4:31 pm, January 26, 2017
52° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
WEATHER ALERT A Wind Advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. for most of Northern Virginia and northern areas of Maryland. Gusts could reach near 50 mph.

Virginia

Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » Red panda missing from…

Red panda missing from Norfolk’s Virginia Zoo

By The Associated Press January 25, 2017 9:40 am 01/25/2017 09:40am
6 Shares
Zoo spokeswoman Ashley Grove Mars said Sunny, a 19-month-old red panda, was in her habitat Monday evening but could not be found Tuesday morning. (Virginia Zoological Society)

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Officials at the Virginia Zoo are searching for a young red panda that has gone missing.

Zoo spokeswoman Ashley Grove Mars said Sunny, a 19-month-old red panda, was in her habitat Monday evening but could not be found Tuesday morning.

Officials hope Sunny is still at the zoo, but Mars says the animal may have wandered off the Norfolk property.

The Norfolk police department has provided a geothermal camera to zoo staff to help locate Sunny.

Zoo staff urged anyone who spots Sunny to not try to touch, feed, or capture the animal. Instead, people should immediately call the Virginia Zoo hotline at 757-777-7899.

Red pandas are tree-dwelling animals with markings similar to a raccoon. They are native to the eastern Himalayas and southwestern China.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News Local News red panda Virginia virginia zoo young red panda
Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » Red panda missing from…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

Virginia