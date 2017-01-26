12:03 pm, January 27, 2017
44° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
LIVE EVENT Watch and listen live to the 44th Annual March for Life and related events.

Virginia

Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » Police investigate death of…

Police investigate death of Va. man after stun gun shock

By The Associated Press January 26, 2017 8:28 am 01/26/2017 08:28am
Share

SOUTH HILL, Va. (AP) — Virginia State Police are investigating the death of a man who was shocked by a stun gun during a confrontation with authorities.

Police said in a statement Wednesday that 44-year-old Sabin Jones of South Hill died Tuesday.

He was stunned during a Jan. 20 confrontation as Mecklenburg County sheriff’s deputies served an emergency custody order at a convenience store. Police say Jones refused to get out of his car and South Hill police helped block his car. Later, police say Jones got out and fought them. A police officer used a stun gun, but Jones didn’t comply.

WWBT-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2j7WlT3) Jones’ mother, Violet Smith, says he had schizophrenia.

Jones was hospitalized and died four days later. His body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for autopsy.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News Local News Mecklenburg County National News South Hill stun gun Virginia
Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » Police investigate death of…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

Virginia