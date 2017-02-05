7:17 pm, February 5, 2017
Attorney: Yemeni brothers to reunite with family at Dulles

By The Associated Press February 5, 2017 6:27 pm 02/05/2017 06:27pm
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — An attorney for two Yemeni brothers denied entry into the U.S. under President Donald Trump’s travel ban says the pair will be reunited with their family at Dulles International Airport.

Ammar Aqel Mohammed Aziz and Tareq Aqel Mohammed Aziz are green-card holders who were traveling through Dulles on their way to Flint, Michigan, when the ban took effect. A federal lawsuit alleges they were coerced into signing away their status and sent to Ethiopia.

Attorney Paul Hughes said Sunday an agreement was reached with the government to allow their re-entry, as well as that of another Yemeni family under similar circumstances. All nine are expected to arrive Monday.

Hughes says that without the agreement, a federal judge’s order temporarily halting Trump’s ban may not have allowed the brothers entry. He says that’s because their visas were marked by a prominent “canceled” stamp.

Government News Latest News Local News Virginia
