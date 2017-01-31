State parks stimulate $225 million in spending

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia state parks stimulate about $225 million in spending around the state last year.

A new report recently released by Virginia Tech Pamplin College of Business shows that out-state-visitors to state parks spent about $100 million.

Gov. Terry McAuliffe hailed the report and noted that the various taxes generated by visitors to state parks almost equals the nearly $20 million the state spends in general fund dollars on the parks.

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments