AAA: Va. residents should have sober driver for Super Bowl

By The Associated Press February 4, 2017 10:15 am 02/04/2017 10:15am
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — AAA is encouraging Virginians to prepare for the Super Bowl by designating a sober driver or arranging for transportation so they don’t drink and drive.

AAA said in a statement that according to data provided by the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles there were 185 crashes in the state on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, the day of last year’s Super Bowl. AAA says 33 of those crashes were alcohol-related.

AAA says people who plan to drive shouldn’t drink, and people who do plan to drink should designate a sober driver. AAA says that Super Bowl party hosts should offer food and non-alcoholic beverages and stop serving alcohol at the end of the third quarter.

drink driving sober super bowl Virginia
