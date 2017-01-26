12:02 pm, January 27, 2017
Virginia

Contractor killed in Lynchburg workplace accident

By The Associated Press January 26, 2017 8:41 am 01/26/2017 08:41am
LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — A man has died in a workplace accident at an industrial business in Lynchburg.

Campbell County chief deputy, L.T. Guthrie tells news outlets that 68-year-old Louis Pettigrew was elevated about 18 feet while working on a light when he was shocked and fell to the floor at Lynchburg Powder Coating. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Guthrie says both the shock and fall were significant and his cause of death was not immediately known.

Pettigrew was the vice president and chaplain of the Concord Rescue Squad, a volunteer team.

Concord Squad Capt. Troy Nelson says Pettigrew had retired from the Virginia Department of Transportation and had been working as a self-employed electrical contractor.

