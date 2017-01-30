1:53 pm, January 30, 2017
LIVE EVENT White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer holds the daily White House press briefing.
Virginia Tech community members denounce Bannon

By The Associated Press January 30, 2017 1:31 pm 01/30/2017 01:31pm
BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Members of the Virginia Tech community are denouncing alumnus Steve Bannon and calling on President Donald Trump to dismiss him from his administration.

A letter posted Sunday on the Collegiate Times website, states that Bannon, who was Student Government Association president from 1975 to 1976, “sticks out as an aberration. He does not represent our values — he stands in opposition to them.”

The letter, signed online by hundreds who identify themselves as students, faculty, staff and alumni, says “Bannon’s views are antithetical to the foundational values upon which the Virginia Tech community stands.” The letter alleges that Bannon encouraged prejudice at Breitbart Media and Breitbart published articles disparaging women, Muslims and the LGBTQ community under his leadership.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Comments
Topics:
Breitbart donald trump Education News Latest News Local News Steve Bannon Virginia virginia tech
Virginia