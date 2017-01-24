4:35 pm, January 25, 2017
Study: Climate change threatens saltmarshes, ecosystems

By The Associated Press January 24, 2017 4:38 am 01/24/2017 04:38am
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — New research partly blames climate change on the loss of Virginia’s saltwater marshland.

William & Mary says in a press release that these environmentally important areas support various birds and reptiles.

Researchers from the university’s Virginia Institute of Marine Science say the combination of storms and sea-level rise have pushed Virginia’s barrier islands further inland. In turn, salt marshes are buried.

Since 1870, Virginia has lost about 8,000 acres and 10 percent of its back-barrier saltmarsh habitat.

The study, published online in Geology, predicts similar losses in places including South Carolina, New Jersey and Germany.

Topics:
ecosystem Geology Latest News Local News marshland salt marsh Virginia William and Mary
Virginia