Virginia lawmaker indicted on 2 felony child cruelty charges

By The Associated Press January 24, 2017 12:04 pm 01/24/2017 12:04pm
FILE - In a Thursday, Jan. 15, 2015 file photo, Del. Rick Morris, R-Suffolk, left, and Del. Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, right, confer on the floor of the Virginia House of Delegates before the daily session begins at the state Capitol, in Richmond, Va. A grand jury has indicted Virginia Del. Rick Morris on four charges, including two felony counts of child cruelty. The Daily Press reports that an arrest warrant was issued for the Suffolk lawmaker Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, following the indictment. (Bob Brown/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP, File)

SUFFOLK, Va. (AP) — A grand jury has indicted Virginia Del. Rick Morris on four charges, including two felony counts of child cruelty.

The Daily Press (http://bit.ly/2jNqeFD ) reports that an arrest warrant was issued for the Republican lawmaker Monday following the indictment.

Morris is accused hitting his stepson with multiple objects, including a belt, a wooden spoon and a hose nozzle. In addition to the child cruelty charges, he is also facing two misdemeanor counts of assault and battery of a family member.

Those two misdemeanors and one of the felony charges had been dismissed by a judge last month, but the grand jury agreed to reinstate them.

Morris’ attorney, Nicole Belote, said she hadn’t seen the indictments and that her client had not been arrested as of Monday evening.

Information from: Daily Press, http://www.dailypress.com/

