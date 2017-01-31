9:44 am, February 1, 2017
Subject of debunked rape story to hand over documents

By The Associated Press January 31, 2017 2:42 pm
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A judge says the woman at the center of a debunked Rolling Stone magazine story about a rape at the University of Virginia must hand over documents in a second defamation lawsuit.

The Daily Progress reports that (http://bit.ly/2kMNtzK ) a judge on Monday ordered the woman identified only as “Jackie” to comply with Phi Kappa Psi fraternity’s subpoena seeking documents related to the 2014 article, Jackie’s alleged assault and her relationship with a reporter.

Phi Kappa Psi is seeking $26.4 million from Rolling Stone over the story detailing Jackie’s claims of being raped at the fraternity house. An investigation found no evidence to back up her claims. The magazine retracted the article.

A jury in November awarded a university administrator $3 million after finding Rolling Stone and the reporter defamed her.

Information from: The Daily Progress, http://www.dailyprogress.com

Virginia