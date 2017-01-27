King George’s writings on American Revolution going online

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Historians are starting to publish a trove of documents online from the British monarchy in the 18th and 19th centuries.

William & Mary said Friday that the digitally scanned papers will include writings by King George III on the American Revolution.

Saturday’s release of 33,000 documents is the first phase of the Georgian Papers Programme. The writings are housed in Windsor Castle’s Round Tower in the United Kingdom.

The program was launched in 2015 by Queen Elizabeth II. Primary partners behind the effort include the Williamsburg-based Omohundro Institute of Early American History & Culture, William & Mary and Kings College London.

William & Mary vice provost Stephen Hanson said in a statement that scholars “are really salivating” at the release. The documents will be published Saturday at georgianpapers-us.wm.edu.

