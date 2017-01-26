12:03 pm, January 27, 2017
44° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
LIVE EVENT Watch and listen live to the 44th Annual March for Life and related events.

Virginia

Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » First nuclear-powered aircraft carrier…

First nuclear-powered aircraft carrier to be decommissioned

By The Associated Press January 26, 2017 7:52 am 01/26/2017 07:52am
8 Shares
The USS Enterprise, the Navy's newest nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, is shown in a 1961 photo. (AP Photo)

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The U.S. Navy will decommission the world’s first nuclear-powered aircraft carrier next week.

The Virginian-Pilot reports (http://bit.ly/2jSlnTx) that the USS Enterprise played a major role in world events that included the Cuban Missile Crisis to the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The final goodbye ceremony will take place Feb. 3 at Newport News Shipbuilding. That’s the same shipyard where the carrier was built.

Affectionately called the “Big E,” the ship was taken from service in 2012 in front of about 12,000 people at Norfolk Naval Station. It completed 25 deployments.

Next week’s ceremony is closed to the public. But the Navy says the entire event will be posted on its Facebook page.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News Local News Money News Virginia
Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » First nuclear-powered aircraft carrier…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

Virginia