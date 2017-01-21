University of Virginia president to retire next summer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — University of Virginia President Teresa Sullivan will retire next summer.

Sullivan said Friday in a statement that the university “is strong and positioned for even greater strength in our educational offerings, research programs, and health system.” She says that means that the school is “well-positioned for a transition” to a new leader.

Sullivan will step down in July 2018, when her contract expires. She’s 67 years old.

The Board of Visitors ousted her from the presidency in 2012 over disagreements about administrative costs and online education. But the coup failed, and the board quickly reinstated Sullivan.

Sullivan has dealt with several other crises in her tenure, including a student who was murdered and a later-debunked article in Rolling Stone magazine that portrayed her administration as callous toward sexual assault victims.

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments