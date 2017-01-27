3:31 am, January 29, 2017
36° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS Federal judge in New York bars U.S. from deporting travelers with valid visas covered by Trump order.

Virginia

Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » Police probe guard's shooting…

Police probe guard’s shooting of man who spoke no English

By The Associated Press January 27, 2017 3:00 pm 01/27/2017 03:00pm
Share

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia are investigating why a security guard has shot and killed a man sitting in his minivan.

WAVY-TV reported (http://bit.ly/2kaRbFa) Friday that police said the 60-year-old man spoke no English. Jiansheng Chen was sitting in his vehicle parked on a street in Chesapeake Thursday night.

Police say an altercation ensued between him and the security guard before the shooting. Chen was pronounced dead at the scene.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
chesapeake Jiansheng Chen Latest News Local News police investigation Virginia
Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » Police probe guard's shooting…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

Virginia