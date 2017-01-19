Wednesday’s College Basketball

12:43 am, January 19, 2017
EAST

American U. 71, Lafayette 57

Baruch 68, York (NY) 56

Bucknell 76, Loyola (Md.) 63

Colgate 67, Boston U. 58

Fordham 70, VCU 67, OT

George Washington 65, Duquesne 63

Holy Cross 85, Army 76

Indiana 78, Penn St. 75

Johns Hopkins 75, Washington (Md.) 71

Moravian 78, Scranton 64

Navy 75, Lehigh 72

Oklahoma 89, West Virginia 87, OT

Rowan 106, Stockton 90

St. Rose 86, Merrimack 82

UMass 62, Saint Joseph’s 57

Virginia 71, Boston College 54

SOUTH

Alabama 68, Missouri 56

Auburn 78, LSU 74

Augusta 84, Flagler 49

Carson-Newman 83, Anderson (SC) 66

Clayton St. 80, North Georgia 71

Florida St. 83, Notre Dame 80

Guilford 76, Emory & Henry 59

Johnson C. Smith 63, St. Augustine’s 56

Lincoln Memorial 90, Tusculum 63

Livingstone 78, Fayetteville St. 57

Lynchburg 94, Hampden-Sydney 76

McNeese St. 82, Cent. Arkansas 72

Milligan 107, Tenn. Wesleyan 104

Randolph-Macon 74, Shenandoah 47

Shaw 64, Winston-Salem 62

South Carolina 57, Florida 53

Union (Ky.) 84, Bryan 70

Va. Wesleyan 94, Bridgewater (Va.) 62

Virginia St. 80, Chowan 54

Virginia Tech 62, Georgia Tech 61

Virginia Union 70, Bowie St. 69, OT

Wake Forest 96, Miami 79

Washington & Lee 86, E. Mennonite 85

MIDWEST

Albion 79, Olivet 71

Alma 85, Trine 74

Augsburg 89, Macalester 86

Baker 79, Central Methodist 68

Benedictine 67, Graceland 63

Carleton 75, St. Olaf 61

Carroll (Wis.) 81, Carthage 76

Chicago St. 77, Roosevelt 57

Cincinnati 81, Temple 74

Concordia (Moor.) 72, Bethel (Minn.) 70

Cornerstone 66, Marygrove 57

Drake 88, S. Illinois 84, OT

Evangel 75, Avila 50

Grand View 98, Clarke 75

Hastings 86, Doane 69

Hope 75, Adrian 65

IUPUI 85, S. Dakota St. 83

Illinois St. 69, Bradley 49

Kalamazoo 79, Calvin 70

Lake Forest 66, Lawrence 53

Lakeland 73, Marian (Wis.) 66

Michigan-Dearborn 65, Davenport 62

MidAm Nazarene 84, Culver-Stockton 70

Missouri St. 73, Indiana St. 68

N. Iowa 72, Loyola of Chicago 69, 2OT

Nebraska 66, Ohio St. 65

Omaha 97, Denver 88

Ripon 81, St. Norbert 55

Siena Heights 65, Concordia (Mich.) 62

St. John’s (Minn.) 86, Hamline 84, OT

St. Thomas (Minn.) 100, St. Mary’s (Minn.) 65

William Penn 94, Mount Mercy 87

Wis.-Eau Claire 80, Wis.-Stout 62

Wis.-Platteville 76, Wis.-Stevens Pt. 71

Wis.-River Falls 91, Wis.-La Crosse 76

Wis.-Whitewater 73, Wis.-Oshkosh 67

SOUTHWEST

Kansas St. 96, Oklahoma St. 88

Oral Roberts 90, South Dakota 80

Texas Tech 75, TCU 69

Tulsa 89, Tulane 82

FAR WEST

Nevada 83, Air Force 76

UC Irvine 70, Cal Poly 48

UC Riverside 71, Cal St.-Fullerton 63

Utah 88, Washington St. 47

Wyoming 80, San Jose St. 70

