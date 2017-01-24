4:27 pm, January 25, 2017
Mother, 2 children missing after Virginia Beach house fire

By The Associated Press January 24, 2017 1:12 pm 01/24/2017 01:12pm
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Police are looking for a Virginia Beach woman and her two children who were reported missing after the family lost their home in a fire over the weekend.

News outlets report 29-year-old Monica Lamping, her 7-year-old son Kai and her 9-month-old daughter Oria were last seen Saturday evening. Just after 3 a.m. Sunday, Lamping’s house burned down. Fire officials say no one was home at the time and the three were reported missing later that day.

Officer Linda Kuehn said Monday night that the status of the case had been updated to endangered “under suspicious circumstances” because they are still missing.

Fire Department spokesman Art Kohn says firefighters believe a space heater started the blaze. He says there is no reason to believe the fire is suspicious.

