3:25 am, January 29, 2017
36° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS Federal judge in New York bars U.S. from deporting travelers with valid visas covered by Trump order.

Virginia

Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » McAuliffe says refugee ban…

McAuliffe says refugee ban will ‘breed hatred’ toward US

By The Associated Press January 28, 2017 6:10 pm 01/28/2017 06:10pm
6 Shares

Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe called President Donald Trump's action "discriminatory," saying it will "breed hatred toward Americans around the globe."

DULLES, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe is denouncing President Donald Trump’s decision to suspend the nation’s refugee program for four months and indefinitely bar Syrians from entering the country.

The Democrat said during a press conference at Dulles International Airport on Saturday that he has asked Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring to look into “all legal remedies” available to help individuals who may be detained in Virginia.

McAuliffe said he has heard that a family is being held at Dulles, but is trying to confirm that with federal officials.

McAuliffe called Trump’s action “discriminatory,” saying it will “breed hatred toward Americans around the globe.”

Trump also instituted a 90-day ban on travel to the U.S. by citizens of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
donald trump Government News Latest News Local News refugee ban terry mcauliffe Virginia
Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » McAuliffe says refugee ban…
Recommended
Latest

Media Galleries

Immigration, refugee ban protests
44th annual March for Life
Tom Clancy auction
Today in History: Jan. 29
12 cool DC places to visit in 2017
2017 Celebrity Deaths
Oscars go gaga for 'La La Land'
How did Trump's inauguration crowd size compare?
Women’s March on Washington
Inauguration: Scenes Around DC
Inside Obamas' new home
Past inaugurations
Inaugural balls through the years
People's Choice Awards
Historic moments from Obama presidency
Celebrity birthdays Jan. 29-Feb. 4
Betty White turns 95
2017 local deaths of note
Obama presidency: Commander-in-chief
Look back at Obama presidency