Portsmouth police investigate dead infant in bag

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) — Police are investigating a newborn’s death after a woman taken to a Portsmouth hospital produced a bag with an infant inside.

Portsmouth Detective Misty Holley tells local media that medics responded Thursday afternoon to a home after a woman called for medical help. The woman was taken to a hospital, where she produced a bag with an unresponsive newborn inside.

Holley says the infant was pronounced dead.

The Major Crimes Unit is investigating the case as an undetermined death. A medical examiner will determine the infant’s cause of death.

