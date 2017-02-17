1:55 am, February 17, 2017
30° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Virginia

Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » Agents seize horse meat,…

Agents seize horse meat, genitals at Dulles airport

By The Associated Press February 17, 2017 1:20 am 02/17/2017 01:20am
Share
FILE -- Dulles International Airport is one of the airports around the D.C. area. (WTOP/Dick Uliano)

CHANTILLY, Va. (AP) — Customs and Border Protection agents have seized 42 pounds of horse meat, including 13 pounds of horse genitals, from two women arriving from Mongolia at Dulles International Airport in Virginia.

The horse meat was hidden in juice boxes. One of the women said the horse genitals were for medicinal purposes.

CBP announced the seizures Thursday; the meat was seized on Jan. 29.

Neither woman was criminally charged.

Three liters of yak milk was also seized and incinerated, along with the horse meat.

CBP says horse meat is prohibited from entering the U.S. without an official certification due to fears of foot-and-mouth disease. Mongolian horse meat is always prohibited because of concerns about diseases.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
Government News Latest News Local News Virginia
Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » Agents seize horse meat,…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

1996 Silver Spring MARC crash

More than 20 years ago, a Chicago bound Amtrak train collided with a MARC commuter in Silver Spring, leaving 11 passengers dead. See photos.

Recommended
Latest

Virginia