Sailor gets 11 years for murder-for-hire plot to kill wife

By The Associated Press January 23, 2017 12:56 pm 01/23/2017 12:56pm
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A Navy sailor has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for trying to hire a hit man to kill his estranged wife.

WAVY-TV reported Monday (http://bit.ly/2jR1tu0 ) that Chadwick Ghesquiere got three years less than what prosecutors had sought. Chadwick pleaded guilty in October.

Court documents say federal agents learned of the alleged plot from one of Ghesquiere’s friends.

Prosecutors say Ghesquiere hired an undercover federal agent to kill his estranged wife, promising the agent $50,000. The money would have come from a life insurance payout.

Ghesquiere also offered 80 Adderall pills as part of the deal. The medicine had been prescribed to him by the Navy.

He had faced a maximum sentence of 14 years.

