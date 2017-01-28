1:53 am, January 30, 2017
William & Mary upends Colonial leader UNCW 96-78

By The Associated Press January 28, 2017 7:01 pm 01/28/2017 07:01pm
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Omar Prewitt and Daniel Dixon combined for 55 points and William & Mary knocked off Colonial Athletic Association leader UNC-Wilmington 96-78 on Saturday, ending the latter’s nine-game win streak.

Prewitt scored a season-high 28 points on 12-of-17 shooting, and Dixon tossed in 27, including making 8 of 8 free throws. The Tribe led 42-33 at the half and poured it on, scoring 54 points in the final 20 minutes. Dixon opened the second half with a jumper from just inside the 3-point arc, and William & Mary (11-9, 5-4) soon built an insurmountable lead.

The Tribe shot 57 percent in the first half and finished at 56 percent (34-for-61) with 21 assists. David Cohn had 10 assists and 10 points for his second double-double this season.

Devontae Cacok led the Seahawks (20-3, 9-1) with 21 points and 16 rebounds and C.J. Bryce added 15 points, but was 1-for-8 from 3-point range.

