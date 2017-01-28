1:53 am, January 30, 2017
WEATHER ALERT A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 10 p.m. Sunday until 7 a.m. Monday for the Interstate 95 corridor, including D.C. and Southern Maryland.

Wade scores 31, leads Norfolk State over Bethune-Cookman

By The Associated Press January 28, 2017 9:36 pm 01/28/2017 09:36pm
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Jonathan Wade scored 31 points to lead Norfolk State to a 73-66 victory over Bethune-Cookman on Saturday night for its fourth straight win.

Wade was 11 of 14 from the floor and made three 3-pointers. Alex Long added 13 points for the Spartans, who made just 12 of 24 free throws but outrebounded Bethune-Cookman 45-28. Jordan Butler had a game-high nine rebounds and chipped in eight points for Norfolk State (8-13, 5-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference).

Brandon Tabb scored 20 points to lead Bethune-Cookman (4-16, 1-6). Diamante Lewis had 13 points and 13 assists, and Quinton Forrest chipped in 11 points.

The game was tied at 61 with 3:49 to play. Wade scored six points and Butler converted a 3-point play and the Spartans led 70-61 with two minutes left. Quinton Forrest made a 3 and Reggie Baker a pair of free throw to pull the Wildcats to 70-66. Long made 3 of 4 from the line to seal it.

