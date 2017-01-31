9:46 am, February 1, 2017
New hospital set to open next month in Accomack County

By The Associated Press January 31, 2017 10:56 am 01/31/2017 10:56am
ONLEY, Va. (AP) — A new hospital in Accomack County is getting ready to open next month.

Local news outlets report that the new Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital is nearing completion after nearly three years. It’s scheduled to open for business Feb. 25.

The $90 million campus in Onley will replace the present one in Nasswadox and consists of three buildings, including the hospital, cancer center and office building.

Administrator John Peterman says the new facility is one of a kind, offering Eastern Shore residents a modern hospital with access to the latest technology.

Additionally, the 52 patient rooms are all private and are nearly double in size to rooms in the old hospital.

The public can tour the new hospital and cancer center on Saturday and again on Feb. 12. R.S.V.P. at riversideonline.com/tour.

Topics:
Accomack County Latest News Local News Money News new hospital Virginia
