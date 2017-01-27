3:50 am, January 28, 2017
35° Washington, DC
Portsmouth police investigate dead…

Portsmouth police investigate dead infant in bag

By The Associated Press January 27, 2017 9:49 am 01/27/2017 09:49am
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) — Police are investigating a newborn’s death after a woman taken to a Portsmouth hospital produced a bag with an infant inside.

Portsmouth Detective Misty Holley tells local media that medics responded Thursday afternoon to a home after a woman called for medical help. The woman was taken to a hospital, where she produced a bag with an unresponsive newborn inside.

Holley says the infant was pronounced dead.

The Major Crimes Unit is investigating the case as an undetermined death. A medical examiner will determine the infant’s cause of death.

Virginia
