FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (AP) — An official says a buyer has been found for a long-vacant Spotsylvania County General Motors plant.

Spotsylvania Supervisor Paul Trampe told The Free Lance-Star (http://bit.ly/2k9547d ) for a story published Thursday that the contract for the former GM Powertrain plant should be finalized in a couple of weeks. He declined to name the company but said it is a manufacturer.

A spokesman for the property’s owner says the deal involves reusing the plant. Details about how many jobs might be created were not available.

According to the newspaper, the 77-acre facility has been vacant since 2010.

Trampe said state business incentives were involved but declined to say whether the county is also offering incentives.

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments