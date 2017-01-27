Man admits to scheme to steal State Department vehicles

WASHINGTON (AP) — A northern Virginia auto seller has admitted to taking part in a conspiracy to steal and sell more than a dozen State Department vehicles.

Media outlets report 67-year-old James Ratcliffe pleaded guilty in Washington federal court Thursday to felony conspiracy to defraud the government. Prosecutors say Ratcliffe worked for five years with an unnamed State Department insider to steal 15 official vehicles.

Ratcliffe managed the car collision center where the State Department would bring its vehicles for repair. Court documents show that beginning in 2011, Ratcliffe and the State Department employee conspired to sell the vehicles and split the profits.

Authorities say Ratcliffe made about $408,000 from the scheme.

Ratcliffe is scheduled to be sentenced May 3. Through a plea agreement, he is expected to serve 18 to 24 months.

