11:30 am, January 30, 2017
34° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS President Donald Trump has signed an executive order requiring that for every new federal regulation on small business, two must be cut.

Virginia

Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » Customer service firm opening…

Customer service firm opening in Lynchburg, to hire hundreds

By The Associated Press January 30, 2017 4:12 am 01/30/2017 04:12am
9 Shares

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — The city of Lynchburg says a customer service firm opening its first Virginia location is expected to bring hundreds of new jobs to the area.

The News & Advance reported Friday (http://bit.ly/2kCgNI5 ) that Convergys Corporation will open a Lynchburg location later this year.

The city said in a statement that the opening has the potential to add more than 600 new jobs to the community over the next 36 months. Convergys, which contracts with other companies and government agencies, will be hiring customer service representatives this summer.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Consumer News Convergys Corporation customer service Latest News Local News lynchburg Money News new opening Virginia
Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » Customer service firm opening…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Snow dusts DC region

A light dust of snow early Monday, Jan. 30 coated parts of Maryland, Virginia and D.C. in a world of white. See photos from around the area.

Recommended
Latest

Virginia