a fine of up to $2,500

The bill recently cleared a House subcommittee 5-1 and will be heard in the House General Laws Committee.

Miller, a former police officer, says the bill would protect police and “standardize” a policy for identifying officers.

Congress News Government News Latest News Local News Virginia
