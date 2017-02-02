11:05 am, February 8, 2017
2nd dead whale spotted in Hampton Roads area

By The Associated Press February 7, 2017 9:39 am 02/07/2017 09:39am
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — For the second time in a week, a dead whale has been spotted in the Hampton Roads area of Virginia.

Media outlets report that the whale was spotted over the weekend near the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel.

Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center spokesman Matt Klepeisz says a team is working to determine the exact location and how to bring the body to shore.

Klepeisz says early estimates put the whale at about 30 feet, which is “consistent with the size animal we would expect to see in this area.”

It’s about the same size as the juvenile humpback whale found floating Thursday near the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel. Officials have said an initial exam showed wounds on that whale consistent with a strike by a large propeller.

