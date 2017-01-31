9:21 am, January 31, 2017
37° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Virginia

Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » Trooper Bowl: Police to…

Trooper Bowl: Police to step up patrols around big game

By The Associated Press January 31, 2017 4:38 am 01/31/2017 04:38am
Share

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia State Police will be on the lookout for drunken drivers this Super Bowl weekend.

State Police’s so-called “Trooper Bowl” will begin on Sunday and last through Monday morning. State Police will be stepping up patrols across the state to guard against impaired and reckless driving around the big game.

Capt. Richard Denney is commander of Virginia State Police Division VI. He is urging people who go to restaurants or parties to watch the game to ensure they have a designated driver or call someone for a ride.

Police say that even one drink can increase the risk of a drunken driving arrest or crash.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News Local News Virginia
Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » Trooper Bowl: Police to…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Snow dusts DC region

A light dust of snow early Monday, Jan. 30 coated parts of Maryland, Virginia and D.C. in a world of white. See photos from around the area.

Recommended
Latest

Virginia