3:48 am, January 28, 2017
35° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Virginia

Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » Sheriff penalized for not…

Sheriff penalized for not saving video of woman who died

By The Associated Press January 27, 2017 11:41 am 01/27/2017 11:41am
Share

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Richmond Sheriff C.T. Woody Jr. is facing monetary sanctions after not preserving video evidence in the case of a 28-year-old woman who died at the Richmond City Justice Center.

Media outlets report Erin Jenkins died in August 2014 after an intestinal rupture. Jenkins’ family is suing the sheriff, staff and doctors for $10 million.

In a Saturday ruling, Judge M. Hannah Lauck sided with the plaintiffs, writing that without the video the family “loses the best and most objective evidence of whatever happened.”

The sanctions mean Woody will have to pay penalties and reimburse the Jenkins family for several fees. He will face several restrictions if the case goes to trial. The amount of money Woody owes will be determined at a later hearing.

Woody couldn’t be reached for comment.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Government News Latest News Local News monetary sanctions Richmond City Justice Center Richmond Sheriff C.T. Woody Jr. Virginia
Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » Sheriff penalized for not…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

Virginia