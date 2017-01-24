House passes ‘Tebow Bill’ on home-school sports

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia House of Delegates has passed a bill opposed by Gov. Terry McAuliffe that would allow home-schooled students to participate in high school sports.

The chamber on Tuesday passed the measure widely known as the “Tebow Bill” after former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow. The vote was 60-38.

The Virginia High School League currently prohibits home-schoolers from participating after eighth grade. The issue rose to national prominence in 2007 when ESPN’s “Outside the Lines” featured Tebow and several other home-schooled students across the country seeking access to high school athletics.

Del. Rob Bell, R-Charlottesville, has been introducing the legislation for years. In 2015 and 2016, Bell’s bills were sent to McAuliffe, who vetoed them.

A spokesman for the governor said Tuesday that his position on the issue had not changed.

