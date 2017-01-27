3:51 am, January 28, 2017
Official: Buyer wants long-vacant Spotsylvania GM plant

By The Associated Press January 27, 2017 6:29 am 01/27/2017 06:29am
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (AP) — An official says a buyer has been found for a long-vacant Spotsylvania County General Motors plant.

Spotsylvania Supervisor Paul Trampe told The Free Lance-Star (http://bit.ly/2k9547d ) for a story published Thursday that the contract for the former GM Powertrain plant should be finalized in a couple of weeks. He declined to name the company but said it is a manufacturer.

A spokesman for the property’s owner says the deal involves reusing the plant. Details about how many jobs might be created were not available.

According to the newspaper, the 77-acre facility has been vacant since 2010.

Trampe said state business incentives were involved but declined to say whether the county is also offering incentives.

