Lovell leads Liberty in 61-54 win over Campbell

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Lovell Cabbil scored a career-high 21 points and grabbed five rebounds as Liberty beat Campbell 61-54 on Saturday.

Cabbil was 6 of 12 from the field and 7 of 8 from the line for Liberty (8-9, 3-1 Big South Conference). Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz added 11 points and five rebounds and John Dawson had 10 points and four rebounds.

Cabbil and Ezra Talbert sank back-to-back 3-pointers as part of an 11-4 run that gave the Flames a 29-18 lead with 5:06 to play in the first half. They were up 36-26 at the break.

Cold shooting plagued both teams through most of the second half and Campbell closed the gap to four, 48-44, on a Shane Whitfield layup with 2:31 to play. The Flames held on with 10 of 12 shooting from the line in the final minute.

Chris Clemons led Campbell (9-7, 2-2) with 25 points and six rebounds.

