Police investigate death of Va. man after stun gun shock

SOUTH HILL, Va. (AP) — Virginia State Police are investigating the death of a man who was shocked by a stun gun during a confrontation with authorities.

Police said in a statement Wednesday that 44-year-old Sabin Jones of South Hill died Tuesday.

He was stunned during a Jan. 20 confrontation as Mecklenburg County sheriff’s deputies served an emergency custody order at a convenience store. Police say Jones refused to get out of his car and South Hill police helped block his car. Later, police say Jones got out and fought them. A police officer used a stun gun, but Jones didn’t comply.

WWBT-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2j7WlT3) Jones’ mother, Violet Smith, says he had schizophrenia.

Jones was hospitalized and died four days later. His body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for autopsy.

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments