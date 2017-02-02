10:51 am, February 14, 2017
39° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
Sponsored by Navy Federal Credit Union
TRAFFIC ALERT Northbound U.S. 15 at 7th Street/Exit 15 in Frederick, Maryland, is closed. Seventh Street below U.S. 15 is blocked.

Virginia

Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » 2nd man wanted in…

2nd man wanted in Maryland slaying surrenders

By The Associated Press February 14, 2017 10:36 am 02/14/2017 10:36am
Share

LA PLATA, Md. (AP) — Authorities say a man wanted in a fatal shooting of a woman outside a Maryland sports bar has surrendered, a day after another man wanted in the slaying was wounded in a shootout with officers in Virginia.

The Charles County Sheriff’s office in Maryland said in a statement that 33-year-old Charles Thompson Jr. surrendered Monday. He’s charged with first-degree murder in the death of Miaquita Gray on Feb. 4.

The man wounded Sunday in Emporia, Virginia, is Anthony Wilkins. He is also charged with first-degree murder in Gray’s slaying.

Authorities say Wilkins and Thompson fought with Gray’s acquaintance. Officials say they were in the bar parking lot later when Wilkins fired at the pair, killing Gray and grazing her acquaintance.

Topics:
Latest News Local News Maryland News National News Virginia
Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » 2nd man wanted in…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

59th annual Grammy Awards

The 59th annual Grammy Awards took over the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Recommended
Latest

Virginia