Police probe guard’s shooting of man who spoke no English

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia are investigating why a security guard has shot and killed a man sitting in his minivan.

WAVY-TV reported (http://bit.ly/2kaRbFa) Friday that police said the 60-year-old man spoke no English. Jiansheng Chen was sitting in his vehicle parked on a street in Chesapeake Thursday night.

Police say an altercation ensued between him and the security guard before the shooting. Chen was pronounced dead at the scene.

