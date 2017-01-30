1:54 pm, January 30, 2017
Muslim civil rights groups…

Muslim civil rights groups challenges Trump travel ban

By The Associated Press January 30, 2017 1:52 pm 01/30/2017 01:52pm
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A Muslim civil rights group is joining the legal battle to overturn President Donald Trump’s travel ban directed at seven Muslim-majority nations.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations filed a lawsuit Monday in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia, challenging Trump’s executive order. The lawsuit characterizes the ban as a first step in fulfilling Trump’s campaign promise to impose “a total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States” until the government “can figure out what is going on.”

Trump’s order suspends immigration for citizens of the seven countries for 90 days. Trump has said the action is being falsely characterized as a “Muslim ban.”

A judge at the Alexandria courthouse already had issued a restraining order against the administration in response to a similar lawsuit filed over the weekend.

Muslim civil rights groups…
