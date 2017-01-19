Wednesday’s College Basketball

EAST
American U. 71, Lafayette 57
Baruch 68, York (NY) 56
Bucknell 76, Loyola (Md.) 63
Colgate 67, Boston U. 58
Fordham 70, VCU 67, OT
George Washington 65, Duquesne 63
Holy Cross 85, Army 76
Indiana 78, Penn St. 75
Johns Hopkins 75, Washington (Md.) 71
Moravian 78, Scranton 64
Navy 75, Lehigh 72
Oklahoma 89, West Virginia 87, OT
Rowan 106, Stockton 90
St. Rose 86, Merrimack 82
UMass 62, Saint Joseph’s 57
Virginia 71, Boston College 54
SOUTH
Alabama 68, Missouri 56
Auburn 78, LSU 74
Augusta 84, Flagler 49
Carson-Newman 83, Anderson (SC) 66
Clayton St. 80, North Georgia 71
Florida St. 83, Notre Dame 80
Guilford 76, Emory & Henry 59
Johnson C. Smith 63, St. Augustine’s 56
Lincoln Memorial 90, Tusculum 63
Livingstone 78, Fayetteville St. 57
Lynchburg 94, Hampden-Sydney 76
McNeese St. 82, Cent. Arkansas 72
Milligan 107, Tenn. Wesleyan 104
Randolph-Macon 74, Shenandoah 47
Shaw 64, Winston-Salem 62
South Carolina 57, Florida 53
Union (Ky.) 84, Bryan 70
Va. Wesleyan 94, Bridgewater (Va.) 62
Virginia St. 80, Chowan 54
Virginia Tech 62, Georgia Tech 61
Virginia Union 70, Bowie St. 69, OT
Wake Forest 96, Miami 79
Washington & Lee 86, E. Mennonite 85
MIDWEST
Albion 79, Olivet 71
Alma 85, Trine 74
Augsburg 89, Macalester 86
Baker 79, Central Methodist 68
Benedictine 67, Graceland 63
Carleton 75, St. Olaf 61
Carroll (Wis.) 81, Carthage 76
Chicago St. 77, Roosevelt 57
Cincinnati 81, Temple 74
Concordia (Moor.) 72, Bethel (Minn.) 70
Cornerstone 66, Marygrove 57
Drake 88, S. Illinois 84, OT
Evangel 75, Avila 50
Grand View 98, Clarke 75
Hastings 86, Doane 69
Hope 75, Adrian 65
IUPUI 85, S. Dakota St. 83
Illinois St. 69, Bradley 49
Kalamazoo 79, Calvin 70
Lake Forest 66, Lawrence 53
Lakeland 73, Marian (Wis.) 66
Michigan-Dearborn 65, Davenport 62
MidAm Nazarene 84, Culver-Stockton 70
Missouri St. 73, Indiana St. 68
N. Iowa 72, Loyola of Chicago 69, 2OT
Nebraska 66, Ohio St. 65
Omaha 97, Denver 88
Ripon 81, St. Norbert 55
Siena Heights 65, Concordia (Mich.) 62
St. John’s (Minn.) 86, Hamline 84, OT
St. Thomas (Minn.) 100, St. Mary’s (Minn.) 65
William Penn 94, Mount Mercy 87
Wis.-Eau Claire 80, Wis.-Stout 62
Wis.-Platteville 76, Wis.-Stevens Pt. 71
Wis.-River Falls 91, Wis.-La Crosse 76
Wis.-Whitewater 73, Wis.-Oshkosh 67
SOUTHWEST
Kansas St. 96, Oklahoma St. 88
Oral Roberts 90, South Dakota 80
Texas Tech 75, TCU 69
Tulsa 89, Tulane 82
FAR WEST
Nevada 83, Air Force 76
UC Irvine 70, Cal Poly 48
UC Riverside 71, Cal St.-Fullerton 63
Utah 88, Washington St. 47
Wyoming 80, San Jose St. 70
