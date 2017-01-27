3:51 am, January 28, 2017
35° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Virginia

Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » Danville school recognized for…

Danville school recognized for cyber defense

By The Associated Press January 27, 2017 6:13 am 01/27/2017 06:13am
Share

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Danville Community College has received federal recognition for its training in cyberdefense.

Gov. Terry McAuliffe announced Thursday that the National Security Agency and the Department of Homeland Security had designated the school in Southside Virginia as a national center of academic excellence in cyber defense.

Three other community colleges in Virginia share that designation.

McAuliffe has made promoting the cyberdefense industry a top priority of his term as governor.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Education News Government News Latest News Local News Virginia
Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » Danville school recognized for…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

Virginia