Dixon, William & Mary hold off Elon 88-85

By The Associated Press January 5, 2017 10:37 pm 01/05/2017 10:37pm
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Daniel Dixon scored 32 points on 11-of-15 shooting and grabbed eight rebounds to help William & Mary hold off Elon for an 88-85 win on Thursday night.

The Tribe (8-6, 2-1 Colonial) led 83-74 with 2:27 left but the Phoenix (8-8, 0-3) rallied to within 86-85 on Steven Santa Ana’s layup with six seconds left. Dixon made a pair of free throws with five seconds and Tyler Seibring’s 3-point attempt for Elon rimmed out at the buzzer.

Dixon made 4 of 8 from 3-point range and all six of his free throws to finish four points short of the career high (36) he set on Dec. 29 against Old Dominion.

Greg Malinowski and Jack Whitman added 11 points each for the Tribe. Dainan Swoope had 15 points and Brian Dawkins 11 for the Phoenix.

Santa Ana made 9 of 11 from 3-point range, tying Sebastian Koch (2011-14) for the Elon single-game record for made 3s. Koch made 9 of 14 against then-No. 21 Colorado on Dec. 13, 2013.

