Danville school recognized for cyber defense

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Danville Community College has received federal recognition for its training in cyberdefense.

Gov. Terry McAuliffe announced Thursday that the National Security Agency and the Department of Homeland Security had designated the school in Southside Virginia as a national center of academic excellence in cyber defense.

Three other community colleges in Virginia share that designation.

McAuliffe has made promoting the cyberdefense industry a top priority of his term as governor.

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments